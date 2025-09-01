In 2007, JICA established an office in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province, to introduce its Rice Implementation Program (RIP) to Afghan farmers. Japan deployed the RIP in several African and Asian countries to improve rice cultivation through methods tailored to the specific climate in the targeted areas. The three-member JICA team would work out of the Shisham Bah Agriculture Experiment Station, training Afghans from the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (DAIL). The Shisham Bah experimental farm fields separated the DAIL headquarters buildings from the Nangarhar PRT compound, which I naively thought would result in close coordination with the American Provincial Reconstruction Team.

When invited to visit the JICA project, the PRT agricultural team (at the time, National Guardsmen from Nebraska who were interested in rice cultivation) told me they were not allowed to walk two hundred meters across the farm fields to the JICA offices without a sixteen-man security detail. In fact, they couldn’t just walk across the experimental fields with a security detail because they were not allowed off the PRT base unless inside an MRAP and part of an eight-vehicle patrol. The Japanese and Afghan agricultural teams refused to see Americans who required a sixteen-man security detail and eight MRAPS to travel 200 meters. This was just one of the many reasons why most NGOs would not cooperate with the American military. Their force protection measures resulted in overly restrictive measures that directly impeded their missions.



What is most interesting about those force protection rules is that they were enforced only in provinces that were permissible. In the always dangerous, Taliban-infested Farah Province, I had a friend named Major Ron Perry. He led an embedded ANA training team and routinely checked out an ANA Ford pickup from the motor pool to drive himself to the provincial PRT for meetings. He told me the PRT in Farah rarely paid attention to force protection restraints because nobody above them in their chain of command ever showed up to supervise them due to the threat level. Interestingly, units operating in the most kinetic districts were the only units allowed unfettered freedom of movement in their areas of operation.

JICA’s capable Afghan staff had already gone to Jalalabad, rented an office, and hired local administrative staff; however, JICA wanted me to find living accommodations for their three agricultural specialists. The week before the JICA experts were due to move east, I headed down to Jalalabad to find a place for all of us to live. Unlike the United States, the Japanese government expected its national NGOs to operate like NGOs, and that meant limited budgets for life support. Renting a compound and upgrading it to UNMOSS standards for just three Japanese experts was an unthinkably lavish expenditure of money.

I remembered the Taj but never thought of asking if they rented rooms because they were a UN outfit. I intended to stay at the Spingar (White Mountain) Hotel, which several Western journalists I ran into at the Gandamak Lounge had recommended, and then see if the other USAID implementers in Jalalabad rented rooms. I headed down to Jalalabad on one of the last days of Ramadan, which made the trip a little safer because the Taliban, local criminals, and Afghan security forces went on holiday as Eid approached. It was dark when I pulled into the Spingar parking lot and got out. I observed there was not one other Westerner around, just lots of Afghan men milling about having finished iftar (the first meal of the day during Ramadan). They didn’t look so happy to see a lone foriengee (foreigner) drive up, either.

I pulled into a dark part of the parking lot, where I took my two rifles apart and put them in a giant rolling duffel bag before going to get a room. Nobody at the hotel spoke English, so I called Yahya and he sorted things out with the front desk. When I got my phone back, Yahya said they would only let me stay for one night and strongly recommended that I find other accommodations in the morning. I had just learned a valuable lesson about the quality of intelligence one can gather from international journalists in their natural habitat.

The following day, the local JICA office manager, Javeed, arrived at dawn, knocking frantically on my door. What are you doing staying here? Those were the first words he said, which were alarming because Afghans only skip formal meeting rituals when they are freaked out about something. Not waiting for a response, he grabbed one of my bags and introduced me to a man named Sharif, who he said was my new driver. Sharif stepped forward, offered his hand, and said, “I speak very very good English.” I would soon learn that those were the only English words he knew, but Sharif proved to be most helpful, and drivers were relatively inexpensive, so I hired him to show me where to go as I drove around and learned the city. He started picking up English rapidly, which was annoying because I had problems learning Dari and didn’t even try to learn Pashto (except for the formal greetings and curse words).

Javeed then informed me he had an appropriate place for us to stay, and we headed for the Taj. I was supposed to call Javeed before setting out for Jalalabad, but being a world-class international man of action who knew how to get things done, I decided it was best to show up, as I didn’t realize Javeed and didn’t trust him. That was a stupid move that could have easily ended in disaster, and one I never made again. I learned that I had no option other than trusting the Afghans we were working with, even those I had never met. Experienced Afghans knew to have one of their trusted Contacts call ahead to coordinate their arrival in a new city. Just showing up unexpectedly was an amateur move. Unfortunately, I was learning lessons I should have already internalized, but I got away with it because I’m a big guy who smiles a lot, which seems to work magic with Afghans most of the time.

General James “Chaos” Mattis coined the phrase, "Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet,” which is solid advice. Afghans who didn’t respond positively to a smiling foreigner were rare and attracted my undivided attention, as it was an accurate pre-incident indicator. A big, open smile was an Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) technique that never failed. The only exception to that rule was the Kabul-based National Directorate of Security (NDS) cops, who had an institutional hatred of foreigners they did not know. Most of the Kabul NDS cops knew me and still weren’t exactly friendly when I rolled into one of their flying checkpoints.

When my Japanese clients and I moved into the Taj guesthouse just outside the Jalalabad city limits in the hamlet of Bagrami, it was still under the management of the UN road-building crew, who had been there for several years. In October 2007, they unexpectedly lost their contract due to corporate shenanigans back home and had to vacate within 30 days. Without the UN paying the rent, my Japanese colleagues and I faced eviction. Still, I pitched the owner of the Taj on the idea that I could eventually get the guesthouse operating in the black if he allowed us to remain. The owner agreed but insisted that any missed rent payments be collectible once we were operating at a profit. That would be more challenging than anticipated because the UN had also provided the generator, generator fuel, and internet connection, which they soon came to reclaim.

I was aware that the Louis Berger/PAE Joint Venture had secured a nationwide reconstruction contract, which included refurbishing the Darunta Dam, located just outside of Jalalabad. The year prior, I had been sent to inspect the dam and report on its condition. In 2006, the Darunta Dam was operating at only 25% capacity, but it was exceptionally well-maintained. The shop floors were spotless, and the well-trained, competent technicians operating the electrical generation equipment had been there for years, despite often being paid intermittently, if at all. The staff at the dam understood what was necessary to restore production to 100%, and their requirements were minimal. The main obstacle to reliable electricity distribution was the installation of new transmission lines and substations, a task that, while expensive and time-consuming, was not technically challenging.

Hoping the JV wanted to start work on the Darunta Dam and the accompanying lines, substations, and transformers, I headed to Kabul to offer them the Taj for their eastern base of operations. They seemed interested but said they would have to get back with me when they mapped out project timelines. They never got back to me, and the Darunta Dam rehabilitation never got started, let alone completed, over the ensuing years.

When the Australians finished pulling out in early November, it occurred to me that I was alone, operating in a city I knew nothing about, and responsible for the lives of three Japanese Ph. D.s. I also realized I was sleeping like a baby every night. I woke up energized and eager to start the day every morning. I might have been alone, but suddenly, I was a happy man, and I knew why.

If you read enough military history, you’ll run into a similar phenomenon. My favorite example is Confederate Lieutenant General Stonewall Jackson, an instructor at the Virginia Military Institute when the Civil War erupted. A world-class hypochondriac, Thomas Jonathan Jackson often held his right arm aloft because he thought it longer than his left. Due to chronic gastric upset, his diet consisted of stale bread and water, and he ate meat only once a month. He even brought his own stale bread (and sometimes buttermilk) to dinner parties, and his physical health was frail as a result. All his physical infirmities disappeared the moment he was promoted to brigadier general and given command of a brigade. My great-great-grandfather (an indentured servant from Germany) was a rifleman in the 150th Pennsylvania Infantry who fought at Gettysburg, so I have little sympathy for the sons of treason. But damn if I wasn’t feeling fit as a fiddle like Stonewall Jackson now that I was on my own in a hostile land with an honorable mission to accomplish.

I brought the remaining cases of beer from the UN, hoping that the regular Thursday night crowd would return to the Tiki Bar so I could make some friends and get a feel for the local atmosphere. The first night on my own, I escorted my Japanese clients back to the Taj from their office, expecting to find a depressing, deserted compound. It was a dark, cold, windy November night, and as I was getting my rifle and gear out of my truck, I heard strange music coming from the bar. It was the downtempo chillout electronica of SOMA FM, a San Francisco-based internet music station I had never heard of until that night, and one which I support to this day. Two Americans in their 40s with long hair and engaging smiles were sitting at the bar, downing rum and Cokes, having each smuggled a bottle of Captain Morgan spiced rum through customs. They beamed at me as I walked up, and the taller one of them asked, “Are you Tim san?” (my JICA nickname.) When I said I was, the other one said, “We’re from the government, and we’re here to help.” With that, they both started laughing.