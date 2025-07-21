Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Elephant
Chapter 1
  
Tim Lynch
The most unusual Afghanistan story you've ever heard
A new series for paid subscribers
  
Tim Lynch
1
The Antifa Clown Show Turns Deadly: for Antifa
Isn't attacking federal officers with firearms an insurrection?
  
Tim Lynch
55
The Climate Alarmism Grift is Dying
Last week, the BBC reminded us that we have just three years left to drastically reduce all CO2 emissions, or we risk crossing the dreaded 1.5°C warming…
  
Tim Lynch
821
Inside the New National Defense Area
Last week, 250 miles of the Rio Grande River shoreline in Cameron and Hidalgo counties were designated a National Defense Area (NDA).
  
Tim Lynch
3

June 2025

The Iran Punitive Raids were a Long Time Coming
We finally have a Leader in the White House.
  
Tim Lynch
16
The Bravest Woman I Know
I have a friend named Beverly “Bev” Cook whom I have never met in person.
  
Tim Lynch
3
No Kings McAllen Protest
Small, Short, and Friendly
  
Tim Lynch
2
Valley of Birds
I can write positive stuff . . . honest
  
Tim Lynch
1
Desperate Times on the Southern Border
Last week, in an act that combined desperation and stupidity with ingenuity and hard work, a Narco group built a raft to float a pickup truck across the…
  
Tim Lynch
8

May 2025

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture