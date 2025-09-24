Many aspects of growing old can be frustrating, but there are also silver linings. One of them is reading about your best friends in contemporary history books, and I just finished a doozy. The book Unremitting: The Marine “Bastard” Battalion and the Savage Battle that Marked the True Start of America’s War in Iraq is about the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4) and their 2004 deployment to Ramadi, Iraq. The 2/4 battalion commander for that deployment, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Kennedy, is one of my closest friends. The author, Greg Zoroya, did a masterful job of capturing Paul as his battalion battled thousands of insurgents, on foot, from open-back unarmored Humvees or, at best, vehicles protected by scrounged “Hillbilly armor” the Marines had found in-country.

The recent hit movie “Warfare,” which tells the story of a SEAL platoon compromised during a mission in Ramadi, presents an interesting comparison of the differences between Special Forces and infantry close combat. The SEALs fought their way step by step for approximately 10 yards to a street, where they were evacuated by Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles. That one TIC (troops in contact) made for an excellent movie, but pales in comparison to the experience of 2/4 during a three-day running gunfight through the streets of Ramadi that started on April 6th, 2004.

Back in 2004, the Marines carried the same M-16A2 rifle I had been issued in the ‘80s. They were bigger than the M4 variants and had iron sights. The Marines were also equipped with the same Humvees we had been issued in 1987, which were unarmored. The 2/4 Marines had salvaged some scrap metal to bolt on their aluminum/fiberglass/plastic trucks. Still, most of their rolling stock had no ballistic protection, and that lack of armor would prove costly during the seven months they spent in Ramadi.

When the war in Iraq started in 2003, the 2nd Battalion 4th Marines was aboard a Naval ships finishing up a Western Pacific deployment. WESTPACs were usually considered a good deal unless the rest of the Marine Corps was heading off to war. The only thing worse than missing out on the Iraq invasion was to be stopped loss and extended for an additional 6 months of sailing around the Pacific, which is precisely what happened.

While BLT 2/4 was sailing in the Pacific, Paul Kennedy was assigned to the 1st Marine Division staff as the lead invasion planner. The division commander, Maj. Gen. Mattis and the assistant division commander, BGen. John Kelley, like me and my Marine Corps friends, was very fond of Paul, and they wanted him back in Iraq leading a battalion after the invasion phase concluded in just 26 days. Paul was sent back to Camp Pendleton, assuming command of 2/4 in late May 2003, giving him nine months to train his battalion for its first combat deployment since the Vietnam War.

It was in Vietnam that the 2/4 moniker “the Magnificent Bastards,” and although that sounds cheesy to us, 1/9 “the Walking Dead” alumni, I remember 2/4 Marines loved it back in the day. But they weren’t loving it much when Paul showed up because, after returning from a year on the high seas, the battalion emptied. Carrer Marines transferred to other duty stations, and the non-career Marines went home.

Paul deployed with 229 Marines (40%) of his enlisted infantrymen, who were fresh out of the U.S. Marine Corps School of Infantry. He fought the 2004 battle of Ramadi with the High School class of 2003, most of whom arrived in January, a month before they deployed. Many of his new officers and non-commissioned staff arrive just weeks, in some cases days, before they deployed to Iraq. Paul was in the unenviable position of being almost the only member of what the other Marines jeeringly called No-War 2/4 who had been in combat.

Battalion and company commanders for the Magnificent Bastards in Ramadi, 2004. Seated and standing from left to right: Headquarters and Service Company Captain Wilson Leech III and First Sergeant Joe Ellis; Echo Company Captain Kelly Royer and First Sergeant Curtis Winfree; Fox Company Captain Mark Carlton and First Sergeant Tim Weber; Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Paul Kennedy and Sergeant Major Jim Booker; Golf Company Captain Christopher Bronzi and First Sergeant Patrick DeHerrera; Weapons Company Captain Rob Weiler and First Sergeant Alfonso Mack Jr.

This is an important distinction when comparing line infantry to special forces, even the SEALs, who, unlike Army SF, do not have a pipeline of experienced grunts to draw from. Special Forces units are trained extensively together and incorporate experienced operators at the team level. Those teams deploy with their full complement of authorized personnel (table of organization in military speak). The Marine Corps has never been able to do that in its infantry formations. It is a minor miracle to deploy with a full table of organization, and when you do, it’s due to a flood of brand-new Marines arriving weeks before the unit deploys.

Think back to the movie Warfare, and instead of a whole SEAL platoon, imagine a 12-man squad of Marines, who were in High School 12 months ago, infiltrating Ramadi in broad daylight, led by a 21-year-old Corporal. That was precisely what happened on April 6, 2004. Multiple squads were patrolling the city using the standard Satellite patrolling technique, which was appropriate given the threat levels in Ramadi at that time. The Marines from 2/4 had replaced 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry, from the Florida National Guard. The Hurricane battalion had suffered no casualties in Ramadi and reported the city was peaceful and the locals cooperative.

When Paul arrived in Ramadi, his battalion was assigned to the Army’s 1st Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division commanded by Colonel Arthur “Buck” Conner Jr. Conner was a 6’5” graduate of West Point and had been in country since September 2003. His brigade had taken some casualties in the months leading up to the April uprising, most of them from IEDs targeting vehicles in the towns and highways outside of Ramadi. Paul told me that Buck Conner was one of the best combat leaders he ever worked for, which is high praise coming from him. Marines are raised with an institutional suspicion of all things Army, whom we consider to be soft and overly reliant on artillery, attack helicopters, and other combat enablers. This bias was born in World War II, reinforced in Korea and Vietnam, and perpetuated by my father’s generation of Marine infantry officers.

Paul’s Marines were targeted by insurgents soon after taking over the Ramadi battle space, mainly because they were constantly patrolling on foot. Marine infantry battalions of that era were considerably larger than National Guard infantry battalions and had fewer vehicles, as their missions differed. The Hurricane battalion did not patrol on foot, and Paul thought that the sudden hostility arose because his Marines were snooping around neighborhoods that were previously ignored. Still, before April 6th, the enemy had consistently avoided confrontations with the Marines, preferring to target them with IEDs and indirect fire before melting away into the general population.

When the sun rose on April 6th, the Marines began deploying both foot and vehicle patrols. Waiting for them were hundreds of insurgents who had dug in with heavy weapons and intended to stand and fight. The squad size foot patrols were using the satellite technique, which is not an easy technique to master. Due to the urban landscape’s terrain and the Marines’ inexperience, the squads were rarely in a position to support one another and often found themselves out of sight of each other. The Iraqi insurgents knew this and designed their initial ambushes to isolate and overwhelm the rifle squads. They also had learned how aggressive the Marines’ quick reaction teams were, so they set up additional fire sacks to pin down the Marines and decimate them with heavy machine guns.

Minutes after being wounded by a grenade on April 6, Lance Corporal Roy Thomas asked his friend Lance Corporal Chris MacIntosh to take this picture.

The objective of this three-day attack was never uncovered or understood. Marine intelligence units later determined the attack was supposed to start on 7 April but moved up a day after the Marines captured some of the insurgent leadership on the 5th. This quote from Greg Zoroya sets the scene well:

“Despite elaborate enemy preparations conducted across the city, not a single Iraqi police officer, soldier, government official, tribal leader, or traffic cop tipped off the Marines or the Army. All that Paul Kennedy heard and passed along to his men the night before was that more attacks were likely.”

When the shit hit the fan, the targeted Marine squads disintegrated, resulting in fireteams of four Marines, or pairs of Marines, and, in some cases, individual Marines cut off from their brothers seeking cover wherever they could find it. These are not the highly trained SEALs from the Warfare movie with optics on their rifles, individual radios, SPEAR body armor, and an ISR drone overhead. These were 18-year-old kids issued the flawed interceptor body armor that tests would later reveal could be penetrated by a 9mm pistol round. They had the old M16A2 with iron sights, no radios, and no clear idea of their location when attacked, because riflemen aren’t proficient at map reading and aren’t issued maps, even if they can read them. The young Marines went to ground and did what they had been trained to do; they started killing their attackers.

In the confusion of that first day’s battle, nobody knew exactly where anybody outside their direct line of sight was. That included the insurgents who repeatedly blundered into small groups of Marines holed up in various compounds throughout the city. The Marines won all of those close-contact encounters.

The first unit targeted that day was the first and third squads of the third platoon from Golf Company. They were hit around 1115 in the morning, and by 1130, their company commander, Captain Chris Bronzi, was mounted up and rolling to their location with his first platoon. Bronzi dismounted short of the fighting to move in on foot. He had about 40 Marines with him, and when he kneeled beside one of the main roads to work his radios, a carload of insurgents stopped a few feet away and jumped out. They were oblivious to the Marines lined up on the sidewalk. Bronzi shot the closest man, and his Marines quickly finished off the rest. That was how crazy the battle had become, and it was just getting started.

Paul Kennedy was also on foot, moving as quickly as possible to link up with Golf Company, but he and the 20 Marines with him had to fight their way through the city. Colonel Buck Conor beat him to the link-up with Bronzi and verified Paul’s assessment of him by asking the young Marine Captain what he needed, not trying to take over the fight. Like Paul, Col Conor was engaging insurgents with his Benelli shotgun, and that shit, seeing commanding officers in close combat shooting bad guys with buckshot, pumps the troops up. But it comes with a cost.

A photo carried by several newspapers after fighting broke out across Iraq on April 6, 2004, shows the windshield of a Marine Humvee shattered by heavy-caliber rounds from an enemy machine gun. All but one of the Americans aboard were killed. The image was taken after the ambush when Private First Class Eric Ayon attempted to start the disabled vehicle. Ayon would die from a roadside bomb blast three days later. Photo credit Philadelphia Inquirer / David Swanson

That cost was a total lack of enablers that could have kept American casualties down by killing more insurgents and crippling their command and control. The Army brigade had a drone overhead and spotted a command center consisting of a dozen or so men sitting in the backyard of an expensive house in the Sofia District, issuing orders to a steady stream of runners who came and went. The brigade targeting officer sent a request to drop some ordnance on these people, but never received the green light to do so. None of the Marine or Army attack helicopters that were overhead early in the fight fired into the mass of enemy fighters they could clearly see below them. This was the first time Iraqi insurgents stood and fought, so the higher headquarters stubbornly held onto their “we are here to help the Iraqi people” mindset and forbade the use of artillery or air-delivered ordinance.

As the 1st Battle of Falluja would soon demonstrate, our fickle, grossly incompetent National Command Authority would rather see American soldiers and Marines die by the dozens than admit the entire premise of their grand strategy was ludicrously defective. That’s what happens when the “best and brightest” have no skin in the game. Would the battle in Ramadi have been managed differently if the brigade commander was at his headquarters pushing for enables rather than in the field shooting bad guys with buckshot? I seriously doubt it, and, as a former infantry officer, I will unequivocally state that having senior leadership by your side, slinging lead with the troops, is always a good thing.

An accurate accounting of the three-day Ramadi battle would take a book, which is why I highly recommend Unremitting. The performance of 2/4, especially its large ‘class of 2003’ contingent, will warm the heart of every old Marine and our worldwide legion of admirers. But it came at a steep price. During their seven-month deployment, Paul’s battalion suffered 289 battle casualties, 35 of whom were killed in action. The only Marine Corps battalion to take those kinds of casualties in such a short time period was my father’s battalion, BLT 2/26, back in Vietnam. My father wrote about it in 1998, which earned him the Author of the Year award from the prestigious Proceedings magazine. I republished his story here last Memorial Day and will do so again every Memorial Day as long as I’m on Substack.

The 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Darkhorse) received more press coverage for the heavy casualties they took in Afghanistan. They suffered 25 KIA and 184 wounded during their seven months on the cross in Northern Helmand Province. While in Afghanistan, they were assigned to Regimental Combat Team (RCT) 2. Colonel Paul J. Kennedy commanded RCT 2.

I bribed the pilots from our company (CADG) to drop me off in Delaram II before the airstrip officially opened so I could visit with Paul. When the MPs arrived on the runway, they called the CP and told Paul that a armed civilian who claimed to be his best friend had just been dropped off by a civilian fixed-wing plane. He asked for my name, and when they told him, his response was, “Arrest him immediately and bring him to me.” I was laughing too hard for the Marines to take that command seriously.

Paul knows my Dad, who was a Major General, still on active duty when Paul and I were instructors at the Marine Corps Infantry Officer Course. My Dad visited us several times as the guest speaker at our graduation breakfast ceremony. And I knew Paul had read the LZ Margo article because we were both on Recruiting Duty with the 12th Marine Corps District when it was published, and he called me to discuss it. Shortly after his return to the States, he called my father, and they talked for a long time. I never felt it was appropriate to ask either of them for the details of that long talk, but it’s not hard to imagine both content and context.

Like my father, Paul retired as a Major General, and like my father, while he remained on active duty, he seemed to be as funny and entertaining as he was when we were Captains teaching at Quantico. And like my father, the toll taken by heavy combat became evident only in retirement. Greg Zoroya writes about that in the epilogue of Unremitting, which doesn’t diminish the love and respect I feel for my best friend. He is a great man, a superb combat leader, and I am proud to count him among my closest friends.