When you are living in a war zone, your ability to recognize trends is diminished. Variations in enemy tactics can be transient anomalies driven by circumstances you will never know, or they can be driven by events you are aware of. What I realized while responding to comments on my last post was that there were three phases to the Eastern Afghanistan tanker wars that I documented in real time but did not understand until years later.

The first phase centered on the Tangi Valley, outside the town of Surobi, halfway between Kabul and Jalalabad. That phase, which lasted about a year, was marked by precision RPG fire and effective machine gunnery and was deadly. The team responsible for these attacks was reportedly targeted and killed by French Special Forces operating in Surobi and the surrounding area.

The next phase moved out of the Tangi Valley and toward Jalalabad, lasting exactly one day, as documented below. As an aside, Tangi is Dari for Dam, so there are many “Tangi Vallies” in Afghanistan. The one I’m referring to is the Kabul River valley between Surobi and the hydroelectric dam at Duranta, a few miles west of Jalalabad. After the tanker ambush documented below, the Tanker Wars went on a hiatus for most of the 2009-2010 winter but roared back during the 2010 fighting season with a different set of tactics that proved, for a few months, very effective.

I was enjoying a morning cup of coffee on the Taj baba deck on a crisp fall morning in early November 2009. I had some guests just in from the States and was showing off my new Nikon camera when we saw the signature of a tanker attack just up the road. That had never happened this close to Jalalabad before. I told my buddies that some fuel tankers had just been ambushed near the Duranta Dam, then hurriedly grabbed my weapons and body armor from my room, invited my guests to ride along, and ran down to my SUV. We shot out of our driveway onto an empty stretch of the Jalalabad-to-Kabul highway and sped down the road to investigate.

The unmistakable signature of a fuel convoy attack was seen from the deck outside my room while enjoying morning coffee.

The Afghan National Police (ANP) had closed the Duranta Dam tunnel, but upon recognizing me, they promptly waved us through the checkpoint. We continued at speed through the tunnel, only to have the ANP on the other side wave us right down the road and into the kill zone.

Approaching the ambush site - note the armed civilian - who knows who he is - running towards the firing. What is also important to note is the lack of vegetation or cover in the hills where the bad guys are and the U.S. Army OH58D Kiowa circling overhead. The men on the ridge line are convoy escorts from the Afghan security company Blue Compass. They are on the flank of the Taliban ambush squad.

We saw a string of tracers stitching the road ahead and immediately pulled a hard left into dead space, well short of the burning trucks, to continue on foot. The firing was sporadic, with only a few incoming rounds cracking well over our heads, and we were not sure whether it was aimed at us or spilled over from the firefight we could hear in the hills above. The villains had a belt-fed machine gun (probably a PKM), which fired a few bursts in our direction during the 5 or so minutes it took us to work our way around their flank to join up with the Blue Compass guards. Just shy of the ridge they were on, the Taliban spotted us and concentrated their fire on us. I thought the rounds were so high we remained in dead space, but my companions, no strangers to firefights, insisted the rounds were closer than I thought, so we withdrew.

There were two sections of Army OH58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters circling overhead at a very low altitude as they worked out who was who on the ground. I tried taking pictures of them, but they came out crappy because I hadn’t figured out the right shutter speeds on my new Nikon. I wanted to get into position to film the Kiowas when they opened up, but I couldn’t abandon my friends, who were new to the country and not happy with all the lead being thrown our way.

There were no villages in the hills above the Duranta Dam, little vegetation, and no cover. Once the Kiowas gained good situational awareness, they engaged the ambush team. The bad guys were toast. They couldn’t go to ground; they couldn’t hide; they were in the open and forced to move under pressure from a convoy security team.

The first two tankers we came upon have been hit with multiple rounds and are leaking JP-8 all over the road.

This was not an effective ambush like those we normally see further west on the Jbad/Kabul highway. The terrain forced the shooters to be much closer to the road than they had been when they ambushed from the heights of the Tangi Valley. Once uncovered, they had no way to protect themselves from helicopter gunships. The Taliban had hit six tankers; the three in the southern portion of the kill zone were spilling copious amounts of JP-8 but not burning. Three tankers in the northern portion of the kill zone were bullet-riddled and burning fiercely. That usually means they were hit by an RPG after they started leaking. My guess was that the security team had forced them back before they could rocket the trucks stranded further south.

These trucks took a beating - there were no driver casualties, just two escort guards who were reported injured.

What the villains failed to anticipate was that Army attack helicopters would stumble upon them after they initiated the ambush. That was piss-pour planning. Army helicopters fly over the Duranta area every day on their way to Kunar Province, responding to TICs (troops in contact), which are common there. They could have seen the same signature I did as soon as they lifted off the Jalalabad airstrip (FOB Fenty).

Shortly after the photograph above was taken, the OH-58s got a firing solution and let rip with rockets and gun pods. Kiowa pilots seem to like getting close and personal, and these guys weren’t staying above a hard artificial “ceiling”. They were on the deck, spitting venom like a good gunship should, and I missed some Pulitzer-winning photographs, damn it. The Taliban never stood a chance; the four-man team was wiped out in about 45 seconds.

Fuel is pouring out of one of the tankers that has not yet caught fire

The truck drivers and security escorts are doing damage control by plugging bullet holes with branches from the scrub bush

After the Kiowas ended the fight, efforts on the ground focused on separating the leaking fuel tankers from the burning ones. This was best viewed from at least two ridge lines away, and we had work to do, so we headed back to Taj, noting that at least 50 fuel tankers lined the road just outside the kill zone. In the big scheme of things, these attacks are meaningless; the loss of fuel is absorbed by the contractor, who is paid only for what he delivers. The number of trucks lost is likewise a problem for Pakistani truck companies, not Uncle Sam. The American taxpayer can’t buy a break like that in most of the country.

Napoleon reportedly said, “moral power is to the physical as three parts out of four.” Attacks like the one we witnessed this morning are always moral victories for the Taliban. That is the problem with our efforts in Afghanistan in a nutshell. The Taliban don’t have to be tactically good or win on the physical level; they don’t have to be smart or survive half-assed ambushes. They just need to attack, and if they lose every battle in the end, it won’t matter; they’ll still win.

The convoy security team from Blue Compass is telling us the “Taliban are nishta (finished)” after the Kiowa’s smoke checked them.

The ambush squad that sortied out this morning to burn fuel trucks was clueless. They shot up 6 trucks in a convoy of around 60, then found themselves flanked by armed guards and forced into open terrain, where Kiowa helicopters hunted them down like rabid dogs. This was also a good demonstration of using PSCs to perform tasks that are not cost-effective for the military. The pressure applied by aggressive maneuver from the convoy escort security element helped the Kiowa’s PID (positive ID) the bad guys and obtain permission to smoke them. It is rare to see that work out so smoothly. Too bad it’s not always this easy with the Taliban.