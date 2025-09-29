I thought they were spies the night I met Doctor Dave Warner and Ken Kraushaar. They did an excellent job of convincing me they weren’t, which is what I expected from spies. I read books by authors like Brad Thor, Tom Clancy, and Robert Ludlum, so I considered myself well-informed. Their organization, Synergy Strike Force (SSF), wasn’t a business entity but a collection of high-end Silicon Valley technophiles piggybacking off the La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club's access to Jalalabad. They reciprocated by providing technical support, on-the-ground supervision, and media exposure for Rotarian projects. Jalalabad and San Diego were sister cities that granted Rotarians access to the city, allowing them to donate millions of dollars they had raised to fund numerous projects over the years.

Baba Ken, Dr Dave, and I are sitting on the Baba Deck outside my bedroom.

I remember President Obama commenting on his efforts to eliminate tax breaks for charitable donations because they benefited the wealthy, saying something snarky like, “I thought it’s supposed to be about charity, not a tax break.” I remember that because it irritated me at the time, but you can’t find that remark or anything like it on today’s internet search engines, which is interesting. The Rotarians are precisely the kind of Americans who would continue to fund their Afghan projects with or without tax breaks from the federal government. The SSF unintentionally (in my opinion) helped develop the concepts and software now being sold to foreign governments and used domestically by the state-academic-media triangle of censorship to throttle inconvenient facts that deviate from their accepted narratives. Things like that unfortunate quip by Obama have the habit of disappearing in today’s politicized, controlled media.

The Synergy Strike Force (SSF) was composed of a core of talented Silicon Valley entrepreneurs augmented by a small detachment of the most attractive, professional, and dedicated human rights activists you’ll ever meet in a combat zone. The SSF believed that the strength of the internet lay in its ability to democratize the global exchange of information. They thought a free internet would overwhelm all attempts to control information, making it the enemy of autocrats, dictators, jihadists, and other bad actors. That they helped develop the software tools now used by autocrats, dictators, jihadists, and the United States Government to censor the internet is one of the greatest ironies of the Afghanistan conflict.

Jen and Rachel with a no shit Ballywood actress

The SSF human rights detachment included Jenn, a former Army Civil Affairs officer, Rachel, an NGO program manager, and her husband, Juan, a freelance photojournalist from Colombia. They played a crucial role in implementing SSF programs with local Afghan NGOs and the American Army. Like all SSF members, they never missed the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Dr. Dave used this event to assess volunteers’ ability to adapt to the alien culture of war-torn Jalalabad.

The human rights activists were drawn to the freedom of movement that came with operating out of the Taj, as well as the relationships they built with their Afghan colleagues and customers. The tech core of SSF was there to test concepts, software, and techniques that would assist distressed war zone populations by utilizing information technology and the emerging art of crowdsourcing to refine aid delivery. The SSF closely collaborated with the La Jolla Rotarians, complementing their programs with IT training and maintaining medical equipment donated by Rotarians. Eventually, the SSF would collaborate with other Western NGOs, Afghan NGOs, DARPA, and the United States Army.

The Taj consisted of three buildings and a bar. The GATR ball and a FabLab FabFi antenna were on the Baba deck outside Ken's and my rooms. You could easily see them from the Kabul-Jalalabad road, so we looked more like a nest of spies than an NGO.

Ken Kraushaar (known as Baba Ken due to the grey in his beard) was an unusual member of the SSF organization. He lived outside Washington, D.C., and his company, Star-Tides, had secured the GATR Inflatable Satellite Antenna testing contract. Ken, a dedicated Burner with a background in naval intelligence and a waterfront home in Maryland, seemed the most likely spook. But it was San Diego-based Dr. Dave who was the spy, and he lured DARPA and the Defense Intelligence Agency into funding Synergy Strike Force operations.

Dave discovered what only a few Westerners knew at the time: that Jalalabad, like Mazar-e Sharif and Herat, was a safe city where foreign aid workers were welcomed. The social life of Jalalabad’s growing international aid community revolved around the Taj, which had the only bar in the province and was thus a potential gold mine of information. The La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club started operations in Jalalabad in 2002. By 2006, when they invited Dr. Dave to join them, their program managers (Steve and Fary) were well-known in the city. Dr Dave and Baba Ken planned to use a dedicated fat-pipe satellite internet link to lure the MIT Center of Bits and Atoms into sending one of their famous fabrication laboratories (FabLab) to Jalalabad. SSF could then utilize its considerable technical expertise to augment and improve the efforts of the Rotarians, FabLab, and the dozens of other NGOs that showed up every Thursday evening for happy hour. The trick was getting Uncle Sam to pick up the bill.

That was precisely the kind of effort senior DoD officials like Linton Wells would gladly fund, but he was soon out of a job after Obama took office. Fate intervened to keep SSF in the game when President Obama appointed Regina Dugan as the first woman to head the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). She was a strong leader who had strong ideas about what DARPA should be doing, and one of those ideas was to take DARPA back to war.

DARPA was established in 1958 in response to the Soviet Union's launch of Sputnik that same year. The original mission was to create “the unimagined weapons of the future,” but it has deviated significantly from that mandate over the years. During the Vietnam era, DARPA was responsible for all sorts of unhelpful mischief. A line of sensors along the Demilitarized Zone, the development of Agent Orange (and Agent Pink and Agent Purple) to clear forests around those sensors, and deploying antenna arrays on the backs of elephants to enhance long-haul HF radio communication are a partial list of DARPA’s Vietnam-era programs.

Dr Dave became popular on the college lecture circuit after he reluctantly withdrew from Afghanistan.

DARPA had not been at war since the Vietnam War, but the new director heading to Afghanistan was convinced that big data could make a significant contribution to the effort. Regina Dugan was one of those tech geeks who favored short skirts, stiletto heels, and leather jackets, which I assume counts as a form of branding in government circles. Her Afghanistan needs assessment concluded that ISAF would benefit from the immediate application of predictive analysis via crowdsourcing and data mining. But DARPA had something else to offer besides some of the country's best scientific minds, and that was easy money. DARPA isn’t subject to Title V of the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act of 1994, which allows it to spend serious cash while avoiding scrutiny and oversight. That was why they could funnel money into the Synergy Strike Force as a subcontractor (doing business as MindTel, Dr. Dave’s tech start-up) through their main IT contractor, ManTech.

In 2009, DARPA conducted a crowdsourcing contest offering a $40,000 prize for locating ten red weather balloons placed in random locations throughout the United States. A team from MIT was able to find the balloons in only nine hours. The MIT team leader called finding the balloons a “trivial” exercise given the power of crowdsourcing, and I heard this example countless times when talking with Fab Folk and SSF members at the Taj. That experiment was a good demonstration of the potential of crowdsourcing in the United States, but it turned out that it was not in Afghanistan.

DARPA’s first foray into Afghanistan was the Nexus 7 data-mining program, which involved hundreds of computer experts with clearances utilizing machine learning and experimental software to analyze the vast amounts of information generated and stored by various American intelligence agencies operating in the country. The problem with that plan was the tsunami of legal and statutory requirements that prevented the sharing and aggregation of data among government agencies. Those regulations could not be mitigated despite the direct efforts of ISAF’s head, General Stanley McChrystal. When General David Petraeus suddenly replaced General McChrystal, DARPA was in trouble. Petraeus had just written a book on counterinsurgency, but data mining wasn’t in it. His first meeting with Regina Dugan in Kabul went so poorly that DARPA almost gave up.

At about this time, Mullah Todd Hoffman, a Synergy Strike Force 2007 plank owner (original member), stopped into DARPA’s Arlington, Virginia, headquarters. He was invited to brief them on his recent trip to Haiti as part of the international response to the 2010 earthquake. He used Ushahidi, an open-source package that mashes an SMS server with a mapping server, to help locate earthquake victims. He also told them about using Ushahidi during the 2009 Afghanistan presidential election. In 2009, he routed SMS inputs into a Frontline SMS server, which geo-located them through the Ushahidi administrative interface and then visualized them in real-time on OpenStreetMaps.org.

I remember sitting on the Baba Deck with Mullah Todd and Baba Ken during the 2009 election as the data rolled through Todd’s Frontline SMS gate into an election tracker called “Alive Afghanistan,” which updated automatically. I was blogging about it on Free Range International while Mullah Todd did a phone interview with the BBC, which published a story about the tracking site. The problem with this experiment was the lack of detail on open maps of Afghanistan’s cities, towns, and roadways. Kabul was just a dot in an empty sea of space, so the depictions of election incidents were not tied to standard map visual references on the ground. Mullah Todd started to hunt for digital map data by contacting the Afghanistan Information Management Services (AIMS), an NGO founded in 1997 (In Islamabad, Pakistan) by the UN to serve the information management needs of Afghanistan. Todd spent a year negotiating with AIMS to change their road data from a restricted to an open database attribution and share-alike license, which filled in some, but not all, of the blank spaces in the currently available digital maps.

While Mullah Todd worked, DARPA Doctor Dave pitched the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) on a High-Resolution Regional Information (HRRI) proposal based on a DoD memorandum on Stability Operations. The memorandum was based on a recent stability operations policy change that directed: “They shall be given priority comparable to combat operations and be explicitly addressed and integrated across all DoD activities…” Doctor Dave anticipated that the doctrinal emphasis on stability operations would lead to changes in military operations on the ground, which he was well-positioned to facilitate. He proposed a proof-of-concept eight-month program focused on Nangarhar Province for a modest sum of around $500k, a pittance to the DIA. However, the DIA doesn’t like working with small contracts because it has a large chunk of program money to spend every fiscal year and prefers to disperse it in big allotments to firms that are familiar with (in theory) how to account for it. The DIA passed on the contract but sent a delegation to make Dave an offer he couldn’t refuse.

DARPA formed a field unit in Afghanistan, and soon after the meeting with Mullah Todd, the head of that office, Ryan Paterson arrived at the Taj and spent a month there. DARPA already deployed a crowdsourced data-collecting program called More Eyes. Still, their Afghan-based analysts were confined to military bases and had limited access to analyzing information flowing through the military’s networks. DARPA needed exactly what The Synergy Strike Force had: relationships and access to various prominent Afghans and their institutions forged over years, not months.

I had no idea who Ryan Paterson was when he arrived at the Taj. Nor did I know why four Defense Intelligence Agency officers, one senior enough (SES level) to be considered a decision-maker, showed up and stayed for a few days after Ryan arrived. I drove the DIA men back to Kabul, which took two tries when the mother of all traffic jams blocked our first attempt. The senior guy was a former Army Military Intelligence Colonel, who was cool as a cucumber when a minor firefight broke out between an Afghan soldier manning a checkpoint and one of the cars next to us. The three DIA agents in the back of my truck freaked out when I jumped out with my .45 at the low ready while asking the soldier what was up, but he just slung his rifle while ignoring me. I shook my head in frustration as I holstered the pistol, muttering profanities in both Dari and Pashto. I memorized the filthiest curse words in all the local dialects out of habit, a valuable skill I picked up in the Marine Corps.

As I climbed back behind the wheel, the senior DIA guy smiled and said something about Afghanistan being just like Colombia during the Narco wars. The three junior guys in the back, who I suspected were analysts on their first and last trip outside the wire, were terrified. I turned around and headed back to the Taj after the senior guy agreed that waiting a day for clear roads was better than hours of traffic jam madness. The next morning, we arrived in Kabul in just over an hour, departing as the sun broke over the horizon to navigate the Kabul Gorge before the NDS set up their daily checkpoint. The road was empty, so I hauled ass, having mastered the various twists and turns of the route over the years. We screamed through the Kabul Gorge long before the NDS usually arrived, and we immediately jumped the line to pass through the Kabul Province checkpoint with a smile and a friendly wave, as the border police recognized me and my truck.

What the Colonel and his crew accomplished at the Taj was to marry the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Afghanistan Atmospherics program to DARPA’s More Eyes, which would now be run out of the Taj. I was talking to these guys every evening and had no idea about the Afghan Atmospherics or the More Eyes programs because the SSF, although composed of diehard burners, knew how to keep secrets.

In May of 2010, the synergists at SSF began a 12-month blitz of high-tech humanitarian goodness that was breathtaking in scope. They started with a local radio station, SAFA FM, mentored by two Australian media consultants, Muffy and Trudi. The girls first showed up at the Taj on a Friday afternoon and immediately labeled Ski a bogan (the Australian term for an inbred Hillbilly) for bitching about having to open the bar for them. Dave proposed using Mullah Todd’s SMS gateway system to survey SOFA FM listeners via SMS texts, allowing SAFA to target its content and advertising while bolstering listener loyalty and involvement. It worked, too, and SAFA radio began to dominate the airwaves in Nangarhar Province, a significant development in a country where over 80% of the population obtained its news via the radio.

SSF then facilitated the DIA’s Afghanistan Atmospherics Program reporting stream by providing mobile phones purchased by More Eyes and modified with a custom application that routed SMS reports into the SSF gateway. They did the same for the Agriculture Department at Nangarhar University, providing phones for the professors and students to report local market prices, areas of agricultural land usage, and farmers’ concerns during their visits to various agrarian enterprises around the province. They also provided phones for Rotary-sponsored provincial midwives programs that were preloaded with applications, allowing them to access crucial medical information, communicate directly with OB/GYN experts at the Nangarhar Teaching Hospital, and enter data on medical conditions and issues in their area.

More Eyes provided Android cell phones, which were modified with COTS GPS units and web browser interfaces. They handed out to a half dozen Afghan youth from the Fab Lab, who fanned out all over Jalalabad and filled in detailed information, including street names and building identification, on the Openstreetmap.org digital map of the city. Todd even named the street leading to the Taj after himself, and it remains named Todd Hoffman Rd on open maps. Further use of these phones was nixed by Dr. Dave, who correctly recognized that giving away sophisticated phones with advanced functionality would turn Afghan volunteers into collaborators to be targeted by the Taliban, HIG, or the NDS.

Flush with More Eyes cash, the SSF sent a team to Bamiyan University to assess their needs and find a way to help. At Bamiyan University, the SSF team found that every previous donor to the university’s IT department had studiously ignored the fact that Bamiyan University had insufficient power and no in-house IT expertise. Thus, Bamiyan U had a brand new radio station donated by the Dutch, and not one but three computer labs were donated by various countries. None of this equipment was set up or running. The traditional SSF approach to these matters involves removing barriers to access, which they propose doing through two solar power systems, installing modems in every dorm and classroom, and training the staff of Bamiyan U to maintain and repair the installed equipment. However, the security situation had deteriorated to the point where internationals could no longer mitigate the risk of ambushes before the SSF could implement its plan for Bamiyan University.

Mullah Todd, Rachel, Jenn, and I, with Ryan Paterson and visitors from the DIA

Other projects involved embedding inside American Army combat outposts on the Pakistan border. Jenn, a former Army officer, headed this experiment with the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, which controlled the four eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Nuristan, Kunar, and Laghman (N2KL) at the time. The SSF operated out of eight combat outposts (COPs) using the Army’s Radio in a Box (RIAB) program, broadcasting open-ended questions to local inhabitants about the conditions in their villages and providing a number to call in response. Radio is the dominant information tool in Afghanistan for reaching broad audiences in isolated, mountainous regions. The US military deployed over 100 RIABs throughout Afghanistan to communicate with the residents, and many of these stations had call-in shows to encourage listener engagement. The SSF RIAB augmentation package came with two highly trained Afghans to enter the call-in and SMS data into Mullah Todd’s system. In short order, the Army had better information about the human terrain surrounding them on the border.

The genius of the system Todd developed was its ability to integrate the open source intelligence from a variety of Afghan organizations, including:

● Afghan Infrastructure Data Center (AIDC) – a USAID-sponsored database managed by Relief International and Development, Inc. (IRD), designed to provide countrywide geospatial data on donor-sponsored projects. The data sets provided by IRD were riddled with numerous errors and omissions, rendering them almost worthless.

● District Stability Framework – Another USAID-sponsored data set.

● AfghanInfo database - Statistics about the people and economy that the Afghan government manages.

● The Afghanistan Country Stability Picture – ISAF developed a comprehensive geographic database of all reconstruction and development activities.

● Malomet—Launched by the Afghan mobile phone provider Roshan in partnership with Mercy Corps and the USAID IDEA-NEW project, Malomet was a national price information system that provided farmers, traders, and wholesalers with access to commodity information in eleven principal wholesale markets.

● Provincial Infrastructure Management Support System (PIMSS) – a fully integrated GIS-enabled decision-making support system designed to strengthen development planning and decision-making.

Mullah Todd and Ryan Paterson created a repository for all the SMS messages and data streams mentioned above, providing those planning stability operations with a one-stop shop for granular-level information on the people and areas they were planning to work in.

This classic open-source data intelligence operation assessed stability at multiple levels (regional, provincial, district, and village). As Ryan said in subsequent media interviews, “The advantage of this white data, as opposed to the black world of intelligence, is that it is generated spontaneously by the local population … untainted by the influence of outsiders.” That’s a tricky way of saying that More Eyes was in the business of recruiting unwitting informants.

Dr. Dave, Juan, Jen, and Rachel expanded their activities to Herat, although I am unsure what they were attempting to do there. I understood that they tried to get more SMS contests to create accurate digital maps by recording GPS coordinates, the names of streets and buildings, and sending the data via SMS texts. But I may have that wrong. For whatever reason, Americans from an unknown NGO were not warmly received in Herat at this point in the war.

The girls thought they attracted the attention of The Elephant, resulting in an emergency extraction arranged by Ski and me using CADG aircraft. I remember meeting them in Kabul and putting them up for the night before they flew out of the country the following day. They were freaked out and had the 1,000-yard stare commonly associated with Vets exposed to heavy combat.

The Synergy Strike Force data set contributed to DARPA’s determination that four percent of the population possessed the skills to exploit the internet, rendering crowdsourcing at scale impossible. The DARPA More Eyes contracts ended in 2011. Two months after that, Ryan Patterson left DARPA to head up his own company, IST Research, which immediately won a contract with the Combined Joint Psychological Operations Task Force-Afghanistan (CJPOTF-A) for a “platform to deliver tailored messages to target audiences via SMS text messaging…to generate data about local populations, attitudes and views.”

The new platform IST was selling included streams from social media, blogs, and other media, and they called their new platform PULSE. PULSE measured hundreds of things that the American military did not necessarily understand. However, Mullah Todd’s display of granular information, utilizing cutting-edge infographics, compensated for the lack of understanding by creating unique, customized, and highly efficient information displays that were easy to comprehend.

IST Research went on to win numerous multimillion-dollar contracts working on DARPA’s Memex project, which focused on developing investigative software and techniques to combat both ISIS recruitment and human trafficking. Pulse is now centered around the newer Teleriet SMS gateway, which has a custom-designed data analytics interface and a customized data presentation interface. The Pulse platform was featured on 60 Minutes in February of 2015 when DARPA Memex program manager Chris White explained how they could now search the “dark web” for nefarious actors and human traffickers. By 2018, IST was discussing countermeasures against disinformation campaigns on social media, utilizing both social media platforms and direct messaging. In July 2020, an IST press release announced a five-year, $66 million tactical warfare contract that provided their PULSE platform to JSOC. That kind of success with a unique product attracts defense contractors like blood attracts sharks, and six months after the tactical Information Warfare contract, Ryan was gone, and his company was sold for an obscene amount to Two Six Technologies.

The month before departing ISR Research, Ryan Patterson appeared on the YouTube-based podcast Dialogues with Dexis in an episode titled Truth in the Age of COVID-19: Three Steps to Combating Disinformation. The video garnered 150 views over the course of two years. I published twelve posts on Free Range International regarding COVID-19 as part of an "Apocalypse Not” series. I am not a medical expert, but I have specialized knowledge in chemical and biological warfare from my time at the West Desert Testing Center at the Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah, the nation’s premier biological and chemical warfare testing and training center.

I knew that if COVID-19 had been as lethal as advertised, the homeless populations of our large West Coast cities would have died so quickly that disposing of their remains would have been the most urgent problem initially faced by authorities. I knew a surgical mask or social distancing could not stop a two-micron-sized virus; even if a mask worked, you would have contaminated yourself when it was removed. Wild anthrax spores are not that dangerous to humans, but weaponized anthrax, milled down to two-micron-sized particles, is deadly and cannot be stopped by anything short of a Level 4 containment suit. Weaponized anthrax passes through surgical masks with ease because the masks filter out particles that are 500 (or larger) microns. That was common sense in the bio-terrorism world circa 2002, but in 2020, it was (according to the Pulse platform) disinformation.

Now, that is a long, strange trip from Burning Man and a Tiki Bar in Jalalabad to the cutting edge of the military-industrial complex. In truth, the SSF may have little to do with the outcome. Dr. Dave was not part of IST research, and he never gave up on the Afghans who worked for him, helping many of them obtain special immigration visas. Baba Ken had nothing to do with IST research and didn’t benefit from the millions it raised, which is a shame because, without Baba Ken’s steady hand, there would have been no PULSE platform.

Baba Ken with Special Forces legend Jim Gant.

Baba Ken was partnered with Synergy Strike Force, but only sometimes funded by SSF on his many multi-month-long visits to Jalalabad. Baba Ken’s job was to keep the Gatar ball up and running, which required almost weekly fine-tuning due to the frequent heavy winds in the Hindu Kush. Ken worked through the dirty wiring and intermittent power issues, and it was Ken who started and nurtured the Jalalabad Geek Squad, a collection of Nangarhar University students who learned to install and repair networks, routers, and laptops. Ken did this despite the growing anti-government, pro-Jihadist activism on campus. And it was Baba Ken who finally had enough trying to get local officials to sink a water well in Little Barabad village, so he paid to have one installed.

Ken’s most significant contribution to the success of the many projects spun out of the Taj was his commitment to being there. You had to live at the Taj year-round to understand the difference a serious commitment of time made in your ability to operate effectively in Afghanistan. Ski and I were the only people who lived in Afghanistan full-time; thus, we were uniquely positioned to judge what did and did not work with SSF.

By early 2012, the Taj was limping with few guests, no beer or booze, and no Thursday night happy hour. In August of that year, our friend and manager, Mehrab, was gunned down outside his home for reasons that remain opaque. Dr. Dave and Baba Ken went to Afghanistan with the dream of helping the people of Jalalabad rebuild their lives and achieve prosperity. They unquestionably accomplished part of that dream. Who knows how many lives they touched through the schools, computers, internet access, and water wells they helped build, as well as the Afghans they mentored over the years? Ultimately, they got chased out because their paymaster needed deliverables, and facilitating economic growth and increased prosperity in Jalalabad wasn’t one of them.