The United States Marine Corps stopped deploying combat units to Afghanistan in 2006 as it focused on tamping down the Iraq insurgency. They were reintroduced in 2008, when two Marine Corps units deployed to Kandahar. The first was a task force built around the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines (TF 2/7); the second was the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, commanded by Colonel Peter Petronzio. TF 2/7 was deployed in response to a CENTCOM Request for Forces (RFF), issued when forces in theater are insufficient for the mission. The planning for TF 2/7 was piss-poor and went something like this: How many rifle platoons does 2/7 have? Nine—well, then let’s assign them to nine different district administrative centers in Helmand Province. The TF 2/7 platoons fared no better than the British platoon houses and were fending off Taliban attacks daily.

Petronizo’s MEU was deployed on a different RFF and tasked to the Commander ISAF mobile fighting reserve. Their first mission was to clear the Garmser district of the Taliban. Garmser is a short drive from the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, and is home to the province's most productive farmland. In 2008, the Taliban controlled the Garmser district, using it to move fighters in and dry opium out of the country to Pakistan.

Marines patrolling outside of Marjah

The Taliban spent the previous two years laying siege to the small British detachments holding the district center, so they were not afraid of facing the Marines. The Soviets repeatedly tried to hold Garmser back in the 80s. They once launched a massive offensive aimed at the district center that drove the Taliban back a few kilometers to the Amir Agha bazaar. The Muj rallied at the bazaar, digging in a defensive position that incorporated buildings and mud walls from the nearby village of Jugroom. This position stopped the Soviets in their tracks, and the Muj inflicted heavy casualties on them, driving them out of the southern Helmand Province for good. Two disabled Soviet BTRs from the battle remain rusting in the swamps outside the bazaar to this day to honor the fight.

The Quetta Shura decided to stand and fight the Marines and poured fighters into Jugroom to construct the same defense-in-depth they had used to fend off the Soviets. They assumed the Marines would attack them head-on, as the Soviets had, an assumption that would cost them dearly. The solid defense they were hiding behind turned into a death trap when the Marines landed forces behind and to the east of Jugroom, slowly pinning the Taliban inside their defensive belt. It took the Marines just over a month of clearing compound by compound to reach the prepared defensive positions at the Amir Agha bazaar. The Marines then attacked the Taliban fortifications from the rear, clearing the positions quickly and efficiently. The climactic battle was over in just a few hours, and the Taliban caught inside the defenses were destroyed. The Taliban admitted to losing 498 men fighting the Marines. The Marines lost one man killed in action.

That was a fantastic demonstration of the stupidity of trying to go toe-to-toe with the United States Marine Corps infantry. The Marine Corps’ superior tactical prowess requires explanation, which starts with an infantry-centric orientation. Everything the Marine Corps owns that is not infantry is designed to support infantry. However, the Marine Corps doesn’t deploy just infantry; it deploys Marine Air-Ground Task Forces built around a flexible infantry core to fight a combined-arms battle.

When Pete Petronzio decided to take his time to root out the Taliban by attacking from the rear, he didn’t have to ask anyone for anything to execute his plan. He owned the helicopters, the combat service support, the reconnaissance teams, armor platoons, and infantry, and these units trained exclusively with each other for over a year before deploying. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), or 24th MEU (SOC), is an organization designed to deploy aboard naval ships and is in a permanent eighteen-month rotation with the 22nd and 26th MEUs. When Petronzio deployed from his ships into Kandahar, he couldn’t bring all his armor and heavy engineering equipment, but he could use those Marines as infantry.

The 3rd Regimental Combat Team, commanded by Colonel Duffy White, followed the 24th MEU. Duffy and I were good friends, having worked together as Staff Platoon Commanders for the 1990 Fox company at The Basic School (TBS) in Quantico, Virginia. TBS is where every newly commissioned second lieutenant reports for six months of training before being sent to their entry-level specialty schools. The basic officer course can be a long, demoralizing slog for new lieutenants without an excellent company staff. Duffy was one of the best, and the lieutenants loved him.

The Marine Corps is a small service (by American standards) with the smallest officer corps (about 7% of the force), so Marine infantry officers tended to know each other. That’s why I knew every Marine Corps officer commanding a unit in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012, including General John Allen, who commanded ISAF during my last years there.

I was passing through Kandahar when RCT 3 was there and dropped in on Duffy to mooch some .45 ball ammunition for my growing collection of grease guns. He was thrilled to see me and even gave up some ammo, but he was busy, and I couldn’t spend much time with him. I was on my way into Kandahar city, and Amy, my Terp JD, and Panjwai Tim were with me. We were all wearing local clothes, and I remember Duffy’s sentries being most uncomfortable around us until they saw Duffy’s reaction to seeing me.

Duffy and his Marines were sent in to hold the Garmser district center while pushing south. He also had units in neighboring Farah Province, where the white Taliban flag flew over most of the districts. The 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade followed Duffy, commanded by Major General Larry Nicholson. When General Nicholson was a captain, he commanded Delta Company of the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, and I was the executive officer of Charlie Company. Both companies were assigned to the USS Tarawa (LHA 1) as part of the 11th MEU (SOC) for a six-month WESTPAC deployment, so we knew each other well. His new operations officer, Colonel Mike “Killer” Killion, had been an instructor with me at IOC, as had the outgoing Operations Officer (OpsO) Colonel Eric “Mel” Mellinger. When they arrived at Camp Bastion to start building out Camp Leatherneck, The Boss and I flew in to meet them.

CADG built Bastion, and The Boss wanted to see how he could help the Marines, so I told him that if he flew me in, I’d take him to meet the commanding general. The Boss was, as usual, unarmed, but I carried a .45 pistol. We both had CAC cards, which allowed us to walk past the rudimentary security and right into the Combat Operations Center (COC). When Gen Nicholson saw me, he gave me a big bear hug, then I got more hugs from Mike and Eric. When the General and The Boss started talking, he asked how many rock crushers we had. The Boss owned every rock crusher in Southwest Afghanistan, and I explained to General Nicholson that we had built the base so far and were ready to do whatever he wanted. He and The Boss then headed to the contracting officer’s tent while I caught up with Killer and Mel. They told me all about their plan to drive the Taliban out of Marjah and then install a “government in the box” from Kabul to hold the place. At the same time, they paved the roads and built commercial cold storage facilities to turn the green zone into a Central Asian breadbasket.

The more they talked, the bigger the grin on my face grew, which pissed them off. Finally, Mel said, “What are the chances of this plan working, Timmy?” I said zero, but quickly added that I wasn’t smiling at what they were saying, but at what they were doing —liberally applying copious amounts of hand sanitizer to their hands and lips. I told them the correct way to handle the Afghan crud was to get some local chow from the vendors in the truck cool-down lot and eat it. Then consider the next 48 to 72 hours of misery an investment in your crusading infidel gut biome. I was serious, too, but they ignored me, so we caught up on our mutual friends. They told me two of my best friends would command the following two Regimental Combat Teams (RCT 1 and 2 — Marines prefer low, sequential numbers), prompting my move to Lashkar Gah the following year.

I could sense both tension and excitement at Camp Leatherneck. General Nicholson and crew were here to finish the job started by Pete Petronzio’s 24th MEU, then expanded by Duffy White, which was to clear the southern Helmand province of Taliban while also dealing with the tribes in the north. They were the Marines who would do the “clearing.” Follow-on units would be responsible for the holding and building. Clearing meant fighting, and the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade was all about fighting.

I moved to Lashkar Gah in 2010 to manage the USAID Community Development Program's Southwest region. When I arrived, RCT 1, based out of Camp Dwyer, was in southern Helmand, while RCT 2, housed in the newly constructed base in Delaram, covered the north. RCT 1 was commanded by Colonel Davd J. Furness, and RCT 2 by Colonel J. Paul Kennedy. The three of us had served together since 1990; we were instructors at the Marine Corps Infantry Officer Course, and all three were hand-selected to command recruiting stations in the 12th Marine Corps Recruiting District. We were members of a tight fraternity that included Jeff Kenny, Mel, Killer, Duffy White, and many others.

Paul Kennedy deployed first and was in his last few months in-country when I arrived in Lashkar Gah. I knew he was moving to a brand-new purpose-built base in Delaram, but I was told the airfield was not yet open. It took two bottles of scotch for my favorite bush pilots to sort that out. They’d land almost anywhere for good scotch, and explaining that one of my best friends was in charge made it a non-issue. They hardly stopped the plane long enough for me to get out, and I noticed the control tower appeared manned, so the pilots were probably getting a tongue-lashing (a pointless exercise with South African aircrew). When the plane took off, I started walking towards the camp, but was intercepted by two military policemen. I flashed them my SWAMP pass and told them I was there to see the commanding officer. I cooled my heels while they raised the regimental command post on the radio. I heard Paul come on the net and ask them again for my name, and when he heard it, he told them to arrest me immediately. The Marines looked perplexed, so I told them the Colonel and I were old friends and he was joking. After a few more uncomfortable seconds, he returned to the radio and told them to escort me to his location.

Catching up with Papa Jules Kennedy in Delaram II

I was lucky to catch Paul at his CP that day, as he rarely stayed in his headquarters, preferring to be out with the maneuver battalions who were having a tough time in the north. I told Paul I could get some projects going in Delaram, but he was more interested in us finishing the bazaar build-out in Naw Zad. We had a great time catching up, but Paul was heading out, so I flew back to Lashkar Gah the next day. Hooking up with Dave Furness in the South proved easier because we had a construction camp in Camp Dwyer and flew people or supplies there almost daily.

When I arrived in Lashkar Gah in the fall of 2010, I could already drive from the city to the ring road at Gereshk in the north and to Khanheshin in the south, which would have been suicidal just the year prior. I could also drive safely from Lashkar Gah to Marjah. In October, Dave Furness sent an email inviting me to spend a few days circulating his battle space, so I flew into Camp Dwyer on a company plane and got a lift over to the RCT command post. I did not know that Dave had asked our mutual friend, Mike “Mac” McNamara, to come out of the ready reserves to deploy with him as his operations officer. After I arrived, he walked me into his Combat Operations Center (COC) and said to Mac, “Look what I found out in the desert.” I hadn’t seen Mac for fifteen years and was stunned to see him sitting there, larger than life, and he was every bit as surprised to see me.

With Dave and Mac at Camp Dwyer

Mac’s pre-deployment preparation did not include consulting the FRI blog, which allowed me to admonish him from the start as an intel slacker. Mac would start All Marine Radio in 2017, which led to the development of the Post Traumatic Winning program (more on that later) in 2019. Mac was set up in the COC like a grand pasha with several computer screens and a few logbooks arrayed in a semi-circle. He was about to smoke some bad guys who had been foolish enough to start sniping at a Marine patrol. We watched the feed from a Reaper drone loitering 20,000 feet above the doomed Taliban – it was invisible, inaudible, and alert. The Reaper hung Hellfire missiles on its weapon pylons, and as we watched, it sent one screaming towards four villains when they huddled together next to a wall, out of sight of the Marines they had just attacked.

The Hellfire is a supersonic missile, but it slows to subsonic speed when it makes its final course correction just before hitting its target. The sonic boom gets ahead of it, allowing the targets to hear it milliseconds before it hits. As we watched the feed, three looked up, startled, while the fourth started running like an Olympic sprinter. The three Lookie Loos disappeared, and the sprinter began to stagger, badly wounded. Within the hour, he would be joining us at Camp Dwyer, where he received state-of-the-art medical care and was kept in the base hospital until well enough to be turned over to the Afghan Army.

Dave allowed me to circulate the battle space whenever I wanted and ensured I made it to Camp Dwyer for the Marine Corps Birthday celebration. I arrived on the 9th of November from Nimroz province, so I was armed. I got a lift for my Terp Zaki and me to the VIP quarters, where I planned to clean my weapons before giving them to Zaki to lock up at our construction camp on the other side of the base. I wore a shalwar kameez, 5.11 vest, and turban when I walked into the VIP quarters and saw two reporters sitting in an otherwise empty berthing area. I said howdy and asked where they were from. When they told me NPR, I stopped dead in my tracks. I looked at them in mock horror and said, “Zaki – look, those two are liberals from the mainstream media.” Without missing a beat, Zaki walked over and looked at their heads, asking, “Baba, where are their horns”?

Whoever said watching bootleg copies of the Ali G show is a time waster was wrong. I could not stop laughing, and the NPR guys were unsure who I was or what was happening. They asked about me, but I ignored them, asking how NPR got away with firing Juan Williams while avoiding the automatic accusation of racism. They both knew Juan and were emphatic that he was a nutcase and his firing had nothing to do with race, which I did not doubt, but it was too much fun to tease them about it. They asked about us as Zaki, and I sat on the floor, cleaning our weapons. I tried to explain the heavily armed humanitarian program and the work we were doing in Nimroz province, but I didn’t think they believed me.