This November 10th, celebrations will be held around the world to commemorate the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps. In Brazilian cities such as Brasilia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, diplomats, American Expatriates, and the Brazilians lucky enough to score an invitation to the Marine Corps Ball will be dancing the night away. But in Belém, the largest city in the northern state of Pará there will be no dancing or celebrating despite the punishing amounts of free liquor and thousands of imported prostitutes that are a feature of every United Nations confab. That is because the 30th World Climate Conference will focus on the bleak news that we are past the tipping point in several Earth systems, and all of us are destined to die a horrible death unless we immediately start listening to climate experts™.

The centerpiece of this year’s booze and hooker fest, UN annual climate summit, is the 2025 Global Tipping Points Report (GTPR 2025), which was produced by the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute by people so well educated that they live in an alternative reality. GTPR 2025 focuses on several earth systems that are going to tip, might tip, or have tipped; it’s hard to parse the alarmism, but one thing is for sure: we are facing certain doom unless we do exactly as the climate experts™ demand.

This has nothing to do with the tipping point that should concern us: the grid tipping point in the Pacific Northwest. The anti-science midwits who rule the Pacific Northwest have intentionally crippled the production of cheap energy for exorbitantly expensive renewable energy technologies that will never work at scale. The damage these utopian energy schemes cause to biodiversity is significant yet ignored, as are all the other inconvenient facts that undermine the legacy gatekeeper media narrative.

There is one sure sign that a psychological operation is targeting you: when contrary opinions are silenced, publicly shamed, and ruthlessly prosecuted. This has been the hallmark of the climate scam for the past 60 years, but times seem to be changing. Not fast enough, though, as Grok explains the risk of challenging the climate experts™

“Spreading climate misinformation—defined as false or misleading information about climate change, often without intent to deceive (misinformation) or with deliberate intent (disinformation)—carries growing legal exposure, particularly for corporations, influencers, and public figures. ..These risks stem from consumer protection laws, securities regulations, and emerging calls for criminalization. As of October 2025, over 2,300 climate-related lawsuits worldwide target inaction or deception, with “climate-washing” (greenwashing via false claims) cases surging 20% annually since 2022.”

The climate scam is clearly a Psy Op. But that is about to change because one of the richest anti-humans on the planet has reluctantly admitted what every non-expert in the world realized decades ago. Bill Gates has admitted that climate change will not lead to humanity’s demise. Gates can afford to challenge the psy op because he’s been a leading funder of the psy op. Vile little shits like Michael Mann can’t punish him because he is too rich to be sued.

This is how to counter a psy op - with memes that appeal to common sense.

In 2021, Dutch hydraulic engineer Hessel Voortman and independent researcher Rob D. Vos examined data from 200 tide gauges with reliable records over the past 60 years. For most stations, Voortman found no detectable acceleration in sea-level rise. They started this research project after conducting a literature review on rising sea levels and found that no one had ever compared climate experts™ projections with observable data.

Voortman and Vos relied on real-world data, rather than the satellite images and computer modelling used by the climate experts™. The real-world data showed no evidence of accelerated sea-level rise since the mid-19th century. As such, there is no evidence that human-created emissions have caused an acceleration in recent decades.

The GTPR 2025 report stated with the certainty of zealots that:

“Worldwide, coral reefs in tropical regions are suffering unprecedented mortality due to repeated mass bleaching events. The current global warming of about 1.4°C already exceeds their thermal tipping point, which scientists estimate at about 1.2°C”.

For some reason, an increase of 1.5°C doesn’t seem like a big deal

That’s a bold statement that ignores the Australian Institute of Marine Science, which found average hard coral cover in the northern and central Great Barrier Reef had increased to the highest levels ever recorded in the survey’s 36-year history. When the tipping points don’t tip, one should suspect there might be a flaw in the models that your own lying eyes can clearly see are flawed.

One has to wonder when our elite managerial class will realize the gig is up. There were no tropical storms in August of 2025 either.

The climate experts™ are sometimes right, sometimes wrong, but never in doubt. They are incapable of humility, but they do have a sense of humor, which they demonstrated by including some positive consequences of the impending climate tipping-point catastrophe. The first positive is ( drum roll please) :

“Renewable energies are already cheaper than fossil fuels in most parts of the world, and electric vehicles are replacing gasoline and diesel cars on the roads. This trend could prove to be both irreversible and self-reinforcing”.

In what alternative universe is wind or solar energy cheaper than fossil fuels? The only place where electric vehicles are replacing gasoline and diesel cars is where idiot politicians heavily subsidize them. GM is laying off 1,700 workers from its electric car division because, without heavy subsidies, no one will buy its electric cars.

Memes, like tripling energy prices, are hard to ignore

Here are the other “positives”:

“The gradual introduction and promotion of climate-friendly technologies by policymakers can accelerate the emergence of positive tipping points, including in the adoption of sustainable heating systems or in freight transport”. “Social contagion” mechanisms can cause a majority of people to adopt behavioral changes initiated by a minority – such as reducing meat consumption or altering mobility habits”.

The good news is that this tyranny from our elite managerial class is rapidly coming to an end. It’s not just Bill Gates's defection that is driving a sea change in popular perception, but also a relentless hammering from informed pundits and a truth-curious media digging into the obviously fraudulent claims of our annotated class.

Lucy Biggers speaking truth to power with this graphic

Former climate activist turned anti-climate alarmism creator Lucy Biggers has created a viral video series, “Calming Climate Charts,” that counters some of the scariest misconceptions about climate change. The best-selling author of Apocalypse Never & San Fransicko, Michael Shellenberger, is using his popular Substack to hammer home the point that climate scientists deliberately mislead the public about melting ice, sea levels, coral bleaching, hurricanes, wildfires, and rising global temperatures. Podcasters, YouTubers. TikTokers and conservative media figures challenging the climate scam are now legion.

Horay bats in North America and Noctule bats in Central Europe have a high collision risk with turbines and are being decimated.

Last month, a group of ecologists published a paper in Nature about the impacts of onshore wind energy production on biodiversity. The BP Deepwater Horizon accident is generally considered the worst offshore oil spill in history. Estimates vary, but it is thought to have led to the deaths of around 600,000 sea birds. Every year, onshore wind turbines kill 500,000 bats in the USA, 30,000 in the UK, 50,000 in Canada, and 300,000 in Germany. Large raptors, like the Golden Eagle, face near local extinction in areas like Altamont Pass Wind Resource in California. Still, the numbers culled by turbine blades are deliberately suppressed by the operators.

The Golden Eagle population in California is plummeting due to turbine strikes. If these birds were covered in oil, they would be on the front page of every legacy newspaper in America.

And it is not just birds and bats that are being genocided by wind turbines. Giant turbines are culling insects in great enough volumes to contribute substantially to the build-up of debris on blades. One of the report's authors, Professor Christian Voigt, contends that the decline in bird populations, combined with the culling of insects by wind turbines, could easily lead to the extinction of vulnerable species. Add that prediction to a paper he published in 2022, pointing out that turbines can change the nearby microclimate, while vibrational noise may reduce earthworm abundance with likely cascading effects on soil quality and vegetation. That sounds like a disaster to anyone who is not financially benefiting from the climate scam.

When are our politicians going to notice the environmental costs of renewables and take a principled stand? As soon as the renewable energy lobby stops paying them to ignore the obvious negative cost-benefit ratio, is my informed guess. That makes our political class and the climate grifters no different than big tobacco, big pharma, or big oil. Soon, we will reach the climate grift tipping point, and then all hell will break loose as citizens demand an accounting of why their hard-earned tax money was wasted on a hoax bigger than the COVID-19 fiasco.