The Taliban Return to Jalalabad
Phase 3 of the Tanker Wars
This was the opening of my May 29, 2010, post on Free Range International, when I was living at the Taj Guesthouse in Jalalabad.
“Security incident rates across Afghanistan are skyrocketing, and this year it appears that Jalalabad will, for the first time, receive its fair share of attention. This unfortunate reality is forcing outside-the-wire implementers to spend an inordinate amount of time drinking tea and chatting with various local officials and ISAF personnel to calibrate the threat level in Jalalabad. We’re in for a bad summer.”
During the 2010 Fighting Season, the Taliban unleashed a wave of fuel tanker attacks, bombing of kiosks and small businesses. Stores selling movie DVDs, cell phones, and photography equipment were heavily targeted, but so many of them are still operating that those targeted could have been in a business dispute. If the Taliban were trying to intimidate businesses that were “haram” under their rule, it wasn’t working.
What was working was the Taliban’s newest fuel tanker tactic: Limpet mines. They are now making small, powerful mines with military-grade plastic explosives they salvaged from Russian PTM mines or Chinese type 66 hand grenades. They then use electric or non-electric blasting caps, a time fuse, and powerful magnets to build the mine. The magnets they get from the American military, which auctions hundreds of used desktop computers a month at both Bagram and Kandahar Air Fields.
Back in 2010, these were my observations concerning the sudden appearance of the Taliban inside of Jalalabad:
Despite all the talk of ‘focusing on the population” and “population-centric warfare,” ISAF is doing nothing of the sort. The Americans have a unit on the border crossing at Torkham, but those guys just sit on the road all day doing nothing, and they go back to the FOB every evening. They inspect nothing, they mentor nobody, they serve little purpose outside of providing an armed American presence at that crossing. The Americans have “rule of law specialists” who are fobbits – they drive to the Nangarhar Afghan National Police HQ about two to three times a month when they can get enough MRAPs and security to leave the wire. They drink tea and chin wag with their ANP counterparts, but what is the point? What the hell can you accomplish in a three-hour visit?
Until our actions on the ground include teaming up with the ANP, embedding into their units, and patrolling with them, we will continue to see tons of explosives rolling into the country via the Torkham border daily. We’ve known since Vietnam that answering tactical problems with technology is a waste of time, money, and lives.
It is easier to lose more troops trying to protect them with a passive operational posture and “advanced” technology than using aggressive tactics to solve tactical dilemmas.
If we’re here to fight, let’s fight – if not, let’s go home – it’s that simple.
That assessment certainly stood up to the test of time. And my forecast about the Summer of 2010 proved prescient; the Taliban attacked and killed several of my International NGO friends and kidnapped another, who, unfortunately, was mistaken for a combatant by the SEALs sent to rescue her. It was a long, hot, and discouraging summer.
I've just gotten around to reading "War is a Racket" by Smedley.
I'm in the intro section just now.
I think I read some frustration you expressed regarding "Muslims" - tell me if I am incorrect on that Tim please - but you agree don't ya - War is a Racket?
At the end of the day - the locals run the place.
Do they not?
Ken
What a shit show it was in 2009-2010. Obama and McCrystal didn’t help the situation. Still we don’t get to pick our wars.