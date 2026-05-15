Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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medevicerep's avatar
medevicerep
5d

What we do know is that the Israelis have outstanding intelligence inside of Iran. Perhaps for the first time in recent history, our leadership is keeping that information close to the vest. I have given up on MSM to provide accurate coverage. Based upon the confidence seen in Trump, Rubio and Hegseth, I trust we are getting closer to resolution.

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1 reply by Tim Lynch
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
5d

The China summit is over, much of the Iran operation was about China. What happens now and next is significant to the situation regionally and overall. Iran itself nor even its uranium enrichment program are of secondary or tertiary importance to our strategic goals for America and the Americas. As Marco Rubio said a week ago Epic Fury is over.

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