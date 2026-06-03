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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
3d

The concept of getting Pakistan involved in negotiations doesn't seem prudent.

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
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The biggest problem as an average American citizen trying to make sense of the fight, and the negotiations, is the absolute lack of any reporting of what is truly happening inside Iran. I agree that the ayatollah’s finally got what they had coming. It’s been 47 years in the making. But without the support of the Gulf States, and a real plan of attack, it seems like Lucy is going to pull the football away, again. As a young 0302 with Mike 3/2 Second Marine Division, I was one of several platoon commanders that would augment 2/2, read that fill a T/O gap, if 2/2 as the air contingency force was called out. Indeed in mid February 1979, 2/2 was called out, and we were called in. The very first incursion of the US Embassy in Teheran had begun. Over the next couple of days, we stood by. Half of Golf 2/2 deployed to Cypress, and stood by. President Carter relied on diplomacy with mad men and was duly rewarded. The incursion was stopped momentarily, but ultimately they came knocking again and capture 52 Americans and held them hostage for 444 days. Carter’s failure to send us all, secure the embassy and rationally close it and leave has us right where we are today. The unrest in the Middle East goes back 1000’s of years. But, when you create borders in a borderless world you start real trouble. We have been living with the failure of Sykes Picot for over 100 years. Maybe it’s time to try something new. My vote is declare victory, and leave the area. That goes for everyone. You all want to fight over sand and oil? Knock yourselves out. Time for some Realpolitik, if it is not in the direct interest of our nation, then we don’t do it. Venezuela, was a case of yes, it was in our national interest to clean up the mess. Iran, has proved just how hard it is to project force when you don’t have enough force to project. Further, when your allies, so called want all the goodies without the fight then maybe they are not allies after all. Either figure out how to finish this bunch off, or hand off the lawn mowing duties to the regional players. See ya, wouldn’t want to be ya.

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