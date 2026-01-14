Tim’s Substack

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
21h

The point of the Bacha Bazi bitches (I shan’t call them bastards) is to drag others down so don’t give em that…

It’s like the Tampon dispensers in men’s rooms; degradation.

Just wait for the chance, all that time overseas should have taught something about revenge…

Don’t make me make Star Trek II Jokes, I am the King of Corny Jokes… ask around.

KHAN !!!!

https://youtube.com/shorts/4LZvIZmjzvw?si=vhBDgzau6m1OqtoN

AKhan's avatar
AKhan
12h

This is a damning but necessary critique. Grenada should have been a lesson in humility, accountability, and honest self-assessment. Instead, senior Marine leadership learned the wrong lesson and institutionalized image over substance. Over time, we built a culture that rewards chest puffers, résumé managers, and careerists who talk about war rather than leaders who share the same hardships, risks, and enemy fire as their Marines.

As you well know, combat leadership is not performative. It is earned in the mud, under fire, and through shared deprivation. Yet the system increasingly elevates those who are safest from consequence while sidelining or punishing leaders who lead from the front, speak uncomfortable truths, or expose institutional failures. That inversion corrodes trust. Marines can smell it instantly.

Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan...the pattern repeats. Tactical excellence survives at the small-unit level despite senior leadership, not because of it. The real curse is a command culture that protects itself first, mistakes visibility for courage, and confuses obedience upward with loyalty downward. Until that changes, no rebranding, force redesign, or slogan will fix what is fundamentally a leadership failure.

Sorry for the long comment. This hits home. SF, Asad

