Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
1d

Tim, the fact that you are having trouble finding a publisher is no surprise. When one speaks the truth, hard truth and makes everyone uncomfortable when they hear the truth, well no one who is uncomfortable wants to hear the truth. So the wealthy scions of the publishing world, crush the truth tellers. Unless of course it is one of their hand picked truth tellers. Telling, of course their version of the truth. Think of the dozens of “reporters” and “journalists’ who hung out at the bar in the Hotel Caravelle in Saigon, RVN. There were very few who went to the field and “reported.” So the truth about the war was a mashed up version of what was really going on. Classic case, Cronkite goes to the RVN, right after we kicked the crap out of NVA and VC at Hue’ and Khe Sanh and the rest of the south that had been attacked during Tet’. His journalism led him to the brilliant conclusion that the war was lost. Sitting in fancy restaurants talking to CIA and Generals made Cronkite able to make his conclusions. Brilliant reporting….Now two things can be true at the same time, we had broken the back of the enemy and could have marched on Hanoi and party over, but in point of fact as you document the situation in Afghanistan, we had like Elvis, already left the building, but needed several more years of fighting and dying to come to the conclusion it was time to turn out the lights. Sound familiar? Your post is sooo reminiscent of a different time and place and similar outcomes.

What a brilliant post, I ought to read you the riot act for disrupting Sunday morning, instead, I find my brain on fire, recirculating the same ideas like the hot water in the radiant floor heat in the floors of my home. Same old questions, same old answers. When will the lessons be learned? The Corps has a history of what we now call embedding, CAP was successful and the Pentagon hated it. As to David Berger, there has never been such a disastrous CMC in the history of the Corps. It will take years to rebuild what he destroyed in 5 short years. The current CMC was an FD2030 acolyte and then had a widow maker heart attack, which he miraculously survived, and has (perhaps fortunately) never completely recovered, low IQ and still ironing your skivvies like one is in OCS doesn’t make for a serviceable CMC. It is pretty sad commentary when a “bunch” of retired flag officers who coined “never again” upon return from the RVN, are back in action with the Chowder Society II trying to save the Corps from itself. The perfumed princes in the pentagon like things just the way they are thank you very much. Let’s hope our old bosses are able to prevail. The grape vine previously pessimistic, has been more optimistic of late. Guess we have to get past this election to see what kind of congress we will have, though stout leadership and a decent CMC ought to forge ahead and rebuild the MAGTF regardless of who is holding the purse strings.

One good thing about the current times we live in, is that the speed and volume of information is hard to suppress. One has to think that someone in your network has a way to get your book published. In the meantime, your point on finding a cadre willing to “live in distant provinces, alone and unafraid” is critical to any foreign intervention. Perhaps we might think as a nation about a new line of work. Not nation building in distant provinces, rather rebuilding a once great nation. If one drives north from. DC to say coastal Maine they should put new tires and shocks on their vehicle before departing. Third world roads are considered De rigueur by current leadership in the states one has to pass through to see the sea meet granite rocks and pine trees.

Keep up the writing, it is salve on an old 0302’s cranky brain and heart. It is quite similar to the SNCO’s at OCS turning the barracks upside down whilst the company is at chow, so the platoon can come return to put right the mayhem they wrought. Some things never change.

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Mark Twight's avatar
Mark Twight
1d

The observation about 'living among them' applies more broadly than counter-insurgency, with which I have no experience, it allows basic cultural understanding. I think it is especially true for gen pop Americans whose tendency to 'surface' or 'high-point' travel actually prevents understanding and should slow the flow of opinion and commentary but doesn't. And that's just on an individual level, thank you for writing well of applying this in a larger, more serious context. Personally, I lived in France for five years and I am struggling to understand WTF is actually happening there now ... and again, the details matter; I wasn't in the banlieue or big cities but always with heartier mountain folk whose experiences and views were as distant as they could be from urban culture while still within the French borders. Douglas' comment here regarding body language, facial expressions, and how you walk is valuable insight, and rarely practiced by 'us' abroad, except by the most 'special' orgs, 'other' agencies, and those civilians who truly want to learn.

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