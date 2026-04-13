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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
10h

Well played! Mao destroyed 4,000 years of Chinese Civilization by murdering more than 70 million Chinese during the Cultural Revolution. Which President Obama, who chose Iran over western Civilization, stood on the White House lawn and declared the Chinese Genocide “the greatest accomplishment of humanity of the 20th Century”.

What we are witnessing is a temper tantrum by Black Swan ‘Intellectual yet Idiots’ as their house of cards MultiCulturalism collapses in on it’s self.

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Powell Calhoun's avatar
Powell Calhoun
13h

Excellent analysis!!!

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