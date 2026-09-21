September 11th is a painful day for those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. As Lee Smith observed in this must-read piece:

“Twenty-five years later, the legacy of 9/11 is that there was no 9/11. Commemorations this week hold that the deadliest attack on the U.S. mainland forever changed the way we live. And that’s true if we mean that for the past 25 years Americans have lived in a collective fugue state from which there seems no exit. The serial efforts to bring the city to its knees would require making Western civilization doubt its strength, virtue, and purpose. And how we remember the attacks is proof that these efforts worked. The whitewash of Sep. 11 was conducted in full view of the public and started almost immediately after the attacks, while aid workers at the World Trade Center were still sorting through the rubble and ashes.”

This past September 11th, I was deep in Montana’s backcountry in Bear Gulch, where Christian Sundt, owner of the 4 Creeks Ranch, has built a large hunting cabin that he provides free of charge to various veteran nonprofits. I was with my old friend Jeff Kenney and former Marines and sailors from Military Transition Team 4 (MiTT 4), who mentored the Iraqi Army’s 2nd Brigade, 7th Division, in Al Anbar Province.

Jeff is the most famous Marine you’ve never heard of. He retired as a Colonel in December 2016 after 41 years of service. When he finished high school and enlisted in the Marine Corps, in 1975 he was only 17. Back then, the Marine Corps was a broken institution plagued by low morale, drug abuse, and racial problems. But a sharp, motivated kid could easily find his way into desirable billets, such as the Marine Security Guard program, which provides security for American embassies worldwide.

From left to right: Jeff Kenny, Randall McMillon, Enrique Romero, Krishnna Reyes, Zizi Kwekwe, and Jasper Key

Jeff had the good fortune to be stationed at the American Embassy in Tehran, which he considered a great city, leaving just a few weeks before the embassy was overrun by Islamic fanatics supporting Ayatollah Khamenei. After embassy duty, Jeff went to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, then moved to the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion. From there, he was sent to recruiting duty in Colorado, part of the 8th Marine Corps District. My father, MajGen J.D. Lynch, USMC (Ret), was the CO of the 8th District when Jeff won the recruiter of the year award.

In 1987, Jeff was commissioned and stayed in the infantry. By 1992, he was back at The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia, where he quickly earned a place on the Infantry Officer Course (IOC) staff. When my father, then the Commanding General of Parris Island, came to IOC for one of our graduations, he walked into the bullpen, saw Jeff, and, in stunned disbelief, said, “Fraud man, what are you doing here?” None of us knew that Jeff had been the recruiter of the year or that he had worked for my father.

Colonel Jeff Kenny during his 41 years of active duty

We howled with laughter as my Dad entertained us with mostly made-up stories about Fraud Man. It was clear he had great affection for Jeff. We all did, which was why he came over to the IOC staff so quickly. Jeff had an encyclopedic knowledge of mobsters, boxing, and military history, and he was often unintentionally hysterically funny.

When he returned to the Fleet Marine Force as a company commander, he won the prestigious Leftwich Trophy, awarded annually to the outstanding Marine captain serving with the Fleet Marine Force’s ground forces at the time of nomination. Jeff won the award for his performance in Liberia in 1996. Operation Assured Response was Jeff’s second deployment to the American Embassy in Monrovia. The first was Operation Sharp Edge, during which there was no gunplay, just the evacuation of civilians from the war-torn city.

That would change in 1996, when both sides, the NPFL (National Patriotic Front of Liberia) and the Krahns, took turns firing into the embassy. When the firing wounded one of his snipers, Jeff unleashed a storm of lead at both groups, killing quite a few of them. The attacks on the embassy stopped that day, and the Marines were never shot at again.

Jeff would often remark that every great battle captain in history had a nemesis. “Alexander the Great had Darius III; Julius Caesar had Vercingetorix; Patton had Rommel; and I had General Butt Naked.”

Jeff’s nemesis, General Butt Naked ( Joshua Milton Blahyi) in full battle dress

The MiTT program was hastily organized and deployed with minimal training because desperation drove its mission. Jeff adopted an “advise by living with” modus operandi, splitting his Marines and Corpsmen into four teams and seeding them throughout the Iraqi 2nd Brigade. They then prowled across Al Anbar Province with their Iraqi colleagues looking for the shit.

On 25 May, Jeff and the XO of the Iraqi 2nd Brigade, Colonel Majid, were meeting with villagers in the town of Al-Dulab when the CO of the recently arrived Marine Corps Regimental Combat Team 7 (RCT-7), Colonel Blake Crowe, drove into town with his security team in a four-Humvee convoy. He joined Jeff, whom he knew well, and listened as the villagers said there was a group of Chechens staying at the ammo dump outside the town who shoot at them if they drive past.

Jeff turned to him and said, “Why don’t we go down there and roll those guys up? They don’t know we’re coming because we don’t know we’re going. Col. Crowe agreed, and he took point in the convoy because they had the brand-new AN/VLQ Duke counter-IED electronic warfare system. RCT 7, hoping to surprise the fighters, chose a rarely used dirt road. Jeff rode behind the four RCT 7 vehicles with Col Majid and his Iraqi interpreter, Bob, in the back seats. As Jeff peered through the blinding, billowing dust kicked up by the vehicles ahead, he started to doubt this unplanned mission. Suddenly an Iraqi emerged from the vegetation beside him and screamed down the road on a dirt bike.

Jeff was on the radio in an instant, yelling “Shoot that guy” to the RCT 7 Marines ahead of him. “We don’t have PID,” came the reply. “He is racing to the head of our column, and that’s PID, damn it. Shoot him.” Jeff doesn’t remember what happened after that. He woke up in the Bethesda Naval Hospital days later.

Jeff’s driver was his communications chief, Staff Sergeant Jasper Key, a quiet, competent SNCO from Mississippi. The turret gunner was Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Enrique Romero from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Romero was covering for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Krishnna Reyes, who was home on leave. If you know much about the Marine Corps, you’re probably wondering why Hospital Corpsmen manned the machine gun. It’s not just that they were good machine gunners (which they were), but because these MiTT teams were so light in 2006.

When the 7th Marines gunners in the front Humvees failed to shoot the Iraqi trigger man, he dumped his bike and jumped into a hole next to the Euphrates River, where he connected two wires to activate the IED that had been jammed by the RCT 7 Duke systems. The IED detonated under the back seat of Jeff’s Humvee, instantly killing his Iraqi counterpart, Colonel Magid, and Bob, his interpreter. Doc Romero was launched from the turret, hit the back of the M240 machine gun with his face, flew 20 feet into the air, and landed almost 30 feet away. He was out of the fight.

This was what was left of Jeff’s Humvee after the IED blast.

Jasper Keys found himself on Jeff’s side of the vehicle with no memory of how he got there. He had a broken arm, a massive concussion, and multiple lacerations that were bleeding like hell. But he had enough sense to see that Jeff Kenney was still moving. Jasper and a Sgt from RCT 7 pulled Jeff free of the vehicle mere seconds before the ordnance inside it began to cook off.

Jeff attributes his survival to more than God’s grace. He and his Marines ignored the policy on wearing seat belts and gunner belts, which is why Romero flew clear of the truck and probably why Jasper ended up outside the vehicle. Nobody really knows how Jasper escaped, but he is certain that the seat belt mechanisms would have been jammed by the massive blast and that he and Jeff would have been incinerated in the ensuing fire. Another factor in their favor was the blast’s size. It was a huge IED that blew open the doors of their armored HUMVEE. A smaller bomb would have trapped them inside the vehicle.

When the massive bomb detonated, the Marines with Jeff freaked out. As I said before, Jeff is famous in the Marine Corps; he was an IOC instructor and later returned to TBS as the IOC group chief. That is six years’ worth of infantry officers trained by Jeff. Jeff had been in the Marine Corps for 30 years when he was hit. Everybody knew him or had heard of him, and the Marines there frantically tried to save him.

They were so distracted by the IED that the trigger man made a clean getaway. He would be hunted down and killed by RCT 7 in the ensuing weeks. Jeff, Jasper, and Enrique were taken to al-Assad before being medevacked to Germany. While in al-Assad, the XO of RCT 7 confronted Jasper and asked why he hadn’t seen the IED. Jasper was dumb struck by the question and made no reply. For the next 10 years, he would carry the guilt of being accused of missing an IED and thus being responsible for the grievous wounding of Jeff and Doc Romero, and the deaths of Col Magid and the popular terp Iman Bob

Jeff sustained a nasty open skull fracture, a broken jaw, orbital fractures, four broken vertebrae, eight broken ribs, collapsed lungs, and fractured femurs. He briefly regained consciousness in the medical department at FOB Fallujah, where he heard the doctor tell someone to get the chaplain so he could administer his last rites.

When Jeff arrived at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, they arranged to fly his wife in, another sign that he wasn’t going to survive. But Jeff began to heal. His lungs stayed inflated, and his vitals stabilized. His wife and oldest son were intercepted at Regan National and told that he was en route to Bethesda Naval Hospital and that they should wait for him there.

For the first two months in Bethesda, every time he woke and saw his wife and mother at his bedside, he asked them why they were in Iraq. It took him three months to accept that he was actually in Bethesda. When he was able to shuffle out of his room, he’d go visit Doc Romero, who was facing years of reconstructive maxilla-facial and dental surgery, and the other badly injured Marines on the ward.

Jasper Key, Jeff Kenney, and Enrique Romero on the Yellowstone River in Montana

Ten years after Jeff, Jasper, and Enrique were wounded, they saw each other at the retirement of a mutual friend. Jeff could tell something was bothering his former comms chief, Jasper Key. There were tears in Jasper’s eyes when he told Jeff that the XO of RCT 7 blamed him for not spotting the IED. Jeff was flabbergasted. “None of us could see shit with all the dust swirling around us, Jasper. That’s a ridiculous accusation.” When Jeff confronted the XO, he said he didn’t remember saying that and that, if he had, he was dead wrong.

Last week, when Jasper, Jeff, and Enrique got together during the last trip of the Bar X 2026 season, they talked about that day, and only then did Jeff learn Jasper had pulled him free of his smashed vehicle. He later told me, “Jasper was banged up bad, barely able to walk, and he pulled me free before all the ammo in our vehicle started to cook off. If I knew that back then, I would have written him up for a medal. In fact, I am going to write him up; Jasper is a hero who felt like a zero for 10 years because he thought he should have seen the IED.”

He then looked over at Jasper and Doc Romero, sitting near the outdoor fireplace, talking quietly with each other, and said: “I love these guys, Timmy. I really do.”