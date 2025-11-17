Nimroz Province is in southern Afghanistan and borders Iran to the west, Baluchistan to the south, Helmand to the east, and Farah to the north. The province is divided geographically and demographically, with the four Southwestern districts, Kang, Charborjak, Zaranj, and Chakansor, being flat desert terrain inhabited mainly by the Baloch people. The Northwestern district of Khashrud is mountainous and has a majority Pashtun population. Nimroz is the only province in Afghanistan where the minority Baloch comprise most of the population. It was the only province to send two women to the parliament in the 2009 elections. The capital, Zaranj, is one of the few cities in Afghanistan where women wear the Persian black chador instead of the blue Afghan burqa.

To land safely in Zaranj, a sweep of the runway was required to clear it of feral dogs. The pilot then had to pull a hard left to come back around and land because a hard right turn would have placed him in Iranian airspace.

There were no ISAF units in Nimroz Province before the establishment of the Delaram II base for the Marine Corps Northern Regimental Combat Teams. There was never a Provincial Reconstruction Team assigned to the province, which was weird because, as the best-selling author Ahmed Rashid pointed out, “‘Nimroz is a major smuggling hub in Afghanistan; heroin goes out and weapons get in across the Afghan-Iranian border.” The Regimental Combat Teams assigned to Delaram II were focused on Helmand province, but that wasn’t the reason why Nimroz province was an ISAF orphan province.

Most of the population of the Nimroz Province lived in or near the capital, Zaranj, which was on the border with Iran. The proximity to Iran prevented the Marines from stationing forces in the province or providing much aid. They thought the potential of creating problems with the Iranians was not worth the effort.

The Marines didn’t have to sweep the runway with their tilt-rotor Osprey

Zaranj was essentially isolated from the rest of the country by the Dash-e Margo (Desert of Death) until the Indian government paved a two-lane highway connecting Zaranj to the ring road at Delaram in 2009. Known as Route 606, the road connected to the deep-water port of Chabahar, Iran, which the Marines and Afghans hoped would stimulate economic growth, but that growth needed a boost from reconstruction money. In 2009, The Boss sent Jack Binns, who was now working with us, to Zaranj to find a guesthouse and to initiate some projects. We would be the only USAID implementer to work in Nimroz province for the remainder of the war.

When I arrived in Lashkar Gah in 2010, I went to Camp Leatherneck to talk with the Marine Corps G-9 (Civil Affairs) shop. General Nicholson was long gone, replaced by the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) commanded by Major General John A. Toolan. The Marines were now known as Regional Command Southwest and, like me, were responsible for both Helmand and Nimroz provinces. Getting into Camp Leatherneck required transiting through the British airfield at Camp Bastion, where, over the years, the Brits conducted a virtual reign of terror against contractors while completely ignoring the real threat just outside their fence line.

The Brits had a camp mayor riding herd on all the inside-the-wire contractors, and he managed to eliminate alcohol and firearms on Bastion, though there was never much there to begin with. The 2nd MEF G9 shop was headed by a reserve Colonel who, in civilian life, was a federal prosecutor based in Baltimore. The Marines knew the population center of Zarnaj had serious infrastructure deficiencies, starting with a dependable source of potable water. These were problems the Marines could fix quickly, and they wanted to, because they were big fans of Governor Abdul Karim Brahui. Governor Brahui was a graduate of the Kabul military academy who founded and commanded the Jabha-e Nimruz (Nimroz Front) as part of the Mujahideen Southern Alliance against both the Soviet army and the Taliban. He was a lead-from-the-front commander and the rare Afghan politician who was more concerned with the people’s problems than with accumulating additional power and wealth.

Governor Brahui was as close to an honest politician as possible in Zaranj, given that the local economy revolved around plastic jerry cans. They were used to smuggle petrol or heroin across the border or to haul water from various sources for sale to one of the two municipal water treatment plants. Teenage boys selling petrol or diesel out of five-gallon jerry cans dotted every major road in the city. There was very little industry, and as the population swelled with refugees returning from Iran, drinking water became a huge issue.

Local teens are recovering jerry cans full of fuel from the truck that just crossed over from Iran.

The G9 asked how large our CDP budget would be for the upcoming fiscal year and how much could be directed to Nimroz Province. I had $10 million allocated for the Southwest Region and told him I’d spend it all in Nimroz because working through the British PRT in Lashkar Gah was a pain, and I’d rather not have to deal with them. The Colonel loved hearing that and asked what I planned for the year. I replied that we wanted to rehabilitate all Charborjak, Kang, and Chakhansor irrigation systems. That got his attention, so he asked for more details, which I provided. I added that we were still building roads and sidewalks in the capital and were scheduled to build a sports stadium. The Colonel asked what I thought the chances were of completing these projects, and I told him that we would complete every project on time and within budget, like we always did, words that worked magic in Afghanistan.

The Marines asked if we could help them rehabilitate the Lashkary Canal, which brought water from the Helmand River into Zaranj. That was quickly done as the commercial side of our company had a British manager who was collocated with me in Lashkar Gah and could oversee that project by commuting to our Zaranj office from Lash as needed.

Due to its desert terrain and agricultural economy, Nimroz province entirely depended on large-scale river irrigation. With it, the soil is highly productive and can sustain a large population. Large hydraulic civilizations existed for at least five thousand years before Genghis Khan appeared in the area. Some of those ancient systems had been restored in the early 20th century, but were now useless. Desert canals require regular, large-scale, centrally coordinated maintenance efforts. Otherwise, they fill in with silt from the constant dust storms and canal-bank erosion caused by unimproved canal-side roads. A positive feedback loop forms as the topsoil of newly fallow land is blown into the neighboring canals, blocking them. Over the last 30 years of war and weak government, blocked canals and a lack of irrigation led to the province's depopulation.

We already had a successful female empowerment program running through rug weaving, seamstress, and beautician training. Upon graduation, the students were given all the equipment to start a home business. We also started paving roads in the capital, and our first project around the governor’s compound disrupted a Taliban attempt to assassinate Governor Brahui. Most importantly, we had the best provincial project manager in Afghanistan, Bashir Ahmad Sediqi, a civil engineer from Kabul who was instrumental in “trimming the tree” with each district project.

When Bashir took me to meet the governor, he’d already told him I was a retired Marine Corps officer who knew the Marine commanders. The Governor seemed fond of General Nicholson but was not enamored with the current Commanding General. Regardless, he assumed I spoke with the Marines regularly and did not hesitate to give me detailed explanations of his aid priorities to pass along to the Marines at Leatherneck.

Explaining my understanding of how USAID functioned to Governor Brahui

What he left unsaid between us (Basheer explained this to me) was his resentment of Iran. He did not like depending on Iran for electricity, fuel, or food. He resented the fact that the only modern medical treatment available in the region came from the Iranian hospital across the border in Zabol. In general, all the Afghans of the province, from government officials to border smugglers, had a deep, abiding disdain for the government and people of Iran. The reasons for this were threefold. First, the hatred for Iran in the border regions had religious and historical roots. The Afghans, in general, and Baluchi nomads, in particular, raided Persia for slaves on a massive scale, continuing well into the 20th century, with the Persian government launching equally massive reprisals. The justification for this was the Shi’ism of the Iranians, placing them outside the pale for the Sunni Afghans. Second, many Afghans had gone to Iran illegally in search of work in the past and were treated with contempt by the population and state security forces.

Finally, the common perception was that Iran encouraged and supported Taliban mischief-making in Southwestern Afghanistan in the hope that it would prevent development efforts that increased the amount of water taken from the Helmand River for irrigation. Water is a zero-sum resource, so any increase in use in Afghanistan would reduce the amount of water available to Iran. Especially dangerous from Iran’s perspective was the rehabilitation of the Kamal Khan Dam (in Kang district) on the Helmand River. This would allow the Afghan government to control water flow to Southeastern Iran, including regions such as Zabul and Zahedan, and to demand payment for water.

Given the sensitive nature of the endeavor, rebuilding the Kamal Khan Dam would have been a significant effort that ISAF, USAID, and the State Department were never going to make. However, that wasn’t the only way to use Helmand River water for irrigation. Rehabilitating the Charborjak and Kang district irrigation systems would include constructing check dams, weirs, and river intakes to reduce downstream flow.

The easiest and fastest project was the Chakhansor district system because the Khashrod River, which fed the irrigation system, was dry for most of the year. Using 1,500 local laborers, we rehabilitated 300 kilometers of canals and rebuilt a 170-meter reinforced-concrete check dam to capture spring runoff. The Chakhansor irrigation system served 7,200 farms, and the first post-project wheat and melon harvests yielded outputs three times greater than pre-project averages. The Baloch of Nimroz no longer had to import melons from Kandahar. If you knew how much Afghans love their excellent local melons (which are amazing), you would understand the significance of that accomplishment, and we weren’t even getting started.

Jack Binns completed the Chakhansor district project while I was still in Jalalabad. With the sizable Fiscal Year 2010 budget, we could do both Charborjak and Kang districts simultaneously, mitigating some heavy equipment costs. That year, we built 400 miles of irrigation canals, turning 25,000 acres of the Dasht-e Margo into highly productive farmland and allowing the Baloch to get in on the poppy boom. We hired over 18,000 workers to dig these canals in the middle of the desert, where temperatures could reach 120° daily.

The key to completing these so quickly was replacing systems rather than building new ones and hiring as many engineers who built the original weirs and dams as possible. The only problem with this massive project was the USAID stipulation that no material from Iran could be used in the construction. Instead of using high-quality Iranian concrete at $5.00 per 50-lb bag, we were supposed to import low-quality concrete from Pakistan, which the State Department insisted was our ally.

Tractor-trailer loads of Pakistani cement couldn’t make it from the border at Spin Boldak to Zaranj without losing some along the way to ambushes or banditry. After factoring in the risks, our engineers estimated we would have to pay $35.00 per bag of the several thousand bags of cement we planned to use. Getting paid 35 bucks for a bag of cement was like printing money for the local businessman, and there was no chance that cement would come from Pakistan. Afghans are practical, not stupid people, and you didn’t have to be an Afghan to see we had a problem. We would be releasing requests for proposals to the local merchants for millions of dollars’ worth of cement, fuel, heavy equipment rentals, concrete mixers, and massive quantities of shovels, wheelbarrows, and picks. Inserting that much money into a small, isolated community was an obvious problem.

Having an Afghan national managing the province was critical in this respect. The Governor and I got along well, but it was inconceivable that he would collaborate as closely with me as he did with Bashir when the two of them trimmed the tree in a vain attempt to reduce the violence associated with Afghan business disputes. This is where keen judgment on the part of a regional manager was crucial, because you know what role I played in figuring all this out? No role. At the practical level, it was none of my business because I wanted the projects done correctly and on time, and I knew any interference on my part in this delicate matter would accomplish nothing except wasted time and increased scrutiny from on high. This was a local problem that had to be solved locally, and I never said a word to anyone about it, lest my projects be canceled and a risk-averse USAID abandon Nimroz Province.