Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
9hEdited

“The long march by the Frankfort School communists through our institutions will take decades to reverse. “

No. <<

Respectfully.

And we don’t have to do it as a known failed method of imitating their successes. Nor can we.

We are action and deeds.

Also we have real work to do, for example rebuilding the country at every level physically and morally.

And where Buckley, Reagan, Sobran, all the others failed we certainly won’t succeed.

This has been tried.

It fails. All failed.

4GW ends with David Petraeus at a congratulatory conference in Syria with HTS (al Qaeda) in a suit a few weeks ago.

Nor do we have the time.

Nor will young men- in America wait nor play this silly game, why should they? They can’t.

No more money, no more trust, nor more space - seriously 4GW in CONUS?

No more patience either.

4GW is trying to out snake a nest of snakes.🐍

Why? When you can annihilate them.

1945 xGW or for that matter Hutus with farm tools have a better record. As do we, in Korea of course “counter insurgency “ was a very short story.

In 1945 most of the Japanese military was on Japan prepared to fight 1GW ~ 4GW ~ 10^6 GW to the last man, woman, child. They had an excellent chance of defeating Operation Olympic and knew it, as did Admiral King of the Navy. Then 2 Atomic Bombs convinced them surrender was the only way. Note Japan had never been conquered, no Japanese unit had ever surrendered nor did any Japanese Generals surrender before Japan surrendered 15 August 1945. It seems overwhelming force works.

There’s one more thing. Doing 4GW puts the party now on the ropes back in power giving them nuclear weapon capability again along with all the other tools of power, such as access to everyone’s finances, and vaccines <.

They just poisoned a bunch of us, they came within a hairs breadth of nuclear war with Russia over Ukraine, there’s many other harms they inflicted, they won’t miss their chance again.

The non left side, aka MAGA and everyone not left has overwhelming power at present.

The young men will not wait.

The opponent is too insane, hateful, determined and afraid to leave at large for “the marketplace of ideas”, counter lawfare, hearings, media, social media with some “kinetic” measures that is 4GW.

Lind is an ideas guy, all the ideas guys deserve praise for providing a mental framework for justification. Thank you.

It must now be done.

VR

🫡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Lynch and others
I’m A Nobody, Cogito, Ergo Sum's avatar
I’m A Nobody, Cogito, Ergo Sum
16h

It is my understanding that the appointee’s to any of the military schools are made by either a House of Representative member or Senate member. Considering the make up of either Republican or Democratic members in each chamber it is no surprise who our current leaders are. And it had been trending in that direction since the 70’s.

Most of these members are bought and paid for by very wealthy individuals who control them and do their bidding. It is no surprise these military leaders are doing the things they do. They have been promised that by their controller’s.

Monkey see, monkey do. We do not have virtuous leadership in our government and until that is changed I am not confident of any improvement going forward.

We must have a 2nd Declaration of Independence from the woes that our government has created through overbearing laws and regulations that stifle our freedoms and an overhaul of our Constitution. People should not be allowed to improve their financial status while in government. Their only motivation for serving should be the overwhelming desire to protect our country and its citizens and allow them to enjoy their right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”. In whatever form that citizen desires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture