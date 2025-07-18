Starting next week, I will be releasing the most unusual book any of you has ever read on Afghanistan. This content will be available to paid members of the Tim Lynch Substack. A description of the book by another author is provided below to give a taste of the storytelling magic that is just around the corner.

Tim Lynch, a retired Marine Corps infantry officer with the ready grin, booming voice, and ramrod posture you’d expect from a career jarhead, felt like a bit of adventure. He was a private security contractor guarding the US embassy in Baghdad and was bored with the bit of action he saw there. The frequent rocket attacks in the Green Zone had become more of a nuisance than a threat, and the dust and desert of Iraq had lost their charm in the months he’d been there. As he grew into his late 40s, he knew he could do better and didn’t have much time to do it.

The following month, he was in Kabul heading the transition of the embassy security force from the Marines to private contractors. He got bored with that, too. He started his own security company and leveraged that experience to establish the only effective reconstruction program in the country. Over the next seven years, he ran not just security details but massive civil affairs projects in the most contested areas of Afghanistan and the only legal bar in Eastern Afghanistan. His guesthouse/bar, The Taj, became the go-to spot for visiting Special Forces teams, outside-the-wire contractors, NGO workers, intelligence agents, military officers, UN personnel, journalists, and shady characters often found in war zones, where they gathered information, traded stories, and set up travel plans.

Tim became a fixture in Jalalabad, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, for keeping beer, wine, and booze flowing through his little bar and making the impossible possible. He also became known for an immensely popular blog, Free Range International, which detailed his experiences, from protecting high-level dignitaries traveling through the Khyber Pass to building massive irrigation systems in the Dasht-e Margo (Desert of Death). What most people didn’t realize was that behind the bar and the blog, Tim was a spy.

Figure 1, Tim and Ski heading into the Kunar province.

Dewey Clarridge, an illustrious former CIA station chief who was indicted for his role in running guns in Nicaragua during the Iran-Contra scandal, recruited Tim to help him find sources across the country that other people couldn’t. Clarridge started his freelance intelligence group, the Eclipse Group, in 2008. He eventually won backing and funding from the Defense Department to help it supplement the intel it received from its agents and the CIA. During its two years in existence, Eclipse scored significant intelligence wins like locating American Army POW Bowe Bergdahl and Linda Norgrove, an aid worker kidnapped by the Taliban. In 2008, the group reported Osama bin Laden’s location along with the construction plans for his three-story house in Abbottabad.

Intelligence from the group was so precise that it allowed ISAF to target senior Taliban and their Arab financiers inside Pakistan. Eclipse’s success was their undoing when the CIA complained bitterly about drone strikes in their battlespace that they did not nominate. Those complaints were aired in multiple front-page stories by the New York Times, resulting in the Pentagon cutting its funding.

Tim’s story involves a cast of characters larger than life, including homemakers turned humanitarians from the La Jolla Rotary Club, a motley collection of highly credentialed, Silicon Valley-based techno-optimists known as the Synergy Strike Force, who left en masse for Burning Man at the end of every summer. A fearless five-foot Chinese American PhD Candidate who installed and ran an MIT-sponsored FabLab in Jalalabad, and a lone explosives ordinance tech who worked freely across eastern Afghanistan defusing bombs for anyone who needed help. He also had all three of his children living and working with him at various times while he was in Afghanistan.

His story is a tale of unbelievable courage by a former Marine Corps Officer who could see America was losing in Afghanistan and was determined to do something about it. He demonstrated to USAID and the State Department that successful civil aid projects could be implemented quickly and efficiently in contested areas, without relying on corrupt contractors tied to local or national power brokers. He showed the DIA and CIA that you could establish large collection networks for pennies compared to their spending on warlords, dubious signals intelligence platforms, and drones. He showed the military you could marginalize the Taliban with individual courage and the fortitude to live like the Afghans lived, wearing their clothes, sharing their risks, speaking their language, and providing for his protection. He did all this while blogging and generating a massive following in many countries and across America.

In the 20 years of our War on Terror, the United States accomplished one goal of strategic value: the killing of bin Laden, a feat that could have happened years earlier had the US Government paid more attention to the network he worked for and less attention to the painfully slow and cumbersome CIA.