When Secretary of War Pete Hegseth assembled all the senior flag officers for a meeting in Quantico, the legacy media, as expected, universally condemned the idea, which is how I knew it was a good move. The generals and admirals sat stony-faced as the Secretary reinforced his guidance on fitness standards, DEI, and climate change. He shouldn’t have to explain to our senior officers that being a food blister is bad for the troops’ morale but. . .

My buddy Roger Turner doesn’t look like he’s enjoying himself.

The recent focus on DEI reflects senior flag officers' tendency to prioritize their career advancement and access to future lucrative sinecures over what’s best for their troops. I’ve heard numerous general officers claim that women can do anything men can do as justification for inflicting them upon the combat arms. When asked why, given their equal physical abilities, there are no women on the football teams of Annapolis or West Point, they attack the questioner instead of answering. Trust me, I have personal experience with this disturbing phenomenon. It is thus clear that our senior flag officers place winning football games over the lives of their combat arms soldiers, Marines, airmen, and sailors.

Food blisters are poor for troop morale, and weasels are hard on American citizens’ trust

You might think that our senior military leaders would be concerned about the climate change grift, given the money being spent on an obvious scam. The damage being done to our energy infrastructure is immense and clearly a threat to our national security. But the reality is our flag officers are 100% behind the climate grift for the same reason they unquestionably support the DEI bullshit – careerism and access to lucrative sinecures. This propaganda piece, published by the Office of the Director of National Security, is typical of the tens of thousands of papers that have been published in military journals and graduate theses on the threat of climate change.

There is not a shred of actual evidence to validate this concern, only flawed climate models and manipulated data. Two of the most popular pieces I have written are “Climate Change as a Business Model“ and “Why the Climate Grift Is Dying.” However, I hold little hope that common sense about the climate con will ultimately prevail. The long march by the Frankfort School communists through our institutions will take decades to reverse. Only a few of the current crop of flag officers will be of any use in winning that fight because our 2nd Civil War is being fought using 4th and 5th-generation (4GW/5GW) warfare tactics. Our military remains stuck on 2GW tactics, which is why illiterate tribesmen in the Hindu Kush can beat us like a drum.

For too long, our senior flag officers have lied about obvious truths, swept inconvenient facts under the rug, and ignored clear solutions. This is why the generals and admirals themselves are now held in such low regard in both the civilian and veteran communities. They should reflect long and hard on how the stellar reputation of American flag officers has declined so rapidly.

A current example of the flag officer rot would be the Trump administration’s elimination of narco terrorists on the high seas. Below is a quote from retired Navy Admiral Craig Faller, who commanded the US Southern Command until 2021:

“As a commander, you’re thinking, what are we trying to do here? I think what we’re trying to do tactically is knock down drugs. We’re trying to deter drug smugglers. We’re trying to send a pretty strong signal to Maduro, and we’re sending a larger signal to Cuba and Nicaragua. So I can see the impetus for all this. My concern would be, if I were the commander right now, how strong is the evidence that I’m holding in hand that can allow me to consider these people enemy combatants? We really haven’t seen much of that evidence. I think the administration would be wise to release at least some of that so they can justify these kind of extremely aggressive military strikes. And just quickly, if you can, the legality of this, he says that it is an armed conflict with drug cartels. It’s right on the edge”.

Right on the edge of what? Being effective or being illegal? What a mealy-mouthed shitbird.

This is right on the edge.

What were we trying to do here? Where was the evidence that this was warranted? Admiral Faller has no problem facilitating Obama’s reckless drone strikes, but now, when put in front of an NPR microphone, he’s urging the administration to come clean? This is why no informed citizen trusts or respects today’s flag officers.

Craig Faller is now safely ensconced as the Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council, Senior Fellow at the National Defense University, Senior Fellow at Florida International University, and on the advisory board of the Penn State Applied Research Laboratory. That’s a ton of money for doing very little work. When he turned over Southern Command to a four-star female general, he listed a vicious circle of threats that included “corruption, climate change, COVID-19, major hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanoes. He got that half right.

Have you noticed how active this year’s hurricane season has been? Not that active at all, which is the exact opposite of the predictions made by our climate experts™. The truth is that climate change and COVID-19 are examples of massive corruption. Today’s flag officers are incapable of admitting that because they can’t handle a truth that would cost them access to the millions of dollars in post-retirement make-work positions they feel are their due. They are incapable of recognizing the most divisive scams ever inflicted on the American people because they are blinded by self-interest and greed. The definition of useful idiots is that they prove useless when the chips are down, and for the American military, the chips have been down for decades.

During the Obama administration, Craig Faller commanded Carrier Strike Group 3 and then served as executive assistant to the commander of Central Command. During that period, Obama authorized 542 drone strikes, killing an estimated 3,797 people, of whom 324 were innocent civilians. Those are the official numbers, but having experience in human intelligence work, I can guarantee the number of terrorists killed is lower, and the number of innocents killed is significantly higher. Many of these strikes were launched from the decks of Craig Faller’s ships or from land bases controlled by CENTCOM while he was there. They targeted “terrorists” inside the borders of sovereign nations, not on the high seas. Where was his concern about being “right on the edge” back then? We know where – nowhere, and we understand why – because his road to riches would be blocked for challenging light-bringer Obama.

There is a reason why Obama is known as the light bringer, but it is not the reason his supporters think.

President Trump has launched three strikes on drug cartel speedboats in open international waters, killing maybe a dozen scumbags while causing no collateral damage, and legacy media, along with their useful idiots like Craig Faller, are pearl-clutching about the War Powers Act? During the twenty years we spent replacing the Taliban with the Taliban, nobody in the press, congress, or military said a word about the War Powers Act, but now it’s a thing?

No, it’s not a thing. The days when the lying legacy media and sycophant flag officers could use the prestige of their forerunners to pull the wool over our eyes are over. At least for now, they are. We, the people, now have our republic back. The question is, can we keep it?