FlaneurX
Jul 10

The ice age paper you cite is N of 1 as is the paper that you cite in support of your “hoax” thesis. There are always scientific outliers and that is a good thing because those outliers provoke more examination of the data. Sometimes there is an element of truth that taken in isolation upends everything, but when considered holistically changes things at the margins but doesn’t change the bigger story. The ice age guy was right about particulates cooling things off, but did not account for the larger impact of increased greenhouse gases. The vast majority of the data and scientists agree that the planet is warming due to greenhouse gas emissions increases, one paper challenges that consensus and we’ll see what more we can learn from that. Perhaps their analysis will be fully validated and we’ll all be relieved. If so no hoax will be involved. Just a lot of scientists trying their best to develop a better understanding of the world and getting it wrong. That said, as best I can tell the forecasting errors (in terms of temperature increase) of the “consensus” have erred on the side of underestimating temperature increases. At the end of the day the planet does not care. It is we humans who will live with the consequences of our actions for good or ill.

TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
Jul 11

Not to be a bummer, but this ain't gonna stop the climate crazies. Prof Lindzen has been stalwart for decades on this. There has never been a shortage of convincing evidence countering the Anthropogenic Global Warming narrative. It's not about evidence and reason, it's about emotion.

Oh, and money. I forgot money.

When the big bosses stop funding the climate bs, it will finally stop. But not a moment sooner.

