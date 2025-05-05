Last Monday, Mexico acquiesced to President Trump over the South Texas Water War. President Sheinbaum promised to deliver between 324,000 and 420,000 acre-feet of water to the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) by October. The current Mexican drought, caused by Climate Change™ (unlike the hundreds of previous periods of drought), has been miraculously reversed by La Presidenta. Now there is plenty of water to go around. The RGV's democrats freaked out because they know the capabilities of Brujas Negras and assumed she would send another Training Thunderstorm. Instantly, the forecast for scattered weekend thunderstorms suddenly morphed into a weekend of torrential rain.

I’ll decipher that RGV coded message for you: “The Bad Orange Man has pissed of La Presidenta Shiebaum and she’s going to conjure up another training thunderstorm flood to punish us.

Five weeks ago, the Rio Grande Valley was suddenly inundated with several feet of rain in three hours. The rain appeared out of nowhere; the sky was clear, and the forecast matched the sky. Suddenly, thunderstorms started forming and stacking themselves so quickly on radar that they looked like the smokestack of a moving train. I explained the supernatural component of this incident in this post. Brujas Negras (black witches) are taken seriously in Mexico and the RGV, lending credence to my theorizing about spiritual warfare.

When rounds one and two produced no rain, the gaslighting continued for the rest of the weekend.

You will be shocked when I tell you it did not rain in the RGV all weekend—not a drop. Don’t shut the stable door after the horse has bolted (one of the oldest recorded English proverbs) warns not to take precautions when the damage is already done. The flood damage was done five weeks ago. The president won the water war, and there is no reason to expect treachery from Mexico, but nobody fears treachery like treacherous.

The nanny state tricks citizens into believing it cares about them using performative gestures that accomplish nothing. Giving away three sandbags per family (six to local businesses) accomplishes what? Three sandbags won’t help when flood water crests three feet above your front door. If the floods are the work of Curanderas, why not paint your front door frame with lamb’s blood? There are many tools in the Valley of Miracles to use in a spiritual battle. We have the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, where you can get holy water by the gallon 24/7. Fill a humidifier with it and create an invisible fog that will repel demons, vampires, and (theoretically) flood waters sent by Brujas Negras.

There was no panic among the faithful. We took President Shienbaum at her word and were proved right. The massive amounts of rain that were supposed to hit us were pushed south at the last minute by the freak formation of a cold front to our north. The water was dumped where needed, in Mexico, where it will be collected and used to meet Mexico's 1944 water treaty obligation.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez held a press conference to issue a proclamación that the treaty water will bring only “short-term stability” to the community. Why would a county judge hold a press conference to minimize an accomplishment no American president has accomplished since 1944? It is not like the citizens of South Texas, who voted overwhelmingly for President Trump, are interested in commentary from elected democrats. I’d like to hear his honor explain the constitutional basis for his draconian COVID mandates. But that won’t happen because he doesn’t answer to the public, and the constitution has no provisions for stripping personal liberties in response to a virus that 99.9% of the population survives. During a real pandemic with a high infection fatality rate, the public health apparatus will be focused on the disposal of bodies. The public won’t need to be forced into doing a damn thing because the evidence of a real pandemic doesn't require gaslighting to digest. The public health response will take organization, cooperation, and leadership to motivate citizens to form teams for unpleasant tasks like dealing with thousands of human remains.

We are not experiencing that kind of leadership from the democratically dominated judiciary. In this X video, Savanah Hernandez from Turning Point USA explains why.

Spiritual Warfare is a topic that is gaining traction in normie podcasting and social media. The Shawn Ryan Show has recently featured a series of guests from the Special Forces community, porn industry, and (the most unpopular segment of society) journalists who have been called to Christ in a variety of ways. These men have remarkable back stories; only one, former SEAL, Jared Hudson, is a lifelong practicing Christian, the rest were sinners just like you and me. Jared Hudson is an impressive man who founded The Shooting Institute (TSI), providing tactical training to law enforcement, military, and civilians, and Covenant Rescue Group (CRG), a nonprofit combating human trafficking and child exploitation. He offers free tactical training to police departments. In return, they use his CRG model to run a child exploitation sting targeting human traffickers. Their methodology has a 100% success rate, and you would think it was being used across the fruited plains, but you would be wrong. The sexual exploitation of children is not something police agencies prioritize.

Recognizing the face of good is essential to easily seeing the face of evil.

The CRG website correctly points out that Human Trafficking and child exploitation are among the darkest evils our world has ever known. Over 350,000 unescorted children crossed our border during the Biden administration and were handed over to "charities" like Catholic Charities or Southwest Key Programs and then disappeared. Nobody knows where they are or what happened to them except for men like Jared Hudson, who rescues those children with his police training program. The border remains closed, but evil never takes a holiday; below is the face of evil.

The face of evil. Gloria Lopez-Corona was arrested for attempting to smuggle a druged 5-year-old boy she did not know across the border.

Gloria Lopez-Corona, a Mexican national, had a child hidden under blankets in the back of her car when she attempted to cross the San Luis port of entry. ICE officers were unable to wake the child and noted the boy was years older than the birth certificate, which Corona produced when questioned. It did not take long for her story to crumble, and she admitted she had no idea who the boy was or where he was heading. She also had no problem drugging the kid or turning him over to pedophiles.

What kind of woman smuggles a drugged child across an international border? If she is not, by definition, a demon of the worst sort, then what is she? Why are the democrats and liberal judiciary encouraging this type of gross criminality? Here is another face of evil:

More evil - Patrick Scruggs, a former January 6th federal prosecutor, stabbed a man after a vehicle accident in Florida.

Watching the video of former J6 federal prosecutor Patrick Scruggs viciously assaulting a man after a car accident is heartbreaking for me. It shows a man demon possessed, which isn't surprising given his former job. But it is disheartening that nobody shot him. He's been arrested, but the chances of him being prosecuted with the level of severity he showed the people he prosecuted are not high. Nobody trusts judges in America to apply the rule of law to progressive members of the legal system. Maybe we will be surprised, but I doubt it.

The Dread Coward Roberts' Supreme Court could end the current democratic judicial madness this Wednesday. The Democratic Party’s District Court judges have been issuing sweeping orders enjoining the government’s attempts to deport illegal criminal immigrants before even hearing the administration’s side of the case. We have never seen anything like this in our history. What are the chances the dread coward will re-establish the rule of law by smacking down district judge overreach? Not high, but there is always a chance that good will triumph over evil, even in Washington, DC.