In June 2022, Pentagon guru and noted geostrategist Edward Luttwak discussed the American inability to obtain and evaluate human intelligence, as opposed to electronic collection, which it excels at, said:

“All of it, 100%. There’s a complete absence of human intelligence. If there were any human intelligence in Kabul, they would’ve overheard people in the bazaar laughing at the fact that if you paid a little extra, you entered the Afghan army as an officer. [The CIA] never go in the streets, they had no idea who the Afghans were.”

For several months, starting in 2009 and ending in 2010, ISAF had access to multiple productive in-country human intelligence rings provided by a retired CIA agent, Duane “Dewey” Clarridge. Dewey gained notoriety during the Iran-Contra affair when he was convicted for lying to Congress, a crime most Americans would applaud and one for which he ultimately received a Presidential pardon. Congress authorized him to set up an 800-man force of armed guerrillas to harass the communist Sandinista regime in Nicaragua back in the 1980s. Once the locals heard the CIA was setting up a force to battle the hated Sandinistas, they joined by the thousands. On his second trip in-country, instead of 800 men, his force grew to 12,000. The amount of money required to feed, clothe, and equip 12,000 men far exceeded the authorized budget, so he became creative in raising funds from Iran.

There was a time, and this is hard to believe today, when the CIA routinely demonstrated extraordinary competence and sound judgment. In 1968, with the help of Howard Hughes, the CIA built the Glomar Explorer ship under time and budget and used it to retrieve a sunken Soviet nuclear submarine under the pretense of oil exploration. The SR-71 Blackbird spy plane was another CIA program that was built within the allotted time and budget. Both programs were kept secret for years, which was a feature, not a bug, with national intelligence agencies a generation ago.

Today, the CIA is unable to perform any assigned mission on time or within budget. The task at which they should excel—human intelligence—is one of the many they consistently fail at. In 2008, the book Human Factor, Inside the CIA’s Dysfunctional Intelligence Culture, was released by a former CIA agent writing under the pseudonym Ishmael Jones. He had a story to tell about gross incompetence and illegal operations on American soil, which would be hard to believe unless one were familiar with federal government bureaucracies. Dewey passed the book onto us as proof of his contention that we were the only people willing to stay on the ground and do what it took to acquire good human intelligence.

Dewey had his Presidential pardon prominently displayed in his Escondido home during my only meeting with the Old Man (our nickname for him, which he detested). I must admit he made one hell of an impression. His detailed knowledge of Afghanistan and military history revealed his unique ability to chunk and store abnormally large amounts of information in his short-term memory. I suspect it takes a lifetime of practice to cultivate that much deep and accessible data. He was funny too, not with jokes so much as his eccentric nature, which explained the loaded 1911 pistols that occupy many of the flat surfaces in his house and the four World War II-era German MG-42 machine guns in various stages of disassembly in his garage. What I remember most about our meeting was Dewey's deep concern about the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan and his determination to help the country avoid what was shaping up to be an embarrassing defeat.

In Kandahar City with Special K and our Panjisheri Lashkar

I was recruited into the Eclipse program in March 2009 to help with the David Rhodes kidnapping case. My job was to move the ransom payment from the extraction team’s headquarters inside Kabul’s Green Village contractors’ compound to Jalalabad, where a team of Haqqani-affiliated money changers would converge to divide the cash and transfer it via hawala[1] to Pakistan. I was to proceed to Pakistan and escort David to Peshawar after the Afridis delivered him to me inside the Khyber Pass. That never happened, so I received no pay for enduring a month’s negotiations with the Haqqani network. David Rhodes ultimately self-rescued by climbing over the wall of his jail compound and seeking help from a remarkably honest Khyber Rifles detachment. That was no loss for me as I was in the Green Village on a paying gig, covering a DynCorp PSD job for a month while a buddy of mine took leave. I believe the individuals I was guarding left Green Village four times while I was watching over them, and three of those trips were visits to nearby Camp Phoenix to shop at the exchange and eat at the DFAC.

Special K would talk to the Haqqanis several times a week through his interpreter, JD, who was an amusing collaborator and so handy that I hired him after the gig. He or his cousin Zaki would be by my side for the remainder of my time in Afghanistan. Zaki and JD were Hazaras from Ghazni province. Both grew up in Iranian refugee camps, learned English by memorizing popular Hollywood movies, and worked with American Special Forces teams from 2002 to 2003. When we first started working together, JD sounded like a character from the film Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

JD was paid big bucks for this job and spent some of it buying an obnoxiously loud sharkskin suit at one of the Green Village tailor kiosks. When it was done, he got a god-awful tie and black shirt from somewhere and put his new suit together for inspection by me and Special K. He looked like a Central Asian drug lord going out on the town in Dubai, which got us thinking. Special K asked him if he wanted to eat some pork and drink liquor, an offer JD quickly accepted, and I remarked he could probably pass for the ambassador of Nepal, given his Hazara appearance. It was a perfect choice, too, because I knew Nepal did not have an embassy in Kabul.

Special K and I dressed in coats and ties, wearing radio earpieces without attaching them to radios. We took JD to the Boccaccio Italian Restaurant near the American embassy. When we arrived, we identified ourselves as the security detail of Nepal’s ambassador and asked for a table with some privacy.

We were escorted to a small semi-private room in the rear, where JD feasted like a king and drank a punishing amount of scotch. When he started leering at the waitresses, large Eastern European women in their 60s, we intervened and took him home. The night was hard on Special K and me because we couldn’t laugh or join in on the drinking. We split the substantial bill, knowing it had been worth every penny, but JD took a few days to recover.

Special K was a Corpus Christi-based surgeon who volunteered at the CURE Hospital in Kabul. He’d rented pistols and rifles for himself and two other guys from me a few years before, when I was still in the VSSA compound. From that point forward, he stayed in the Kabul VSSA compound on his return trips to work with and train Afghan surgeons in the art of cleft palate repairs. Consanguineous marriages are common in Islamic lands and very common in Afghanistan. Babies born from these restricted genetic pools are susceptible to recessive autosomal disorders. Cases of cleft palate, club foot, hemophilia, thalassemia, deafness, and cystic fibrosis are elevated significantly in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

One evening, as he sat drinking and chatting with us in our little bar, he melted some candles into a pile of wax and started molding it. We had no idea what he was doing, and to make it even more irritating, he would stop talking mid-sentence to fiddle with the wax using a scalpel handle. It didn’t take long to see he was making a human ear, practicing what he would have to do the next day with the cartilage he’d be using to reattach the ear of a truck driver who’d lost his to the Taliban.

Special K thirsted for adventure and accompanied us on an overnight trip to Kandahar in early 2006. The Taliban offensive started in the spring of that year, but had yet to penetrate the city, so we were carrying on with business as usual. We had our Panjshir Lashkar (war party) with us, who were critical for protection on the road and when staying in local hotels. We spent the night at the City View Hotel in downtown Kandahar, enjoying their excellent chicken shawarma and listening to a sustained firefight between the Canadians and the attacking Taliban. The Canadians shot hundreds of 40mm rounds from their Mark 19 grenade launchers and an unknown amount of .50 caliber heavy machine gun rounds that night, indicating maybe the Taliban were in the city after all.

The City View Motel had an old desktop computer in every room, along with a slow but functional internet connection. During the evening, Special K went to every room we checked into with an iron key USB device, claiming it could copy hard drives in minutes. It was never explained where this information would be processed or who would be interested. I thought his claims of being an intelligence asset were as ridiculous as draining old computer hard drives at the City View Motel, where I am sure 90% of the browser histories were from porn sites. I am no expert on intelligence services, but I know enough to understand they would never have an agent running outside the wire in Afghanistan on his own.

When I arrived at the Green Village in Kabul, I was shocked to find that Special K had a room in the same building I had been assigned. The camp housed hundreds of contractors, European police trainers, and a handful of military personnel, making it an expensive place to stay. It was a nice place with a dining facility, gym, camp store, and a well-stocked, lively bar. I was not expecting to find anyone I knew there, especially not Special K, whom I had started to believe might be in some intelligence service after all.

Brad Thor at the Taj in Jalalabad

The last time he was in Afghanistan, he had his friend Brad Thor, the New York Times best-selling author of seasonal spy thrillers, with him. I drove up from Jalalabad and picked them up so Brad could spend a few days at the Taj. He wanted to explore Nangarhar Province, the setting of his 2009 bestseller, The Prophet. That book featured a Jalalabad-based character named Baba G (I was known as Baba T, except to my Japanese clients, who called me Tim-san). The character accurately portrays a free-range contractor operating outside the wire in a contested province. Brad even included our “golden Conex” weapons storage container in the story. When Brad visited, we had eighty weapons of various calibers, including one heavy machine gun (inoperable) and a few RPG launchers. We also had ammo cans full of smoke and frag grenades, along with thousands of small arms rounds.