Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Mar 29Edited

How can I get into Thunderstorm training school? Without getting involved with the occult?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture