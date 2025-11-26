The conclusion of the USAID Community Development Program marked the end of my tenure in Afghanistan. Despite our successful run in Nimroz Province, 2011 was the most challenging year I spent in-country. I ceased blogging that spring because the attention it drew to my projects was unwanted. In Nimroz Province, I felt relatively secure despite the ambush attempt set for us in the Charborjak district. We would have easily overcome them, as they lacked sufficient Taliban forces to contend with dozens of mounted Baloch fighters on their home turf.

I agreed to undertake a few minor projects to support RCT1, such as constructing a road and parking lot by hand for one of the villages along the canal road. The villagers were reaping substantial profits from poppy cultivation and purchasing cars with their earnings to use as taxis, adding another income stream for their large extended families. Dozens of old Toyota sedans lined the shoulder of the Nawa Canal road, and RCT 1 was concerned that VBIEDs would soon join them. I inspected these projects and handled the paydays as usual, but this now required sending motorcycle outriders ahead to search for IEDs or other signs of potential Taliban mischief.

In 2011, most of my excursions were aborted when my outriders came racing past me, heading for safety, having detected Taliban screening the traffic out of Lash. On several occasions, Taliban attacks directed at various security posts along the river enveloped our living compound, resulting in long nights of fitful sleep. Jack Binns implemented the Jeff Cooper compound defense model the previous year. Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Cooper, USMC (Ret.) was the individual who compiled and taught the techniques and procedures that form the foundation of all modern combat marksmanship training. Finger off the trigger until ready to shoot, the four rules of firearm safety, double taps, and Mozambique drills all originated with Jeff Cooper in the 1980s at his renowned Gunsite Ranch in Arizona.

The primary rule of Jeff Cooper’s compound defense strategy was to avoid providing assailants with high-caliber military-grade weapons they could turn against you during an attack. UNMOSS-compliant compounds required armed guards at the entrance, equipped with AK-47s, but we didn’t adhere to this practice. Our gate guard carried a shotgun and had access to an escape hatch through the compound wall. In the event of an attack, the guard was instructed to enter the compound, discharge the gun to wake us, and then exit through the back wall gate to safety. We harbored no expectations of our Afghan gate guards fighting if we were attacked, as that responsibility fell to us.

I was unfamiliar with the staff in Lash, so I brought Zaki with me when I relocated there. Fridays were Afghanistan’s official day off, and Zaki typically took the day off as well. On the first day he was absent, I found myself alone in the compound. The Filipino finance team was attending a meeting in Jalalabad, and my construction counterpart was at Camp Bastion for the weekend. I requested that the guards fetch me a scorpion chicken (whole spicy fried chicken) from the local kabob joint, but the mischievous guards returned with a live chicken, laughing as they handed it over. I responded with a smile. My blog, Free Range International, was named after the chickens roaming my farm in Washington State. I had ample experience killing, dressing, and cooking chickens, and there was a Weber kettle grill out back that made it easy to cook the bird over indirect heat. The aroma was enticing as it slowly roasted, and the guards couldn’t help but notice. They entered the kitchen to see if I would share, which I did, and from that day forward, the guards treated me with utmost respect.

Shortly after I moved into Lashkar Gah, the chief of police arrived and demanded we surrender all our rifles and machine guns. This was part of Karzai’s effort to eliminate independent militias, which I’m confident the local police viewed as another money-making scheme, given the black-market prices for quality AK rifles, PKM machine guns, and ammunition. Our compound in Lash was managed by Engineer Payenda, a senior, politically connected Afghan, unaccustomed to local officials showing up with demands. Although the police chief appeared out of respect for Engineer Payenda, he refused to cooperate. I intervened and handed over the requested hardware, allowing Engineer Payenda to save face. While our two PKM machine guns and a dozen AKs were being collected, I reached an informal agreement concerning our (Westerners’) weapons in the international wing of the compound. We retained considerable firepower, but I wasn’t pleased about losing the belt-fed machine guns (and the accompanying ammunition).

Every UN MOSS-compliant compound featured concertina wire atop the exterior walls. We positioned our concertina wire inside the exterior fence so that wall jumpers would become entangled in it. Jeff Cooper advocated using dogs in compound defense, and I had one in Lash, which I named Tor Spay (Black Dog). Like all Afghan dogs, Tor Spay harbored a deep distrust of Afghans (except for my interpreter, Zaki, who helped raise him). Tor Spay was a large, aggressive, jet-black dog who resisted all attempts at training and discipline. His role in our defense plan was to keep people out of our wing of the building at night, a task at which he excelled, and to attack any Taliban that managed to scale the fence, at which he was dismally ineffective. One night, during an intense firefight on the street outside our compound, I thought I saw the Taliban scaling our walls. I flung open my bedroom door and raced down the hall, expecting Tor Spay to be right behind me, but he was cowering under my bed and refused to budge. Loud noises frightened him, so my ingenious, integrated, improvised animal defense plan proved to be a lot of effort for little gain. Though not particularly intelligent, Tor Spay was loyal and affectionate, which counted for something.

Tor Spay was not much of a guard dog, but a good companion all the same

Our compound was divided into a working wing that housed offices for our Afghan staff, a large central section with a kitchen and dining room, and a living wing that accommodated the ex-pats and Zaki. My bedroom windows were fortified with sandbags, my Bushmaster rifle was within easy reach on a wall rack, and I had an ammo can of loaded magazines. There was also another can with frag grenades and several cans of smoke grenades lined up along the wall beneath the rifle. I was frequently interviewed on the RT network’s Alyona Show from there and never considered how my room might appear to her audience. I recall her producer commenting on the rifle behind me, and I offhandedly remarked that Lash wasn’t Jalalabad, giving it little further thought.

The interviews would appear as YouTube clips. After reading the comments, it became apparent that most viewers thought I was unhinged, which seemed absurd given that I had been in-country for 6 years and felt confident in my actions. I was an industry insider who spoke candidly about the Private Military Company business, asserting that it wasn’t lucrative for companies operating outside the wire. The real money for local Afghans was in port-a-johns and waste-pumping trucks. At the same time, American companies profited by providing contractors with top-secret clearances for tasks such as guarding CIA bases, supplying human terrain teams, serving as air traffic controllers, or operating surveillance blimps. If those TS-cleared contractors ever left the base, they usually did so with a heavily armed ISAF escort. Their primary challenge during a typical deployment was avoiding weight gain, given the well-stocked DFACs and the sedentary nature of their work.

Contractors working outside the wire were predominantly from British or Afghan companies, and with bids being highly competitive, profit margins were slim. One Afghan company was notorious for regularly engaging in firefights while delivering US Mail to isolated combat outposts. They were required to have ex-pats on their teams because only ex-pats could obtain a military mail card, which was necessary for the contract. A contractor responsible for monitoring the blimp feed on a tiny COP in Nangarhar would earn five times what a battle-hardened mailman took home. I discovered on the Alyona Show that the cognitive dissonance created by revealing the truth about the PMC business irritated viewers. As I surveyed my room and began packing for good, I realized I would miss the unpredictability of Afghanistan.

On my first last night in Afghanistan, I found myself at Kandahar Airfield awaiting a flight to Dubai when the poop pond overflowed its retaining wall, inundating the airfield man camps with three feet of raw sewage. I took pictures, penned a sarcastic blog post, and retired for the night. I was not looking forward to returning home.

The great Kandahar Poo Pound flood filled our camp with 3 feet of raw sewage.

As anticipated, my homecoming was tumultuous. I had already filed for divorce and knew that seeing it through with my volatile ex-wife would be painful, but I had underestimated just how painful it would be. Due to the fallout from the Pentagon private spy ring affair, I received 1099 tax statements for every penny I sent to support my networks. My soon-to-be ex, recognizing the opportunity, remained silent about them until we were in court, where her lawyer presented them along with a tale about me being part of a government-sanctioned hit squad. He added that he’d already notified the IRS that he had uncovered undeclared income.

I also discovered I had a house on the Oregon coast that had been purchased with my VA loan, even though I knew nothing about it and had signed no paperwork. My bank account had been emptied, our farm in Washington State abandoned just like the new house in Oregon, and I was about to face a harsh judgment in divorce court, where the judge had already issued a restraining order when the ex’s divorce lawyer played the “unstable war vet” card. I saved enough for several months to find employment. I also believed finding a job would be straightforward, since something always materialized throughout my life because I was born lucky. My old friend Ski called with a job offer in Kabul. The pay wasn’t exceptional, but it was sufficient to lure me back.