Watching the politico- media complex attempts at gaslighting their consumers about Kamala is no longer amusing. She appears, according to polling, to be gaining traction with American voters. Polling on a presidential election requires a significant degree of trust in pollsters to be taken seriously, but we know better than to trust the media which …

Continue reading "The Approaching Tidal Wave"

The post The Approaching Tidal Wave first appeared on Free Range International.