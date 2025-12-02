As the media and politicians continue to hyperventilate about the tragic shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, it is evident that none of them has a clue what they are talking about. To the conservative press, Rahmanullah Lakanwal is labeled a monster, terrorist, CIA-trained assassin, or Jihadist. In liberal legacy media, he’s described as a “man who was struggling to assimilate, unable to hold a steady job or commit to his English courses while he alternated between ‘periods of dark isolation and reckless travel”.

There is nothing I’ve seen to validate the contention of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country. That would take a serious investigation to determine, and we have not had the time to conduct one.

The speculation about the Kandahar Counter Pursuit Team (a.k.a. Kandahar Strike Force) is all over the map, with many of the Special Forces influencers speaking confidently about what that team did or did not do. Like the SF influencers, I have no inside knowledge of the Zero units, but I have run into them in the field and may be the only American to be arrested by one. I know enough about the program to offer informed commentary.

According to the press, Rahmanullah Lakanwal is 29 years old and has worked for Unit 03, the Kandahar Strike Force, since 2011. Jennifer Griffen of Fox News reported that the CIA “vetted” him back then through a “variety of databases, including the NTC database.” Why would the CIA be vetting a 14-year-old who was supposedly joining an “elite counterterrorism unit” they no longer controlled? The history of these zero units is straightforward. The CIA formed them in 2002 and turned them over to the Afghanistan National Security Directorate in 2009. When I ran into unit 02 in Nangarhar Province, there were no American CIA advisors with them, even though multiple press reports and recent SF influencer bro videos insisted these teams were always under American control and continually escorted by CIA contractors.

This is an old school Afghan Tazkira (National Identity Card), and it is obviously unsuitable for serious vetting.

There is no “variety of databases” in Afghanistan. Afghans born in the 90s do not have birth certificates, and most of them have no idea about their date of birth. Birthdays aren’t celebrated in Afghanistan, which is typical in countries that have a child mortality rate of 50 per 1000 live births. The only database available in Afghanistan came from the American military’s Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment (HIIDE). But American soldiers did not collect biometric data on children. If they had processed Rahmanullah with a HIIDE unit, what would that have proved? Nothing, just like his absence from the National Counterterrorism database. The idea that you could vet Afghans in any meaningful way is ludicrous.

If Rahmanullah Lakanwal joined Unit 03 in 2011, he is older than reported in the media. A 14-year-old is too old to be a Bacha Bazi boy and too young to be an effective fighter. The zero units had M4s with optics and the latest-generation night-vision gear; they were lavishly equipped with belt-fed machine guns and various grenade launchers. They needed fighters who could handle heavy weapons; an 18-year-old might be capable, but a 14-year-old wouldn't be.

I was arrested by Unit 02 early one morning on the Jalalabad truck bypass road. They had blocked the road with a half dozen gun trucks, the SF variants with machine guns in every corner, and with a few ANP pickup trucks. I knew the gun trucks belonged to Unit 02, because I had seen them several times driving through Jalalabad. They did not have any Americans with them then or any of the other times I observed them in the wild. The Unit 02 commander told the local police officers to arrest me for driving under the influence. This being Afghanistan, the police, who seemed happy to be detached from the scene, piled into my car and ordered me to drive them to the district 2 police station. I had just closed the Tiki Bar at the Taj Guesthouse and might have been a little tipsy, but the Afghan police sent me on my way after I dropped them off at their station. They seemed to be intimidated by Unit 02.

The contention that Rahmanullah Lakanwal worked beside American units, was trained by the CIA, or had anything to do with the American military is complete bullshit. Although financed by the CIA, Unit 03 operated in Kandahar for the NDS, meaning it worked for Ahmed Wali Karzai. President Karzai’s brother was a paid CIA asset who made millions from USAID reconstruction projects that always went over budget and were never completed correctly. The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction had published dozens of reports documenting the Karzai family’s siphoning of USAID funds.

According to the pudgy nitwit (General Frank McKenzie) responsible for the Kabul evacuation fiasco, the Zero Units and their families took about 33% of all the aircraft seats. That would be an indicator of massive fraud by zero-unit commanders selling plane seats to the highest bidders.

The massive fraud continued when Rahmanullah Lakanwal and his family were resettled in Bellingham, Washington, by the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc (USCRI). The President and CEO of USCRI is Eskinder Negash, who was Obama’s Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. USCRI is a nonprofit, so its annual IRS 990 filings are available to the public. I also work for a nonprofit and have access to the Candid Foundation Directory, which lists USCRI’s total grants for 2024 at $293,602,704 and total expenditures at $394,879,280. Running a nonprofit can be lucrative for the politically connected, and Mr. Negash has secured $101,276,576 in taxpayer money for overhead. His IRS Form 990 lists his compensation at $300,000, but that doesn’t include his luxury vehicle leases, first-class airfares, 5-star hotel rooms, or lavish per diem payments.

In 2024, USCRI was awarded a $47,057,809 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services for off-site health benefits and mental health programs for Afghan refugees under Operation Allies Welcome. There must be a lot of Afghan refugees in Bellingham because members of that community sent emails to USCRI describing Rahmanullah Lakanwal as suffering from severe depression and in need of their help. USCRI apparently dispatched a mental health expert who was unable to establish contact, or some such bullshit, which sounds suspicious to me. I guess it’s hard to find competent mental health experts when your overhead is a measly $101,276,576.

My experience with USCRI is that they dumped Afghan families into predominantly black Section 8 housing to experience the joys of diversity. That is why two of the families I helped immigrate to the USA returned to Afghanistan. I don’t know if this was one of the stressors that drove Rahmanullah Lakanwal into the depths of despair, and I don’t really care. Shooting two National Guardsmen is bad, so was the shooting of two Fairfax police officers during a traffic stop, as is the plan to build a car bomb to murder a bunch of people in Fort Worth, Texas. These incidents all involved Afghans who were evacuated from Kabul as part of the most incompetent Non-Combatant Evacuation (NEO) in American history.

Before getting worked up about importing violent, mentally unstable refugees from Afghanistan, we should ask the following questions. Are Afghans dousing women using our subways with flammable liquid and setting them on fire? Are they stabbing strangers using public transit in the neck? Are they taking advantage of retards like Tim Waltz to defraud the taxpayers of billions of dollars and sending most of it to Islamic terrorists? Are they tying up their teenage daughters and drowning them because they posted a picture on social media without wearing a hijab? Are they running around their Section 8 ghettos in feral packs, shooting each other? That is a daily occurrence in this country, but because the shooters and their victims are black, it is ignored by politicians and their media enablers.

A handful of homicidal Afghan men with mental health problems is not an indicator of an impending terrorist jihad or a national emergency. It is not a problem that “vetting” could have solved, because there is no way to vet Afghan refugees. The Afghans are here, and they are not going anywhere, given the nature of the Taliban government running their homeland. They will have to sink or swim on their own, just like the South Vietnamese did back in the 1970s after we cut and ran from Saigon. We can only hope that, as the South Vietnamese did, the Afghans assimilate and become productive members of our society. If we are serious about deporting violent, parasitic, unassimilable shitbirds, then we should be talking about the Somalis, not the Afghans.