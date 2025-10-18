Long-time readers of my Substack will remember the story of Beverly Cook, who is the Bravest Woman I Know. Bev, a proud Canadian, had been forced into a nursing home at an early age due to her lifelong battle with lymphedema. That was bad, but Bev was handling the life change like a true stoic, but then, due to staff incompetence, she fell from her bed, shattering both femurs and injuring her hip. Being a Canadian, Bev gets “free” health care, which means rationed health care, and the chances that rationed health care would fix multiple fractures in the legs of a nursing home occupant are not high. Sure enough, when Bev, after months of painful waiting, finally saw an orthopedic surgeon, he determined her lymphedema would reduce the success of a surgical repair, and she was given the option of splints and chronic pain or assisted suicide.

That’s what passes for compassionate care in today’s Great White North.

I talk with Bev every other week during Mike “Mac” McNamara’s Post Traumatic Winning Graduates Seminar. Which reminds me, you can listen to Bev’s PTW story here. Mac, the Socrates of the Semi, Wade Cates, and I have taken turns tag teaming Bev with requests for her to write about transcending her current situation. Not because she is handling the chronic pain and being confined to a shitty hospital bed well, but because there is no other way for her to reach outside of her current confines to inspire and interact with others.

It took weeks of bugging her before she relented. She wanted to start with her story, talking about her fraternal grandparents, because her Grandfather was a Barnardo Boy. We asked what that meant, and she replied that he was what the Canadians referred to as “Home Children.” She then explained that when her Grandfather was 12, he and his brother were apprehended by local authorities in Hampshire, England, for stealing bread. Their punishment was to be sent to Canada without their parents’ knowledge or permission, where they were sold to local farm families for $1.00 and treated like slaves.

A “Home Children” boy photographed at a Barnardo farm

They were not treated like slaves, as an American would understand the term; more like slaves of one of the local Indian Tribes, minus the ritual torture. North American Indians did not buy slaves; they took them or traded stolen goods for them, so they were not inclined to look after them well.

Apparently, when you buy a starving child who has been shipped from England for a dollar, taking care of them or even providing shoes is optional. Bev’s Grandfather, Walter Cook, was purchased by an abusive family who kept him in the barn and beat him. His brother Fred was purchased by a farmer named Wesley George Doan of Morden, Manitoba, who was a good man. He and his family took great care of Fred, and shortly after he arrived, Walter showed up, having run away from his abusive master. Walter asked his brother to join him, but Fred refused, saying the Doans were treating him well.

Children stopped being sent to Canada in 1932 after the Great Recession reduced the demand for farm workers.

Walter walked 10 miles west to a farm owned by Jim Tenant near Darligford, Manitoba. The Tenant family took him in, treated him well, and young Walter grew to idolize their son Vaughan “Doc” Tenant, who was eight years his senior. When Jim Tenant decided to move his family south to farm near Arcola, Saskatchewan, Walter was happy to go with them. When World War I started, Walter joined the 46th Canadian Infantry Battalion (South Saskatchewan), a.k.a. The Suicide Battalion, due to their 91.5% casualty rate.

46th Battalion troops who look like they raided an Australian unit for their headgear. That is the kind of thing the Marine Corps is famous for. I like them even more after finding this picture

Walter fought well, as did his fellow Canadians, because back then, Canada was capable of fielding infantry formations that were as tough man for man as any in the world. He was wounded in a chlorine gas attack and sent to Birmingham, England, for convalescence. He met his future wife, Alice Mary Wollett, at the soldiers’ hospital in Hampshire after the 46th deployed to Rhyll, in North Wales, to quell a riot. We do not know if he was injured in Wales or if the lingering effects of the gas attack caused his admission to the hospital in Hampshire. What we do know is that Walter suffered from emphysema for the rest of his life due to his exposure to chlorine gas.

Wedding picture of Walter Cook and his wife Alice with her sister Jessie (seated)

Bev will continue her family story in future installments because I want to delve into the Home Children story and use it to challenge the current Canadian government. The Canadian ruling class has demonstrated a lack of equity, empathy for the horribly abused non-melanated children who became model, productive citizens, and the cowardice shown by ignoring these children to focus on the forced assimilation of indigenous children into “settler society” is repulsive.

Life was tough for poor English children 100 years ago.

The world learned of the Home Children’s story in 1987 after a British social worker named Margaret Humphries received a request from a woman in Australia to help find her birth certificate so she could get married. The woman explained she had been born in Nottingham but had somehow ended up in Australia after being told her parents had died. The ship that took her down under was full of children who had been told they were orphans. Margaret agreed to track down the graves of the woman’s parents, but discovered her mother was alive and well and still living in Nottingham.

An article from LiftLion explains what happened next:

“What Margaret uncovered over the next two years was that the woman had been one of thousands of vulnerable children lied to and forcefully deported from Britain in the post-War period, to the former colonies of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Rhodesia. Even worse, this was part of a systematic government-approved programme of betrayal, institutional abuse, colonial callousness, racism and deceit. The letter she had received in 1986 was just the first in a vast paper trail of thousands of human stories. Stories of impoverished families torn apart; parents and children, brothers and sisters. Stories of crammed dormitories full of children crying themselves to sleep on mattresses soaked with their own urine. Stories of forced labour meted out with punishment beatings and humiliations. And stories of sexual abuse by priests and so-called carers.” Over 150,000 children of the poor, uneducated, English families were kidnapped and deported to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Rhodesia

I knew nothing about this, but I am well aware of Canada’s Residential Schools for the native American population. If you paid attention to the news over the past 40 years, it would be hard not to have come across the topic. And if you are a critical thinker with a keen nose for propaganda, it would be impossible not to note the horror stories about mass graves of indigenous children at residential schools across Canada. The stories, as any rational person would anticipate, have turned out to be total bullshit.

Why did the Canadian government set up so many residential schools for the indigenous children while turning a blind eye to the plight of young English children who had been kidnapped, sent across the ocean, and sold into what amounted to slavery? The Canadians were trying to assimilate the Native Americans because they understood that diversity without assimilation destroys social trust. The 2000 Kennedy School of Government Social Capital Community Benchmark Survey (the most extensive and rigorous study of social capital in American history) confirmed this contention.

The Canadian government has agreed to pay over $3 billion to 28,000 victims of residential schools. How much of that money will go to the lawyers is anyone’s guess. The linked article mentions that there has been lawyer malfeasance involving the theft of award money. Still, it isn’t easy to find information about that through a Google search because counter-narrative facts are suppressed on the internet.

How much has the Canadian government pledged to compensate the over 100,000 Home Children who arrived between 1869 and 1932? You already know the answer to that. I googled it anyway and found more propaganda:

“Reparations for Canadian home children, who were often sent to Canada from the UK and faced neglect and abuse, have not been formally established like those for Indigenous residential school survivors. However, discussions and advocacy for recognition and compensation continue, as many former home children seek acknowledgment of their experiences and support”.

The chances of any home children receiving any compensation are precisely zero, which may be to their advantage. Those of you who are familiar with the curse of the lottery understand why receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars you didn’t earn isn’t a good deal. Having spent time on Marine Corps recruiting duty in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, I can imagine what the families who received this bounty from the Canadian taxpayer are doing with it. I’ve spent time on the Rez, and it is not a happy place. I checked in the Google AI to see what our liberal overlords want us to believe on the subject:

“Families of Indigenous children receiving settlements are likely using the funds for various needs, including education, healthcare, housing, and cultural programs”.

You have to be a clueless nitwit to believe a word of that. Talk about condescending wish-casting. Sudden wealth is a curse to people who don’t understand how money or delayed gratification works, have poor impulse control, and suffer from multi-generational alcoholism. Believing a large bolus of government tax money is going to suddenly transform Native Americans into adopting Northern European norms concerning education, family, and home maintenance is the definition of racism.

So is the conviction that every Canadian residential school was a cesspit of sexual and emotional abuse. White Canadians have the same distribution of good and bad people as any other country settled by Northern Europeans. Bev’s Grandfathers story illustrates that well, so although the Residential Schools may have been total dumpster fires, it is impossible that all of them were. But this is what passes for critical thinking in a feminized society.

The Canadian Indigenous tribes are not using their massive payouts to improve the lives of their fellow tribesmen. Instead, they are using their legal status as independent nations to become factory hubs for Mexican cartels and Chinese triads. They now lead the world in mass-scale counterfeiting of international cigarette brands and are taking over the production of global synthetic narcotics trafficking. Canada’s lax law enforcement and lenient jail sentences for people of color will only add to their narco gang problem, but who cares? What’s important is that their white liberal political class gets to virtue signal with the taxpayers’ money.

Being of a high testosterone masculine orientation, I am compelled to drop some truth bombs about slavery, murder, and land acknowledgements. Every Native American tribe practiced slavery long before any perfidious white people showed up on the continent. That is what you would expect because all people in all places, at various times, practiced slavery.

Life was hard for the slaves of the Apaches.

The treatment of slaves by Indian tribes varied considerably by tribe, geographic location, age, gender, and luck. When the Comanches kidnapped 14-year-old Matilda Lockhart, they spent two years torturing her by slowly burning off her nose and beating her daily. When they kidnapped 11-year-old Cynthia Ann Parker, she was adopted into the tribe and married a prominent war chief. She gave birth to the biggest, bloodiest, and most famous Comanche in history, Quanah Parker.

A Cherokee Slave owner with a black slave. Thousands of black slaves were brought to Oklahoma more than 170 years ago by Native American slave owners.

The Comanches killed every baby that fell into their hands and would spend days raping and torturing adult women. Any adult male they captured faced a gruesome, protracted death. Other North American tribes had different ways of torturing, killing, or enslaving captured people, and none of them were very pleasant or humane.

The Comanche, known as “the lords of the plains,” provide the perfect segue into the annoying topic of land acknowledgements. They were not from the plains, having migrated out of the Rocky Mountains in the 17th Century. After they obtained horses, they spent most of the 18th Century genociding the Apache. Genocide was in their blood because their language was similar to the Aztec language. After all, the Aztecs were not indigenous to Mexico but invaders from the North. Their Náhuatl language is unrelated to Mesoamerican native languages but closely related to the Ute and Comanche languages.

In the Great White North, the Skraelings who drove the Vikings off the continent were from a tribe known to history as the Dorset Culture. When White Canadians first ventured into Nova Scotia, they found the Inuit tribes had migrated into the lands and killed off the Dorset. The only indigenous peoples to occupy the same land since time immemorial are the Australian aborigines and the Irish.

The Mikmaq tribe claims to have lived on Prince Edward Island since “the beginning of time.” But they invaded the island from the West 5,000 years ago and drove the original inhabitants, a tribe known as the Kwēdĕchk, off the island.

Here is a land acknowledgment example from Washington State:

“We stand on the lands of the Coast Salish peoples, whose ancestors have resided here since Time Immemorial. Many Indigenous peoples thrive in this place—alive and strong.”

Since time immemorial? Humans arrived in North America 12,000 to 15,000 years ago. The oldest bones found that connect the Coast Salish peoples to Washington State are 3,000 years old. Why do you think tribes like the Salish insisted that the bones of the Kennewick Man be handed to them unexamined so they could erase him from history? Kennewick Man had a long, narrow face, prominent chin, and tall stature that didn’t resemble any remains from Paleo-Indians. In fact, the facial measurements most closely resemble the Ainu people of Japan, who are considered Caucasians.

When Indian leaders demanded the skeleton be turned over to them, they justified their actions by stating, “We didn’t come across no land bridge. We have always been here.” That is ridiculous, anti-scientific, low IQ, anti-human nonsense. All the Amerindians in North America were colonizers from what is now Asia. Land acknowledgements create a mythology and special recognition of Amerindians that has no basis in fact. Acceding to these silly performative theaters is treating Amerindians like dim-witted children.

Which is why in 2016 Barack Obama signed a bill that required the Kennewick Man remains to be turned over to the Indians so they could disappear him. Barack understood that diversity without assimilation destroys social trust. If we judge his presidency by what he did, rather than what he said, destroying social trust was a feature, not a bug, of his administration.

The only humans in history to give up slavery and then fight to end the practice around the world are the British. They did this based on the tenets of Christianity, which became passe during my lifetime but is suddenly reviving around the globe. The Christian religion is now making significant inroads in the Western world in an attempt to reverse the damage done by the vampires from NGOs, academia, publishing, media, government, and unions. These people are well-paid but not emotionally stable, and they consume vast amounts of resources explicitly to manage destroy the human capital of Western nations like Canada.

Like vampires, the elite managerial class does not age mentally or emotionally. Their understanding and analysis of history remains adolescent. They lack any capacity for reflection. They are spiritually sterile, unable to understand or appreciate man’s struggle for a deeper meaning of life. They obsess over popular media, but their analyses never lead them to develop a lasting worldview tethered to reality.

Canada has wasted billions on failed battery storage schemes and other renewable energy boondoggles, without accounting to taxpayers for where that money went or why so much was squandered without producing any results. While they forgo billions they could have earned by extracting gas and oil, their third-world health care system continues to deteriorate. The waiting list for routine surgical procedures is measured in years, and the unvaccinated are refused treatment due to anti-scientific, ideologically driven mandates.

The Canadian people do not deserve to be treated like second-class citizens in their own country. The Human Capital that filled the 46th Canadian Infantry Battalion over 100 years ago deserves to be honored, not ignored. But Canada is going the way of the United Kingdom, France, and the Nordic countries, due to the replacement of heritage people with unassimilable people of color. It is hard to see how their march into the dustbin of history will be reversed.