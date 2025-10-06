In the spring of 2008, I joined Central Asia Development Group (CADG), an innovative Singapore-based company that planned to complete projects in Afghanistan’s most kinetic provinces. CADG did not have armored vehicles, hardened compounds, or international security details. The few Expats they employed were hand-selected, wore local clothing, drove local cars, lived in standard compounds within local communities, and were always armed.

It is my firm belief that humanitarianism is inflicted on the poor and powerless so the powerful can feel good about themselves. The natural inclination to help impoverished and distressed populations is noble, but acting on this impulse without careful consideration can often be more destructive in its consequences than doing nothing at all. But who cares? Being an armed humanitarian was a great adventure.

The company’s owner, Steve (also known as “The Boss” in the FRI blog), had worked with Michael Yon in the Green Berets, and Michael had recommended me for the job. The Boss and his wife had been working in Afghanistan since the Taliban days, exporting pomegranates and other produce. They were experienced Afghan hands, with several company compounds run by competent, loyal, skilled Afghans, many of whom were college-trained civil engineers.

With some village elders deep inside Indian Country

That first year, the Boss hired experienced Afghan hands only —men who knew how to operate independently, live in Afghan communities, and move around the countryside while maintaining a low profile, even when armed. The program aimed to employ a limited number of expats because expats are expensive. By not hardening our compounds to UN MOSS standards and not hiring a British or American security company to provide armored SUVs and heavily armed escorts, we halved the implementation costs. Most of the billions of dollars spent by the USA in Afghanistan never left America. The significant overhead of preferred contractors, as well as the costs of hiring international security companies and setting up UN MOSS-compliant compounds, drained a substantial portion of the programmed funds before any expenditure was made in Afghanistan.

There was always the risk of being in the wrong place at the wrong time while driving to distant projects, but I only ever felt vulnerable on paydays. Paydays in contested districts or kinetic cities (like Gardez) took detailed planning and could not be conducted regularly for obvious reasons. As a rule, we would not schedule paydays but announce them the day before I moved the payroll into the area. Every payday involved some variation of the “I’m here to pick up my brother’s wages” scenario, usually handled by the local mayor. Paydays in places like Gardez required flying in additional armed expats due to the high likelihood of Taliban or local criminals making a play for the payroll.

P Tim is entertaining some of our workers during a payday in Gardez. Afghans loved to hear Westerners talking to them in Pashto

Paydays meant hauling over $200,000, converted into small-denomination Afghanis, in several large suitcases to the municipal compounds where we held pay calls. Converting the dollars into Afghanis was a drama requiring multiple money lenders who used spot market conversion rates set by some money market somewhere (I think it was in Peshawar) that changed the conversion rates several times a day. The small rate changes would cause a significant variance (sometimes in the thousands), which our Filipino financial staff had to account for. When the several different money changers we used showed up to convert dollars, they had squads of teenage boys with them who divided up the large stacks of Benjamins and disappeared before other teenage boys arrived with large stacks of low-denomination Afghanis.

On the front page of the Sunday, July 18, 2010, edition of the Canadian paper The Star, ace reporter Mitch Potter published the most remarkable account ever written about an Afghanistan redevelopment program titled Riding with Ghosts. The article profiled my counterpart in Kandahar, known as Panjwai Tim (P-Tim in the FRI blog), a small-town boy from Manitoba who local Afghans highly regarded. This is how he described Tim in that article:

“We are motoring down a bare-dirt back road in Kandahar Province, where NATO patrols never go. This is better, explains the ghost behind the wheel, because roads without soldiers tend not to explode.

The car is ‘soft-skinned’ — no armor. There are no body vests. No helmets. No blast goggles. No convoy. There is a gun on board, but it is concealed to avoid undue attention. Just plain vanilla wheels with two men from Canada dressed as Afghans — one, the driver, surveying the way ahead with purposeful, probing eyes, the other, a reporter, wondering what fresh hell awaits on this sweltering Friday afternoon.

‘Don’t worry. I know these roads better than most Afghans,’ says the ghost, as we cross the Tarnac River Afghan-style — by driving right through it.”

My friend Tim was fearless but not stupid. He knew how to calculate and mitigate risks because he spent years learning about local atmospherics in Kandahar. P-Tim was a baller, and I enjoyed his company. He was a better outside-the-wire operator than I was, and I learned a lot from him. He set the standard of bringing all our projects in on time and on budget, regardless of the circumstances.

Conducting a project shura in Kunar Province

One other outside-the-wire operator in the Afghanistan conflict surpassed Tim and me in both savvy and accomplishment, and his name was Chris Corsten. I introduced Chris to The Boss in 2010 as a potential replacement for P-Tim, who needed to return home to tend to his growing family. Chris wrote a book about his remarkable run titled 3000 Days in Afghanistan: Fighting Instability, Narcotics, and Poverty in an Unstable Place. It’s a great read, but unless you understand the difficulty of working the kinetic areas of Afghanistan, you’ll miss how remarkable his accomplishments were because Chris Corsten, although a Baller like P-Tim, is not an accomplished yarn spinner. He writes as if finishing the complete overhaul of the Khost Province irrigation system was no big deal when, in fact, it was an extraordinary accomplishment.

Being armed while conducting USAID projects was something USAID didn’t like, but it tolerated it. Other people working in the NGO community were adamant in their criticism of our methods, contending that we blurred the line between noncombatant aid providers and the international military. That may have been legitimate criticism in other countries, but it was completely irrelevant in Afghanistan. The Taliban considered all international NGOs to be spies and did not hesitate to kidnap or kill international aid workers.

Because we lived in the local community, we had a better understanding of what was happening around us than the FOB-bound military personnel. Contrary to the media depiction of armed contractors working without supervision while ignoring the rule of law, we had stringent rules of engagement. If a CADG international contractor was forced into a fight and shot an Afghan, he faced instant dismissal. Being forced into a battle was a mission failure, indicating a lack of situational awareness or knowledge of local atmospherics, which was unacceptable to the Boss.

We all worked hard to maintain the proficiency and marksmanship required to use our weapons effectively. We knew the better we were with our firearms, the less likely we were to have to use them. The pistol was our most common firearm and is a valuable tool in specific situations. One safe assumption is that these situations will occur unexpectedly. We favored pistols because they are easily concealable and can be carried almost anywhere. Producing a firearm purposefully and precisely is the best way to de-escalate a situation, as there is no mistaking intent when you draw a pistol smoothly and deliberately. This can only be achieved through extensive training and practice. Understanding the OODA loop means realizing that you must take control of the situation. If faced with a difficult situation, the only decision you want to make is whether to shoot or not. Once the decision is made, drawing the pistol from the holster and aiming becomes an intuitive, fluid motion that requires no conscious thought.

Getting through Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) checkpoints was an art. They consisted of cops or soldiers who, if they thought you were a potential threat, would shoot first and ask questions later. The best way to deal with them was with friendly smiles and good cheer. My favorite thing to do was to pull up, smile, and identify myself as Quai Dhost (friendly forces in Dari), which the Soviets used to call themselves back in the day. Older police officers would look at me for a beat before erupting in laughter and then inviting us to share chai with them.

But inevitably, you run into dodgy checkpoints at an inconvenient time, too. Haji and I were moving a truckload of beer through Kandahar back in 2006, and he got several car lengths ahead of me in the heavy traffic moving towards the Ring Road. I rounded a traffic circle to see two men with AK-47s dragging Haji toward the back of the truck, but I was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic a good 50 yards away. I grabbed my rifle, took off my Pakol, put on my Winter Park Crew ball cap, bolted out of the truck, and was about to plant a few rounds at the armed men’s feet when they spotted me running toward them. I indicated Haji was with me and not to be inspected, and they backed off, apologizing.

The Boss hired me as the Eastern Regional Manager for the USAID-sponsored Food Insecurity Response for Urban Populations (FIRUP). The urban areas we were to service were Jalalabad, Asadabad, and Gardez. There were CADG FIRUP managers for the South and Southwest regions, and other companies worked on the less kinetic provinces. None of the expats working on the FIRUP project in the first year fired a weapon in self-defense despite working in the most kinetic areas of the country. As the program expanded, our collective luck held only sometimes.