The Elephant
Chapter 1
Jul 21
Tim Lynch
The most unusual Afghanistan story you've ever heard
A new series for paid subscribers
Jul 18
Tim Lynch
The Antifa Clown Show Turns Deadly: for Antifa
Isn't attacking federal officers with firearms an insurrection?
Jul 15
Tim Lynch
The Climate Alarmism Grift is Dying
Last week, the BBC reminded us that we have just three years left to drastically reduce all CO2 emissions, or we risk crossing the dreaded 1.5°C warming…
Jul 8
Tim Lynch
Inside the New National Defense Area
Last week, 250 miles of the Rio Grande River shoreline in Cameron and Hidalgo counties were designated a National Defense Area (NDA).
Jul 4
Tim Lynch
June 2025
The Iran Punitive Raids were a Long Time Coming
We finally have a Leader in the White House.
Jun 26
Tim Lynch
The Bravest Woman I Know
I have a friend named Beverly “Bev” Cook whom I have never met in person.
Jun 18
Tim Lynch
No Kings McAllen Protest
Small, Short, and Friendly
Jun 15
Tim Lynch
Valley of Birds
I can write positive stuff . . . honest
Jun 12
Tim Lynch
Desperate Times on the Southern Border
Last week, in an act that combined desperation and stupidity with ingenuity and hard work, a Narco group built a raft to float a pickup truck across the…
Jun 3
Tim Lynch
May 2025
Lynch of Afghanistan
Seven Years Outside the Wire
May 28
Tim Lynch
LZ Margo . . . The Dead Went Last
A Memorial Day Tribute
May 23
Tim Lynch
