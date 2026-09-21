Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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Douglas C Rapé's avatar
Douglas C Rapé
Sep 21

I served on active duty 1974-2000 and did not know a single Marine or Corpsman in this narrative. But, by God, I knew dozens like them. I am eternally grateful to have walked beside them and sailed with them to the corners of the globe. We did it all for each other.

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Alfred Karam's avatar
Alfred Karam
Sep 21

Thank you for sharing this story, Tim! Great Marines! Great warriors! I too had the privilege to have served under your dad’s command at MCRD PISC. I was the CDI of Alpha Company 90-92.

Semper Fidelis!

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