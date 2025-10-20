The first New York Times article about the Eclipse Group concerned financing, as our funding was initially intended for legacy media reporters Eason Jordan and Robert Young Pelton. They were trying to sell a website named afpak.com modeled after their successful Iraq Slogger website, which they claimed was “a one-stop shopping clearinghouse for nonpartisan information, including material coming out of Iraq itself from natives of that country, not from foreign correspondents.” I remember reading that Robert Young Pelton had taken numerous trips into remote, contested districts with the US military to obtain his insights, and I wondered who thought they could get insights from locals during a 30-minute meeting with people he had never met while surrounded by armed American soldiers. Experience told me the only way to gain insights from Afghans is to spend a few years living with them to gain their trust, and then maybe they would talk candidly to you, but not before.

The way into a Black Op working for a guy like Dewey Clarridge is by being a criminal. With the Afridis inside the Khyber Pass, putting together a plan to distribute a container full of beer, they “found” somewhere.

The first NYT story on our network was full of weasel words like “it is generally considered illegal” and “might have been improperly financed.” It had one saving grace: it referred to me as a “commercial Jason Bourne.” Despite this high-speed assassin label, the article confirmed our role was limited to intelligence reporting, but nobody seemed to remember that. When the firestorm generated by the second article erupted, the media focused on the bold part of the first sentence:

KABUL, Afghanistan — Under the cover of a benign government information-gathering program, a Defense Department official set up a network of private contractors in Afghanistan and Pakistan to help track and kill suspected militants, according to military officials and businessmen in Afghanistan and the United States.

Track militants, sure, we did that, but kill them? That’s ridiculous. How could we maintain access to the districts and the goodwill we built with the local Afghans if we were murdering people?

The idea that anyone in the United States Government, Department of Defense, or ISAF would condone, let alone support, the idea of contractors killing anyone, at any time, for any reason other than clearly justifiable self-defense was preposterous. None of the Eclipse Group operatives would have participated in such an unhinged scheme. The military had numerous highly trained units that specialized in conducting targeted raids from hard bases. If they didn’t want to use the military, they could (and did) use the DEA, which also had high-speed, low-drag pipe hitters in the country. Killing bad guys is what the military does, and they didn’t need the help of 50-year-old graybeards to do it. What they needed was help separating the legitimate bad guys from the local population, which is hard to do using drones and electronic warfare intercepts.

The only attempt by the United States to create an offensive contractor force to target and kill bad guys occurred in 2004. The head of the Iraqi intelligence service visited Blackwater with his CIA advisor to ask Eric Prince for help with a serious problem. The Iraqis had detailed intelligence about Iranian Quds Force officers operating in the Shia communities where they were financing and advising Shia militia. They had created assassination teams to target senior Sunni leaders. They also provided Shia militants with explosive-formed penetrators (EFPs), sophisticated pressure switches, and firing circuits, as well as improvised rocket-assisted munitions (IRAM) to target American military units. EFPs were particularly deadly and could easily penetrate the armor of an M1 Abrams tank. The CIA was going to fund a tier 1-level direct action team to assassinate these Iranians and wanted Blackwater to source the shooters.

The military and CIA had done this before in Vietnam with the Phoenix Program, which was successful but controversial because it gave anti-war political leaders a chance to virtue signal and lie about “murdering” North Vietnamese operatives. The CIA assumed that by using contractors with TS SCI-level clearances who could be relied upon to keep their mouths shut, they could avoid the negative optics that plagued Phoenix. Condoleezza Rice cancelled the program, claiming Iran was not our enemy and that we needed to respect the political process, whatever that meant.

Iran killed over 600 Americans, and the number of horribly wounded (especially from the EFPs) is impossible to tabulate. Iranian hegemony in Iraq created ISIS, and the number of Iraqis killed by Shia assassination squads numbered in the thousands. All of that could have been avoided if Condoleezza Rice were as uncomfortable with dead American servicemen as she was about violating some bizarre standard of international statesmanship that existed only in the minds of women like Condoleezza Rice.

Not everybody was happy to see me when I showed up in remote villages, but they had to treat me like an honored guest. Pashtunwali demanded it.

We could use our weapons only in self-defense, and even then, it would have resulted in our instant termination. Neither CADG nor Dewey would have tolerated one of us being forced into a gunfight because we were supposedly the experts on where local Taliban (or criminals) were and how to avoid them. America’s most experienced combat correspondent, Michael Yon, wrote the following about his time with us in Afghanistan:

“I rolled around with Tim, Steve, Bashir, and others for a YEAR. A YEAR! And got into ZERO firefights with them. I spent another year in Afghanistan with US, British, and Lithuanian forces and got into HUNDREDS of firefights and other attacks. HUNDREDS. Sometimes five or ten or even more IN ONE DAY! So that is two years in Afghanistan — one year with people like Tim: ZERO firefights. One year with the military: HUNDREDS.”

The job required us to avoid gunplay because shooting people is bad for business in both the intelligence collection and reconstruction worlds. Plus, we were singletons, solo operators often hundreds of miles away from friendly forces. We needed all the friends we could get and found that Afghans made great friends if they liked and respected you. The Afghans we worked with enjoyed our company because we lived and ate with them, didn’t bitch about the lack of amenities, and were physically demanding and capable men who were fun to be around, which is an excellent trait to have in bad places.

The day after Mazzetti/Filkins published their first piece, the Washington Post’s David Ignatius published an opinion piece titled Outsourced Special Ops in Afghanistan Raise Troubling Questions. Despite the title, the article was positive and accurate. His informed assessment was:

“… by using contractors who operate ‘outside the wire’ in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the military has gotten information that is sometimes better than what the CIA is offering”.

He accurately described our networks, how our intelligence was inserted into the ISAF G2 shop, and our meeting with Michael Furlong in Dubai. Ignatius would not have printed such detailed information without first confirming it at a high level with trusted sources. It was an adequate response from the old guard but had little impact on the story’s trajectory, which focused on the “killing insurgents” aspect. In the field, nothing changed. The money flow continued, our networks expanded despite a media frenzy focused on rogue contractors killing Afghans, and we continued to produce. That triggered a second front-page NYT article that was released on May 15, 2010.

The headline was U.S. Is Still Using Private Spy Ring, Despite Doubts, it wasn’t ignored this time. The Pentagon immediately shut down the program and investigated Michael Furlong. Furlong got locked out of his San Antonio office by the Air Force, and they also pulled his security clearance, so he went home to Florida to wait for an investigation that never came. An investigator from the office of Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, named Decker, released a report titled Inquiry into Possible Questionable Intelligence Activities by DoD Personnel and Contractors on June 25, 2010. It was classified, and I never found out what it contained. Nobody working on the Decker report interviewed Furlong, Dewey, or any of the Afghan access agents. Furlong was never formally reprimanded; instead, he was shunted to the sidelines and out of the game, which, for him, was a fate worse than death.