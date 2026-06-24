Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
Jun 24

Meanwhile globalist central banker turned Crime Minister Marx... I mean Mark Carney keeps bloviating about how "dangerous and divided" the world is since The Rupture of the Orange Man. For some reason, the constant stream of insults and spit behind Trump's back and obsequious fawning to Trump's face hasn't proven to be effective negotiation tactics.

Unfortunately Carney is using the time not spent negotiating on another of his pet projects... creating an all-encompassing techno-surveillance state closely resembling the CCP's Social Credit system...

Note to self... get residency sorted so I can escape to Texas full-time, if necessary... instead of snowbirding.

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Brian Wilhoite's avatar
Brian Wilhoite
Jun 25

Good read Tim.

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