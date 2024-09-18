The desperation of the deep state has been exposed by the latest assassination attempt on President Trump. Our esteemed guardians of democracy have decided the slow grind of the justice system isn't quite cutting it when it comes to stopping the Orange Menace. In a move that would make the ghost of J. Edgar Hoover crack a smile, we've witnessed another half-assed attempt to remove Donald J. Trump permanently from the political chessboard. Let's dive into this cesspool of incompetence and desperation.

First off, let's address the elephant in the room – or should I say the donkey? The timing of this "assassination attempt" hits with all the subtlety of a freight train crashing through your living room at 3 AM. With the 2024 election looming and Trump leading in polls despite our illustrious DOJ's best efforts to bury him under a mountain of indictments, the powers that be seem to have decided to take a page out of a bad spy novel. They found a radical old coot with an annual income of only $32,000 who could somehow travel internationally to garden spots like Ukraine.

Without any visible means of support, the hyper partisan stooge traveled to Miami. There he acquired a car, body armor, a go-pro camera, food, lodging, and a crappy old SKS rifle with some type of optic. How did he know which golf course President Trump would play? Who told him when President Trump would hit the links so he could set up 12 hours before the President arrived? These are questions the media will never ask. The FBI might if they had professionals investigating the attempt, but they don't have any of those. Instead, Jeffrey Veltri, the FBI senior agent in charge of the Miami office is a certified never-partisan hack. I wouldn't believe a word he has to say about the incident. FBI agents, like four-star general officers, "respect the office, not the man" only when Democrats hold the White House.

I've seen my share of covert operations during my time with the Marine Corps and later dealings with our alphabet soup agencies. I've even felt their ire when our little "private spy ring" in Afghanistan out performed their multibillion-dollar intelligence apparatus. The alleged shooter's status as a patsy, given inside information along with the funds to act on that information, couldn't be more obvious.

This amateur-hour operation exemplifies what we've come to expect from our intelligence agencies. They can't conduct meaningful work like the Israeli Stuxnet computer virus or their impressive mass pager bomb operation. Israeli intelligence targets the enemies of Israel; our intelligence agencies target domestic opposition to the Regime. Our 20-year, multi-billion dollar effort to replace the Taliban with the Taliban attests to that.

Now, let's talk about the reaction. At first the mainstream media outlets ignored it. They didn't interrupt their sports ball broadcasts because assassination attempts directed at Trump are no longer news. Then they ran identical stories about the dangers of "MAGA extremism". Within hours the media and Biden White House were back on the "Trump is a threat to our democracy" bandwagon placing the blame for this attempt on his shoulders, not theirs.

But here's where the Regime media's narrative derails faster than a drunk conductor. They peddle this laughable idea that if Trump gets back in the Oval Office, he'll unleash the dogs of war on his political enemies. Talk about projection, folks. It serves up the ultimate red pill on a silver platter of hypocrisy.

Trump is as welcomed in D.C. as a skunk at a garden party. He's got 99% of the federal bureaucracy gunning for him, the big banks treating him like radioactive waste, and Silicon Valley tech bros breaking out in hives at the mere mention of his name. His few powerful allies? They face treatment like they've contracted the political equivalent of leprosy. Just look at Elon Musk and RFK Jr. – suddenly, they've become persona non grata in the corridors of power.

And speaking of RFK Jr., doesn't it seem just a tad convenient that the moment he throws his support behind Trump, some two-decade-old whale skull story resurfaces? Suddenly, the National Marine Fisheries Service got all hot and bothered, launching a formal investigation. Why aren't they investigating all the dead whales washing up on shores adjacent to useless wind farms? We already know why. The Regime media doesn't report news; it produces propaganda.

As usual, the Regime media is in overtime finding "experts" who claim the dead whales have nothing to do with wind farms. Check the link above for the heterodox view that surprisingly loud, high-decibel sonar emitted by wind industry vessels and their increased boat traffic is correlated directly with specific whale deaths.

The idea that Trump would increase the state's power stretches credibility. He plans to do the exact opposite. Every three-letter agency you can name and a few you can't have put the man through the wringer. If - and it's a big if given the deep state's determination to keep him out - he survives this election season, you can bet your bottom dollar he'll take a wrecking ball to the bloated bureaucracy faster than you can say, "drain the swamp."

Picture this: thousands of useless, overpaid paper pushers from the federal managerial class suddenly find themselves out of a cushy government job. No more work-from-home in your pajamas or bloated salaries for pushing pixels. They'll face the real world, having to show up at an actual office, doing actual work, for a fraction of the pay and none of the gold-plated federal perks. It'll look like watching a herd of pampered house cats suddenly dropped in the middle of the Serengeti.

Now, my friends, that's what I call making America great agian.