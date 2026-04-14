The Mensa Brothers: The Talks, The Pope, The Blockade, and what's next?We clearly enjoy talking with each other Tim LynchApr 14, 2026222Share222SharePrevious
Hi Tim, at the close of this session Goldwater was mentioned. You are a bit too young to remember the Vietnam mess, but it has haunted me for 60 years. Have you read Dereliction of Duty? As I recall in early 1964, there were requests for plans for engaging in Vietnam. Goldwater was simply repeating some of the conclusions from that request. Sadly, the Best and the Brightest decided on a war of attrition with made up number of enemy-killed to keep the "analysts" working for MacNamara happy. If you read Goldwater's memoirs, you will see that Vietnam was not a significant issue to him. He thought the problem was the east-coast Republican establishment. He didn't get interested in Vietnam until 1967 which is a sad comment on the qualifications for political prominence in our country.
I wonder if your thoughts on the Iran situation are colored by the mismanagement and lack of clear purpose in our Iraq and Afghanistan adventures. In the 19th century the Asiatic Squadron inflicted a huge amount of damage on the Korean pirates in 1871, and a few years later the Otter Kingdom agreed to behave. We lost 3 KIA, and 20 or 30 WIA, with a very large number of Congressional Medal of Honor awards. We destroyed 4 or 5 fortresses and convinced the pirates that it would be beneficial to behave. As we watch the drug speedboats being blown up by precision munitions, I wonder why we think a fleet of 20 or 30 Islamic Revolutionary Guards would fare better? I saw one report that we had lost 15 Reapers. They would seem to be the appropriate platform. Our fleet is apparently about 300. They should be protected by appropriate air platforms, whether A-10s patrolling off the coast or high-altitude delivery of smart bombs. And these boats have to be kept somewhere, so the Reaper photos would reveal much about the nature and locations of Iran's current resources. Even the mine issue would be amenable to photo tracking. I'm just guessing about this, but I really can't see any reason to land troops and have them driving around in Humvees or engaging in civilian outreach. Blow the bad guys up and be done with it.
I appreciate the insight you and your colleagues provide. The notion that Iran showed up at the talk with Vance with 70 participants is surely of immense significance. And the strings must be cut between Iran and their three scattered militias which are currently operating so as to do the prominent portion of Iran's aggression.
Too much fun on the AlMarRad show... I hope Mac is paying you gents well, if only in cigars and scotch. Glad the show is back on, if only sporadically.
Tell Mac the deal with the Papacy seems to me to have kicked off with the lurid reporting of the Pentagon and SecWar dressing down the Papal Nuncio. Then in short order, the 60 minutes with the three most leftist cardinals in America, followed by the ping-pong ball bouncing between POTUS and the Pope.
That is, a Papal coordinated color revolution attempt against POTUS.
I'm a cradle Catholic, and yeah, disappointed. But the brouhaha is only as important as we let it be. The Pope is a leftist who grew up in democrat controlled Chicago and then was marinated for what (?) two decades in South American leftism.
A flamingo cannot change it's color.