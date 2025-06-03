Tim’s Substack

the long warred
Jun 3

If we go in there it’s Hotel California forever. ♾️

Forever. Bad enough AFN playing it “by request” every day on deployment

Just in case you don’t get it… here it is again… pero..

Mexico is forever. ♾️

There are people who for decades have been working on this, the maquiladoras aren’t there just for cheap labor and certainly not charity, and descriptions of RGV here aren’t all that different than say … the rest of America in many places, including thieving rings in San Francisco.

Invitation isn’t Invasion.

In George Ball’s Memoirs “The Past has another Pattern” his foreward and afterword are “I don’t want to be the Emperor of Mexico. The rest of the book and his life and career had nothing to do with Mexico, the remark is completely out of any context. Nor did he ever have a word lightly or without a point. Were I uncharitable I might say he was the New Dealers / Cold War man with an Iron Heart, just as a certain RH was a certain Chancellor’s man in Prague. Yet Ball very clearly warned against exactly what has been done.

Imperialism is an ugly business, the Latins to our south are perhaps the Latins of our Rome…

But it’s forever. ♾️

As far as improving the Mexicans lot … oh God….

We’re not good in other countries. Better they come here… attend university… return.

Historyguy 99
Jun 3

Powerful stuff Tim. Wishing the MSM in the US had the guts to report what you are writing about.

