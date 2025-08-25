As the winter of 2006-2007 approached, USAID hired an independent expert to assess available food stocks in the western provinces. The specialist was tasked with surveying the significant bazaars in Herat, Badghis, Ghor, Daykundi, and Faryab provinces to determine the quantity and price of basic staples, with a particular emphasis on flour. He asked us to put together a security plan for the trip. I recommended myself and our usual four-person Panjshir Lashkar (war party), which was now doing business as Sediqi Security.

The emergency food assessment specialist was Karim, a dual French and Afghan citizen educated in the United States. He said he could navigate because he knew the roads, which helped because my Panjshiris had rarely traveled in the West. I insisted on going to the Kabul Military Training Complex ranges to rehearse our standard immediate action drills before we departed.

The standard counter-ambush drill for PSD teams was for the principal to flee in his vehicle while the PSD team fought the ambush. We didn’t have the manpower or firepower to do that, and I never thought fleeing was an intelligent response to a close ambush. I had no first-hand experience with the Elephant. Still, I understood that in all times and places, retreating men were always more vulnerable than fighting men, so our counter-ambush drill involved all hands, including the client and his driver, in the fight. The advantage of this tactic was that everyone had equal skin in the game, and the Panjshirs appreciated my aggressive tactical leadership.

We headed out of Kabul in a two-car convoy on the last day of November 2006. The client and I were in a rented SUV, and the Panjshiris brought up the rear of the War Pig. The War Pig was heavy, making it good at three things: sticking to roads at high speeds, charging through flooded road crossings, and driving through snow. We pushed through Wardak province slowly, and the traffic stopped as we headed out of the mountains towards Ghazni. Four feet of snow was on the ground, so the Ring Road was full of stationary trucks, buses, and civilian vehicles. Afghan kids–not one wearing a jacket or shoes–were milling about, throwing snowballs, laughing, and playing in the snow. I’ve never seen anyone suck up cold weather better than Afghan children, who seemed impervious to freezing temperatures while wearing plastic sandals on their feet and patoo’s (light wool blankets) wrapped around their shoulders.

The Panjshirs and I started walking along the shoulder of the traffic jam, trying to clear a lane. I wore the standard contractor attire with body armor and a rifle, knowing the locals assumed armed, bearded foreigners wearing civilian clothes under their body armor were Special Forces or CIA. I’m not sure how SF or CIA guys acted when they worked their way through massive Afghan traffic jams, but I acted as I felt, and I was happy to be there. I laughed with the kids, smiling and joking with the truck drivers as we navigated miles of stalled traffic without any issues. Once clear of the traffic jam, we pulled off the main road behind a cluster of green Afghan National Police (ANP) Ford Rangers parked at the turn-off to Ghazni City. The Panjshiris had an uncle, a senior ANP officer in Ghazni, who had agreed to provide rifles and a belt-fed machine gun for our trip. I noticed the cops did a detailed inventory of the ammunition while handing the weapons off, but didn't think much of it.

Now adequately armed, we tried to make up for lost time as our destination was Herat, and we didn’t want to drive in Helmand or Farah provinces at night. The problem was navigating through Helmand province, which was now in flux due to the UN-administered Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) process. After the Taliban fell, Karzai appointed Sher Mohammad Akhundzada, the governor of Helmand Province. Akhundzada promptly organized the militias of the more prominent warlords in Helmand Province into the Afghanistan National Army’s 93rd Division. They didn’t have uniforms or training, but the former militiamen were operating under a government patronage system, and with the money generated by the poppy, security incidents were rare.

The United Kingdom volunteered to lead the international counternarcotics effort and assist the Karzai government in establishing itself in Helmand Province. But when they sent a contact team to the Provincial governor's compound, they stumbled across several tons of dry opium. The Brits then insisted that President Karzai remove the man he had appointed, a prominent warlord named Sher Mohammad Akhundzada, which was a tone-deaf move for the only Western power that once specialized in the management of Pashtun tribal alliances. It seemed the Brits thought the security equilibrium established by the old 93rd Division was usual for the area, and at that point, they were dead wrong.

At the urging of President Karzai, the Brits established platoon houses in all the district administrative centers (DAC) in a vain effort to establish government control. But the harsh reality of modern troop-to-task ratios crippled the first unit in the 16th Air Assault Brigade. Built around the 3rd Paratroop Battalion, the 16,000-man formation had only “168 combat troops to conduct operations from the entire Brigade after accounting for expeditionary camp security duties.”[1] Thus, their standard Platoon House consisted of 28 paratroopers and some communication specialists. The Taliban, many of whom were former 93rd Division troops now back on the traditional warlord patronage system, laid siege to these Platoon Houses, forcing the Brits to use artillery, tactical air support, and all the AC-130 gunships they could get their hands on to hold them.

Due to reported fighting, we jumped off the Ring Road and drove through the desert until we hit the Helmand River, which we had to cross into the large town of Gereshk. When we jumped back onto the Ring Road just before Gereshk, I noted most of the compounds on both sides of the road were flying the white flag of the Taliban. The checkpoints at the bridge crossing into the town were manned by lean, stern-looking men wearing local attire, armed and ready for mischief by the look of them. With their motley collection of AKs, RPGs, and PKM machine guns, black turbans, and tennis shoes, they looked like Taliban. There were more checkpoints as we drove through the town, all manned by militia who were not stopping any traffic and who thankfully ignored us.

This resulted from the State Department-funded Afghanistan Highway Police program, which was organized, armed, and trained by the American PSC contractor, United States Protection and Investigations (USPI). I never saw a USPI contractor in the wild myself, and don’t know how many of them were outside the wire training Afghans in the art of highway policing. One of the local warlords from the 93rd Division had been making good money guarding the Ring Road at Gereshk but had to vacate his positions when USPI showed up with an ex-Khalqi party member (marking him as a Soviet collaborator) named Masloom, a Barakzai tribesman from the suburbs of Lashkar Gah. Masloom replaced the local policemen with his own policemen, and soon every checkpoint around Gereshk came under siege by the “Taliban.[2]”

When we drove through Gereshk, the former 93rd Division militia had the upper hand. Regardless of who was in charge, traffic flowed unimpeded unless the two factions fought each other. However, they weren’t fighting when we passed, so we made it to Herat without incident.

The first place we visited in Herat was a hillside restaurant with patio dining and a panoramic city view. The Panjshiris must have eaten there before because they were excited about going. Dining al fresco in Herat required fortitude because the wind was howling across the hill on a cloudy, damp day with temperatures in the low 40s. We were the only diners there because it was freezing, but the Panjshiris prided themselves on being impervious to cold, and I was determined to match them. The meal was a surprisingly second-rate Kabuli Palau with uninspired sheep kabobs, which I had not expected. Herat was famous for growing the best saffron in the world, so I expected some culinary sophistication, if not heated dining rooms.

We stayed at the Marco Polo Inn, which had a separate wing for foreigners like me. The corridor had so many Bukhari heaters that it felt like a sauna. The TVs blared in the foreigner corridor, tuned to CNN or the BBC. The beds were firm, the rooms warm, and each had a water closet, which was the only time during the trip I would enjoy either.

Driving in Ghor Province means days spent on unimproved dirt roads.

The next day, we headed to the capital of Ghor province, Chaghcharān, which took two days of driving on dirt roads, stream beds, and goat paths through the Paropamisus Mountains. We stopped at an NGO compound on the first night, but were turned away because we were armed. We slept in the dirt near the compound for a bit before pushing onto the village of Chesht-e-Sharif, which was a little over halfway to our objective. I learned from the villagers that American army officers had stayed there years prior with the ANA units they were training.