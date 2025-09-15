In October 2009, my son, Logan (who had been tending the tiki bar at the Taj for the summer), and I flew into Dubai to meet my youngest daughter, Kalie, to obtain her Afghan visa and take her back to Jalalabad with us. We were staying in the J.W. Marriott, my usual hotel, and on her first evening, we adjourned to the hotel sports bar for a nightcap so I could watch NCAA football live. My kids got a table to watch soccer (football to non-Americans), but I didn’t care since I was engrossed in a close game while politely chatting with one of the working girls from Russia. When I went over to check on the kids, Kalie said, “Dad, that woman likes you, and she’s so young and attractive.”

I looked confused, not understanding what she meant. Logan burst out laughing and explained to Kalie that the "girl who liked Dad" and every other woman in the bar were prostitutes. He clarified that most Dubai hotels had separate bars, with some welcoming hookers and others not. Sports bars always served as hooker hangouts. It never occurred to me that Kalie wouldn't know this. Then I realized, why would she?

All three of my kids were proficient with Glock pistols after attending multiple four-day defensive handgun courses when I worked as a range master at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute in Pahrump, Nevada. My oldest and youngest, Megan and Logan, completed all of them. The middle child, Kalie, stuck through her first class but wasn’t interested in more firearms training. Going to the Gold Souk in Dubai was more in Kalie’s style. She was the last of my children to come to Afghanistan because what little she knew of the place scared her. Among my three kids, Kalie surprisingly established the closest friendships with the Afghan women working on my USAID projects. I probably should have been more concerned about my kid’s safety, but I wasn’t. I’d been in Afghanistan for four years when my son arrived and would tell anyone who asked that I knew exactly how to operate safely in my new favorite foreign country. It would be another year before I learned that I didn’t know as much as I thought I did. By then, thankfully, the kids were long gone.

Logan and I are in the hills above Surobi

Living outside the wire in Afghanistan involved renting a compound and a house staff. In Kabul, the VSSA compound was a small U-shaped affair with rooms big enough for single beds, a wall locker, a desk, and a small shower stall bathroom. They were not overly spacious, but they were functional, and we cleaned the bathrooms and maintained the rooms ourselves. In that compound, we had two brothers named Khan and his younger brother Enzer Gul (Rose Flower), whom we called Flower. Their family was still living in a Pakistani refugee camp near Peshawar at the time, but they would soon return to Kabul. Khan once heard me talking about having a golden conex for our growing armory and had Flower paint our weapons container gold the next day. We treated them like family and trusted them completely. They validated that trust and were compensated well above the average pay for house staff.

When my oldest daughter, Megan, arrived in Kabul in the spring of 2007, she was given one of the rooms in the compound and settled in after making some typical adjustments. The first of those was experiencing the seven stages of grief over Afghan meal customs. There was nothing to eat in a proper Afghan kitchen between meals. The concept of snacks or comfort food on demand was unknown to Afghans. Bowls with nuts and raisins came out with Chai for guests during the day, but as I pointed out to Meg, they were for male guests. She was appalled and thought I was kidding, but I wasn’t. We never had male guests visit our compound during the day anyway, so they had been lying around too long and were nasty.

We started a daily ritual shortly after Megan's arrival to help her adjust to the reduced calories of our Afghan meal plan. I would walk back to the compound at 5:00 p.m. from the JICA headquarters and give Flower a dollar to buy a bundle of steaming hot naan from the bakery at the head of our street. Megan would have the chai ready, and we would each get a flat of naan and dump chunks of it into our tea, then pig out. It was a delicious way to end the day and have a pleasant chat before dinner.

I asked Megan to come to Afghanistan to help manage the K-9 bomb and drug dogs. Once we got the dogs on contract, we’d be operating in the black and be able to pay Meg a decent salary. At least, that was the plan. As expected of my children, she arrived with her holster, magazine pouches, and gun belt, which she wore over khaki military-style trousers and a VSAA K-9 handler T-shirt. This semi-official-looking uniform allowed me to sneak her into the DFAC (military chow hall) down the road from us at Camp Eggers, where I routinely ate breakfast and lunch.

Megan started to develop good judgment the old-fashioned way. One day, she was playing with, not training, our best dog when he swallowed the round rubber ball she’d found somewhere. Megan tried frantically to dislodge the ball in his airway and started to scream when she was unsuccessful. Buck ran into the training room, deflated the ball in the dog’s throat with a knife, and got the obstruction-free, but it was too late. He looked at her and asked if she had seen any training aids belonging to VSSA-K9 that resembled round rubber balls. She said no. He said, “Now you know why,” and left because he liked that dog and didn’t want to say anything to Megan that would cause regret.

Megan working with one of the dogs.

Megan learned how to handle dogs well and about the nightlife awaiting a young, attractive 22-year-old American woman in Kabul. I introduced her to our Aussie friend, Sarah, the Afghanistan NGO Safety Office (ANSO) representative in Mazar-e Sharif, who is now working in the Kabul office. When I first met her, I immediately started calling her “Sarah Conner” in my well-practiced Terminator voice, which cracked her up. She was a fan of classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movies and had been in-country for years, so I thought it was a good idea for her to take Meg out one night to give her a break from her dad.

I knew Sarah from my time in Mazar, where she had perfected the art of hanging out with the blokes and drinking without being flirty or standoffish–just normal, like one of the mates. I never thought that maybe “the mates,” all older than her father, might have had something to do with her demeanor because she acted differently around Italian soldiers her age. Why Italians? I don’t know, but Sarah needed a wingman and found a capable one with Megan. The next thing I know, Megan’s having problems getting through the morning routine with the dogs while burning the candle at both ends.

I issued stern lectures on the importance of self-discipline, which was met with protests that if we had self-discipline, we could probably find the money to pay her a salary. The deferred payment strategy was the weakness in my clever scheme, but the lack of cash seemed irrelevant to Meg. Sarah and Megan became best friends, and they would disappear on their days off to ride horses in the Panjshir Valley with Sarah’s Afghan coworkers. Megan was able to see and experience things that few Westerners have ever seen or done during her short stay with us.

Megan and Sarah in the Panjshir Valley

Eventually, Buck trained Megan well enough to put her on our first paying gig at the Kabul International Airport (KIA). The Afghans running the airport hired us (making payment problematic) to work the departure and arrival lounge with our drug dogs. They had no interest in the dogs finding anything; they planned to use the dog to scare departing passengers into dumping the hash they were carrying into trash cans, where they could recover it for personal use or resale. It took Megan perhaps five days to become bored with her assigned routine. Since most Afghan men would do anything an armed Western woman asked of them, she began roaming around the terminal and outbuildings, followed by the bored Afghan police. Then, the dog found about a ton or so of dry opium in a building she was not supposed to enter. Lord knows what happened to the Afghans who let her into the place, but I imagine it was not pleasant.

The drug discovery was too significant to ignore, and a furious Buck informed us that we immediately lost our new contract. He also said the owner of the seized drugs might be upset enough that it would be prudent to send Megan home, like immediately. But she didn’t want to go home. Megan and Sarah discovered they could make good money working as au pairs for wealthy Italian families, and she wanted tickets to Italy, where she and Sarah had jobs lined up. I didn’t believe Megan, but Sarah came to explain the scheme, and I believed her because the scheme involved being near Italian soldiers, so it sounded entirely plausible.

My oldest daughter, like most women, ranks very high in conscientiousness. Thus, she was excellent au pair material. She spent a year in Italy, became fluent in Italian, fell in love with the family she was working for, and, best of all (from my perspective), she ended up in Milan, far away from Sarah and her soldier boyfriend. She saved enough money to fly to Australia, where she intended to spend time with Sarah and her family while figuring out her next move. So far, the trajectory of her life mirrored mine, but I could not convince her to go into the military. I knew time in the service would force her to develop the self-discipline required to succeed.

Megan stayed in Australia, where the price of a full-time university was surprisingly reasonable. I told her I’d pay for books and tuition, but she had to find her own rent money and cover her living expenses. Sarah and her boyfriend moved back to Italy, and Megan was left in Melbourne, an expensive city, attending Deakin University, which was relatively affordable, all by herself. When stuck in a similar situation in Bethesda, Maryland, I joined the Naval Hospital boxing team and, after many months of hard work, left Bethesda as the Naval District Washington light heavyweight champion. Megan joined a local Roller Derby team and, after years of hard work, competed in America for the International Roller Derby League World Championship as one of the Victoria All Stars team captains.

Megan Jamming for the Victoria All Stars

Like me, she used a sport to help her settle down, invest her time more wisely, and set worthy, realistic life goals. Like me, she earned excellent grades in university and stayed in school long enough to graduate with a law degree, thanks to my generous contractor pay and my father stepping in to complete the job after I left Afghanistan. But I couldn’t predict she would turn around quickly and accomplish so much. Back then, I watched her leave Kabul with a heavy heart, feeling I had failed her in some fundamental way.

Shortly after Megan left the country, JICA expanded its program into Nangarhar Province, which was hands down my favorite place in Afghanistan. The Taj had a house staff who cleaned the rooms, made the beds, washed and ironed our clothes, and serviced the generators. The lawn was pristine and cut by hand using scissors (not kidding), and the pool was drained and refilled weekly in the summer heat because the well water was cold. The Tiki Bar was busy every Thursday night, and the Taj was never targeted or molested by the government or Taliban.