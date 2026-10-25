Throughout history, men have measured themselves by how they reacted to seeing the elephant. The term likely originated in the 3rd century BCE, when Alexander the Great’s army encountered and defeated elephant-mounted units from King Porus’s army in the Indus Valley. The term entered American military slang during the Civil War when millions of men marched off to participate in the oldest of human endeavors — war. Americans were a literary people in the 1860s, so many young men marching off to the fight claimed they wanted to “see the elephant.” It was a lighthearted, literate way of masking that they had no idea what they were getting into.

In 2005, I went to Afghanistan, naively believing that, given enough time, we could reshape that country in America’s image. I was convinced that the delivery of better governance and universal education by the international community would increase the literacy rates of the population while simultaneously raising the average Afghan’s socioeconomic standard of living. I did not understand that delivering better governance and universal education required a recalibration of Afghan society that diminished the religious and cultural ideology that fueled the Afghan identity.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered that Russian was spoken throughout the country and that most Afghans had a favorable impression of Russians. The Russians had built the Salang Pass, lavished Afghanistan with effective aid, established multiple technical training universities in the country, and built hundreds of bridges and buildings that remained standing until they (the Soviets) blew them up during their Afghan War. They even sent an Afghan cosmonaut into space.

Getting ready to head out for a payday in Kunar Province

History may not be destiny, but people who don’t understand their past have little control over their future. I wrote this book because the media did not cover the historical events I witnessed in Afghanistan accurately or honestly. From the effectiveness of night raids and drone strikes to the story behind the discovery of Osama bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad. From the failure of the CIA’s human intelligence efforts to the creation and effectiveness of the “Pentagon’s Private Spy Ring,” the conventional narrative was a series of fabrications, half-truths, and lies by omission.

Living Among Them

One lesson that history passes down, and one that matches my experience, is that you need men who will commit to being on the ground, living among the people for years on end, before you can operate effectively in a counterinsurgency environment. Another lesson was that women cannot be sent into Islamic lands as soldiers because they will never be taken seriously by the population. They can operate effectively in humanitarian aid and education, but they are infinitely more vulnerable than men.

Aid with limited funding that the target economy can absorb is always more effective when delivered by men who know what they are doing. And men who know what they are doing don’t send infidel soldiers into the far-flung districts where local militias will eagerly attack them. The one thing Afghans expect from their government is protection from armed infidels attempting to inflict an alien social structure on them. They would never accept a central government installed and maintained by infidel bayonets.

There was never a chance—not one—that Afghanistan would become a Western-style democracy after the international community departed. That was clear by 2008, and I wrote about it repeatedly on my Free Range International blog. During my three years in Jalalabad, I watched the army expand its operations in Kunar and Nuristan with bewilderment. It was inconceivable to me that army colonels believed paving the Pech Valley road or setting up a combat outpost in Nuristan’s remote valleys would win the population over to the government’s side. The Afghans living in those provinces were not all Taliban, yet they still hated the central government because it was corrupt, predatory, and the creation of infidels. The Afghans don’t hate all foreigners. They’re more than happy to work with and befriend infidels who are not trying to impose a corrupt central government on them at the point of their bayonets.

My experiences in Afghanistan were the exact opposite of my friends’, who commanded Marine Corps units there. Colonel Jeff Kenney once remarked on a podcast that everything he touched in Afghanistan turned to shit. He led the Marine Corps Embedded Training Team for Regional Command East in Jalalabad and recommended Corporal Dakota Meyer for the Medal of Honor. I replied that everything I had touched, from the MIT FabLab in Jalalabad to refurbishing Nimroz province’s provincial irrigation system, had turned to gold.

When I saw an American Army patrol working downtown in Jalalabad in 2009, they looked tense, ready for contact. They acted as if they were surrounded by a hostile population. The hundreds of Afghans watching them looked on with contempt. The people of Jalalabad didn’t like ISAF or the Karzai administration, but the city was safe enough because the provincial governor was adept at “trimming the tree.” That is an Afghan phrase meaning he efficiently balanced the benefits of international trade and reconstruction dollars among local powerbrokers. When you trim one side of a tree, you always cut the opposite side to keep the tree in proper balance. Jalalabad was balanced then, a fact ISAF neither understood nor appreciated.

What is most interesting about those force-protection rules is that they were enforced only in provinces deemed permissible. In the always-dangerous, Taliban-infested Farah Province, I had a friend named Major Ron Perry. He led an embedded ANA training team and routinely checked out an ANA Ford pickup from the motor pool to drive himself to the provincial PRT for meetings. He told me the PRT in Farah rarely followed force-protection restrictions because no one above them in the chain of command ever showed up to supervise them due to the threat level. Interestingly, units operating in the most kinetic districts were the only ones allowed unfettered freedom of movement in their areas of operation.

Every large USAID implementation partner operating in Afghanistan’s countryside adhered to the UN Minimum Occupational Safety Standards (UN MOSS). These standards mandated enhanced security measures, including hardened compounds with RPG screens atop massive exterior walls, a hardened safe room with radio communications to regional UN security offices, armored SUVs, and personal security details provided by approved international professional military companies.

The companies providing international private security details had no incentive to enter contested districts, especially when driving new armored SUVs. They knew armored SUVs attracted unwanted attention (they were bullet magnets in most of the country) and weren’t concerned that a lack of supervision would lead to mistakes or incomplete work. Projects were not their concern; their sole focus was protecting the international project managers they were there to protect. It was easier to keep them safe if they stayed behind the compound walls.

The men and women working for these companies were competent and motivated to complete their projects on time and within budget. However, security procedures hindered their ability to monitor and evaluate adequately. This led to an overreliance on local “fixers” with connections who spoke English. Some were honest citizens trying to do well, while others were not. Horror stories published over the years about ghost or incomplete projects often began with bad fixers and ended with inadequate donor supervision.

As the security situation in Nangarhar Province deteriorated during the 2010 fighting season, the corporate humanitarians withdrew their personnel to Kabul, leaving Afghan employees to run all local project management. Some of their projects continued to run well under talented Afghans who kept working despite recognizing that the Taliban were now ascendant. Most did not run well because the Afghans supervising them understood better than we did that the United States was on its way out.

In 2009, when I started working for Central Asia Development Group, they hired only experienced Afghan hands — men who knew how to operate independently, live in Afghan communities, and move through the countryside while maintaining a low profile, even when armed. The program aimed to employ a limited number of expats because they are expensive. By not hardening our compounds to UN MOSS standards and not hiring a British or American security company to provide armored SUVs and heavily armed escorts, we halved implementation costs. Most of the billions of dollars spent by the USA in Afghanistan never left America. The significant overhead of preferred contractors, plus the costs of hiring international security companies and setting up UN MOSS-compliant compounds, drained a substantial portion of the programmed funds before any money reached Afghanistan.

Aid That Works and Aid That Doesn’t

Western NGOs, such as Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), operate within the communities they serve and provide much-needed modern medical care. However, the professionals staffing these NGOs do not make long-term deployments lasting years. They do not move into countries like Afghanistan with their wives and children. I first recognized that my Western gait was radically different from an Afghan gait when I watched a United Methodist Missionary from the International Assistance Mission walk toward me down a village path in the mountains of Eastern Afghanistan. The man was unusually tall (6’4”) but thin; he wore a shalwar kameez, had a beard two fist-lengths long, and spoke perfect Pashto. Yet you could still tell he was a foreigner from a mile away by the way he walked.

In 1993, a lethal outbreak of falciparum malaria ravaged the Dari Nur district, and Dr. Nakamura stopped it cold by providing 20,000 doses of antimalarial drugs, funded by Japanese donors. By 1998, Dr. Nakamura, using his PMS hospital in Peshawar as a base, significantly expanded operations with additional Japanese volunteers. In 2001, he launched the “Afghan Fund for Life” to provide emergency food relief to refugees flooding into Afghanistan after the United States took out the Taliban. In 2003, recognizing that drought was becoming a bigger problem than disease, he launched the Marwarid irrigation canal. This 25-kilometer system drew water from the Kunar River and irrigated land in the Gamberi Desert in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura and Kazuya Ito are two of the hundreds of individuals worldwide who dedicate their adult lives to aiding people in poverty-stricken lands. However, Peshawar-kai also demonstrates the limitations of one-off NGO efforts. Dr. Nakamura spent seven years building an irrigation system that fed land in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces that had once been productive farmland. Such aid and superior engineering led to land speculation, land grabs, and bloody feuds, necessitating the adjudication of land-title disputes. The Taliban were the number one arbitrator of land deed disputes because they were perceived as fair, and nobody (interested in living) argued their verdicts. The Kabul government settled land titles by awarding them to the highest bidder, so people did not want to settle a land title dispute in a Kabul court. As soon as the irrigation system was completed, the Taliban moved in to take advantage of the opportunity to dominate newly settled land in Laghman.

The international effort to build Afghanistan’s infrastructure is a well-documented yet poorly understood failure of epic proportions. The responsibility of repairing and restoring Afghanistan fell onto the U.S. Department of State due to (then) Secretary of State Colin Powell’s Pottery Barn foreign policy rule of “you break it, you own it.” It’s a term he coined regarding Iraq, but one that also explains our massive involvement in Afghanistan. Pottery Barn has no rule regarding dropped merchandise, but that’s irrelevant; our national leadership prefers storytelling to facts when talking to the American people.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was the primary agency responsible for Afghanistan’s reconstruction. It applied Walt Rostow’s “five stages of economic growth” theory to its foreign aid efforts. Rostow’s theory aimed to transform traditional, agriculture-based economies into modern societies with high consumption levels. According to Rostow, the first stage involved shifting from conventional farming to mechanized farming, which increased output and enabled the commercial sale of surplus crops. This transition usually required international aid or remittances from citizens living abroad. Because few Afghans lived abroad and sent remittances, Afghanistan relied heavily on foreign aid.

Modern critics of international aid observe that it takes money from the poor residents of rich countries and gives it to the wealthy residents of poor countries. That certainly happened in Afghanistan, but internal corruption doesn’t explain why billions of aid dollars spent on infrastructure and government capacity produced such limited results. Aid programs in Afghanistan failed because money flooded into the country faster than it could be absorbed, and because project implementation lacked oversight.

Excessive funding was unavoidable, given USAID’s aid-implementation methods. Foreign aid is only about 1.2% of the annual U.S. federal budget, or about $50 billion, a large sum to disburse in a 12-month fiscal year. To do this, USAID prefers to use large, proven (mostly Washington, D.C.-based) contractors who can manage massive amounts of program funds. That way, USAID can break the $49 billion into manageable increments while leaving program management details to the contractors. USAID does not like to manage small programs (less than $20 million) because it does not have the staffing to manage thousands of projects simultaneously.

The first NGO to arrive in Nangarhar Province was not a government contractor but a donor-funded organization: the La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club. Early in the war, the Rotarians sent doctors to train the Teaching Hospital staff to use the anesthesia and lab equipment they donated. They built schools and university dormitories, and a one-woman female empowerment advocate remained active in the province until the central government fell. That advocate was Fary Moini, a short, pixie-like Iranian American with a warm smile and a no-nonsense demeanor. In 2012, President Obama recognized Fary as one of ten “Champions of Change” for her work establishing the La Jolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club School in Jalalabad.

Humanitarians funded by federal government dollars can effectively deliver meaningful aid to vulnerable populations using models similar to those of the Japan International Cooperation Agency or Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit. Still, they were never as effective as NGOs funded by donor dollars. Fary Moini was effective because, like Dan Terry, she spent time on the ground and mastered the local languages. She was effective because everybody who was anybody knew who she was and what she was doing. The problem with people like Dan Terry and Fary Moini is that there are not enough of them to create change at scale.

An international charity will never create a healthy, modern nation. Pouring too much money into a country that cannot begin to manage the complexities of nation-building is not a viable strategy. The finite number of true humanitarians in nature matches the limited good they can accomplish in an active conflict environment. The Afghan government’s inability to manage the billions of donor dollars flooding into the country effectively preordained the reconstruction effort’s failure. The feeding frenzies those dollars generated doomed the long-term, dedicated humanitarians as the Afghan civil war degenerated into an orgy of violence.

Night Raids and the Spy Business

Another thing our military leaders never understood or appreciated was how deeply our special forces night raid program alienated the Afghan people. Afghans expected their family compounds to be sacrosanct, never to be violated by agents of the state or infidel military units. Every rural family was allowed to have a rifle, and most had several, which they would use if their compound was raided at night, regardless of Taliban affiliation. ISAF once (accidentally) raided the compound of a female parliament member in Jalalabad, killing her teenage son (who was armed). That incident led to three days of rioting that closed the Jalalabad – Kabul Road, despite a prompt apology and generous monetary compensation from ISAF.

The case for night raids was that they removed “high-value targets” (HVTs) from the battlefield, thereby degrading the Taliban’s military effectiveness. The case against the night raids was the undeniable fact that Taliban combat power grew every year and that the most important HVTs lived in Quetta and Peshawar, well outside the reach of the American military. Now and then, Pakistan would arrest a senior Taliban figure. But Pakistan seldom handed them over to America, and those actions had no impact on the trajectory of the Afghan war. Regardless of how long we stayed or how hard we fought, that trajectory never changed and always favored the Taliban.

Night raids enraged the Afghan population, who viewed them as a gross, cowardly violation of their fellow citizens’ rights and left an unknown number of innocent people dead. A grade-school level of cultural understanding would have let SOF predict the negative consequences of its night-raid policy, but it either didn’t know or didn’t care. It turned out that everything the SOF community said they could do, they couldn’t do — except for direct-action raids, at which they excelled. But so does the Marine Corps and every other military that conducts raids, because compared to slogging through the canals of Marjah or humping up the slopes of Sar Swateo Mountain, raids are easy.

There was a time, hard to believe today, when the CIA routinely demonstrated extraordinary competence and sound judgment. In 1968, with Howard Hughes’s help, the CIA built the Glomar Explorer on time and on budget, then used it to retrieve a sunken Soviet nuclear submarine under the guise of oil exploration. The CIA also built the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane on time and within budget. Both programs were kept secret for years, which was a feature, not a bug, among national intelligence agencies a generation ago.

Today, the CIA can’t complete any assigned mission on time or within budget. The task they should excel at—human intelligence—is one they consistently fail at. In 2008, a former CIA agent, writing under the pseudonym Ishmael Jones, released the book Human Factor, Inside the CIA’s Dysfunctional Intelligence Culture. He described gross incompetence and illegal operations on American soil, which were hard to believe unless you were familiar with federal government bureaucracies. Dewey Clarridge, the founder of the Eclipse Group, passed the book to us as proof that we were the only people willing to stay on the ground and do what it took to acquire good human intelligence.

In the early days of the war on terror, it was in vogue to claim that counterinsurgency warfare was the graduate level of war. That was complete nonsense; COIN is police work with a touch of counterterrorism operations, plus decent municipal services. To say that handing out welfare in Logar province requires the same level of military expertise as invading Okinawa or fighting in the Six-Day War is utter rubbish. The new strategy was crafted to portray Petraeus and his associates as more competent than their performance suggested.

The Marines

The Marine Corps’ superior tactical performance in Afghanistan requires explanation, and it starts with an infantry-centric orientation. Everything the Marine Corps owns that isn’t infantry is designed to support infantry. However, the Marine Corps doesn’t deploy only infantry; it deploys Marine Air-Ground Task Forces built around a flexible infantry core to fight combined-arms battles.

The only service I saw deploy troops to squad-sized outposts, where they slept in the dirt under the stars without air conditioning, ate MREs (Mr. E’s) for every meal, and conducted continuous local patrols, was the Marines in Helmand Province. Marine Corps infantry battalions were much larger than Army battalions at the time. Marine rifle squads in Helmand Province had three four-man fire teams, compared to two in an Army squad, and enablers (machine gun squads, 60mm mortars, and Javelin rocket teams) organic to their rifle companies. Each Marine Battalion also had its own heavy weapons company with 81mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and TOW anti-armor missiles.

Circulating the battlefield with Inchon 6, Colonel David J. Furness, who retired as a Lieutenant General

The Marine Corps’ advantages in Helmand Province are now gone. The Marine Corps ignored centuries of military history warning against predicting the next war because its (now former) commandant believed that advanced technology had revolutionized warfare. Force Design 2030, conceived and implemented by General David Berger, has led the Corps to embrace the magical thinking of “divest to invest.” Despite being told by a group of retired commandants that he would not get back one penny of programmed money from divesting critical weapons systems like Abrams tanks, 155mm artillery tubes, heavy engineering equipment, bridging equipment, or helicopters (the list is endless, and all the manpower that goes with them), he jettisoned it all with nothing on the horizon to replace them.

The Marine Corps no longer has any tanks. It “divested” itself of sixteen artillery batteries, leaving only five on active duty. The large infantry battalions that enabled the Corps to control large swaths of land through squad-level combat outposts are gone. The new Marine Corps infantry Battalion is 41% smaller than those operating in Helmand Province in 2010. Even more alarming, infantry battalions no longer have organic machine guns, mortars, or snipers. The changing face of the Marine Corps is bitter, inexplicable, and depressing.

Believe it or not, today’s Marine Corps thinks it is now a force of Ninja anti-ship missile slingers (the missiles and launchers have not been developed yet, let alone tested) that will deploy on a new class of low-profile naval shipping that also has yet to be created, let alone funded. To launch anti-ship missiles from islands they are not permitted to occupy. What I saw the Marines do in Helmand Province will never again be done by men wearing the eagle globe and anchor. For that reason, America will pay a very high price in the future.

Replacing the Taliban with the Taliban

Our tapestry of failure in Afghanistan contained threads of genius, innovation, and grit that merit serious study to distill lessons learned. But an open, honest assessment of what worked and what didn’t in Afghanistan is beyond the American military’s capacity today.

I returned to an America that increasingly mirrored the dysfunction I had witnessed in Afghanistan. Our twenty-year, multi-billion-dollar effort to replace the Taliban with the Taliban should be regarded as the most significant defeat in our country’s history. Learning nothing from that debacle guarantees a future of military defeats and foreign policy failures.

It is my firm belief that humanitarianism is inflicted on the poor and powerless so the powerful can feel good about themselves. The natural inclination to help impoverished and distressed populations is noble, but acting on this impulse without careful consideration can often be more destructive than doing nothing at all. But who cares? Being an armed humanitarian was a great adventure.

I loved Afghanistan. Most Afghans were excellent company, but those who worked with me, with few exceptions, were left to fend for themselves after we pulled out. The one immutable truth my story represents is the one thing our military and government refuse to recognize: for an American to have any influence or effectiveness in a country like Afghanistan, he must commit to living there. It took me years to build the relationships needed to run multiple construction projects and human-intelligence operations effectively. Until we develop a cadre of competent, experienced individuals who can operate independently in distant provinces, alone and unafraid, America will fail every time it intervenes in a third-world country.