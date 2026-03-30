Tell it to the Marines
It ain't what you don't know that gets you in trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain’t so. Mark Twain
Tell it to the Marines is a phrase about the American Marine Corps that I thought originated in World War I with this memorable propaganda poster.
When I was a child, I would spend hours looking through my father’s collection of World War I books. many of which were full of disgustingly graphic photographs of the trench warfare casualties and contemporary war propaganda posters. It was used again in World War II as a movie and comic book title, and as you can see in the nifty graph below, it remains in use to this day.
I was sure this phrase originated in 1914 and was associated with the United States Marine Corps. Turns out I was mistaken. The earliest use of the phrase was in The Post-Captain by John Davis in 1804, where he wrote: “He may tell that to the marines, but the sailors will not believe him.”
The version in use today came from a campaign journal written by John Marshall Deane, a private in the Foot Guards. Written in 1704 but not printed until 1846 as A Journal of the Campaign in Flanders. It included this story in the preface: If a soldier complained to the commanding officer of hardships which he could not comprehend, he would be very likely to recommend him to “tell it to the marines”!
As two Marine Expeditionary Units converge on the Persian Gulf, it is difficult to separate what we know from what is true. It is hard to believe that the Marines will be used in a combat assault role because there aren’t enough of them. Marine Expeditionary Units in the 1980s, when I was part of the 11th MEU, were bigger and more capable than they are today. In 1988, our Battalion Landing Team numbered over 1,300 Marines and included tank, AAV, LAV, heavy engineers, and reconnaissance platoons. We also had four rifle companies, a sniper platoon, and a large weapons company with 81mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and TOW missiles.
Contemporary Marine Corps Battalion Landing Teams are much smaller. The weapons company has been eliminated, and the Marine Corps has divested itself of tanks, heavy engineers, and snipers. There are only three rifle companies in an Infantry Battalion, so contemporary Battalion Landing Teams are just over 1000 Marines who have significantly less firepower than we had 40 years ago.
The addition of the 82nd Airborne Immediate Response Brigade adds another 3,000 troops to deploy alongside the Marines, but they are not configured to do much beyond holding an airfield open for follow-on forces. And they lack the Marines’ firepower and mobility, as demonstrated in Grenada and Panama. Yet all I hear from the legacy media, YouTube Vet Bros, and many Substackers is that the impending seizure of Kharg Island will be a blood bath, and it’s all Trump’s fault.
Operation Epic Fury has, despite the legion of armchair strategists hyperventilating about the Kharg Island blood bath, been a splendid success. President Trump and his CENTCOM commander outlined their objectives on the first day. Destroy Iran’s nuclear weapon program. Eliminate Iran’s ability to manufacture ballistic missiles, destroy the Iranian ability to manufacture drones, and remove the Iranian threat to maritime commerce. Israel is working on a different set of objectives that are complementary but seem to focus more on modifying regime behavior.
Iran’s objectives are easy to interpret from its actions. Preservation of their theocratic authoritarian government, retention of their nuclear weapon program, preservation of their missile and drone manufacturing capacity, and the ability to use the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion.
An accurate assessment of how Iran and the USA/Israel coalition are doing after one month of combat is simple. Which side has made the most progress in meeting their objectives? Iran’s nuclear weapons program has been comprehensively destroyed. American weapons have turned every important nuclear facility into rubble, and Israel has killed the senior scientists and other personnel associated with the program. Iran’s missile production and fixed-site storage caves have been destroyed, and the senior generals and scientists running the missile program are all dead. Same with the drones, and same with the Navy.
The Islamic clerics who have run the country since 1979 are all dead. Their replacements are also all dead, and the third-string mullahs last about 24 hours after being appointed before they are killed. The supreme leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly severely injured. He is a Hojjatoleslam (mid-ranking cleric), not an Ayatollah, which conflicts with the Iranian constitution written after the Ayatollah Khomeini took power in 1979. He is also a Nepo baby with extensive real estate holdings in London and is rumored to be gay.
According to the Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN) polls, support for the principles of the Islamic revolution and the Supreme Leader has fallen to 11%. Between 70 - 80 % of Iranians would not vote for the Islamic Republic if given a free choice, and a majority of those polled favor the separation of religion from the state. As the citizens’ attitudes towards the Twelver Shia Islam foundation of the Islamic Republic have eroded, the regime’s core power base has hardened. Ideological political training dominates the training schedules of the IRGC and the Basij militia. Promotions reward doctrinal loyalty over technical competence.
The IRGC leadership resembles Mexican politicians by using their positions and power to accumulate vast personal wealth. I’ll let Grok summarize
Key Aspects of Corruption
Economic Control: The IRGC has established a vast economic empire, controlling numerous sectors such as energy, construction, and transportation. This dominance has led to widespread corruption, theft, and nepotism.
Black Market Activities: Estimates suggest that IRGC-related black-market activities could account for around $12 billion annually. This includes smuggling and illegal trade operations.
Mismanagement of Resources: The IRGC’s involvement in large-scale projects, like dam construction, has been criticized for prioritizing profit over public welfare. This has contributed to environmental crises, such as severe water shortages.
The secularizing population of Iran is tired of being abused by a thoroughly corrupt regime. Now that Israel and the USA have severely degraded their military capabilities and caused visible desperation in their thuggish enforcer cadre, it is clear change is coming; the only question is how soon.
As one of the obviously knowledgeable and consistently reliable Substack writers, John Spencer observed about the targeted assassination of the Islamic Republic’s leadership:
This is not decapitation as historically understood. This is the systematic removal of entire echelons of leadership across political, military, intelligence, and internal repression structures.
We are in uncharted waters because there has never been a military campaign capable of killing so much of an adversary’s leadership. A regime that thrives on corruption and ideological purity tests by definition cannot develop capable leaders at scale like the American military. The only way the current regime in Iran will survive is by the legacy media, the democratic party, and social media influencers turning the continuation of our punitive campaign toxic with false framing, fabricated stories of insider conflict, and hysterical reporting based on the feverish creations of credentialed Trump deranged defeatists.
My message to the think tankers, Canadian Substckers, legacy media, and everyone who attended a No Kings rally is simple. Tell it to the Marines.
Funny you mention the Marines ability to use small arms fire. I am thinking ranges out to 1000 meters, and being engaged with an ever increasing and overwhelming volume of fire. Any of these tunnel boats that come screwing out to the Island will come under intense fires. I felt that Kharge should have been taken on D-Day, or D+1, but obviously there was very good reason not to do it. (Again arm chair generals) But, you make a great point about IRGC resources being pushed out to critical infrastructure, that regime deems a must defend position. That leaves the Combatant Commander with some choices. What’s to stop a fast moving heavy raid on a seaport refinery that they are not thinking of as important. Or, a feint here, a feint there. They can’t defend it all. Suddenly they have been struck, suddenly they are more vulnerable than they believed. The Japanese were an invincible foe until they started fighting Marines. Then as the Japanese commanders who survived would say, we thought the Americans would fold, and instead they brought an intensity to the fight that we had not counted on. The analogy to varsity v. Junior varsity. No doubt it is still going to get very interesting. My heart in my throat for them. But, can’t think of any one force I would rather count on.
One problem that persists is the lack of any real news, the guard rails of left and right and neocon v. Defeatist is a sticky wicket to navigate.
But, all of us of a certain vintage shed zero tears for the killing of the Iranian Mafia leadership. Give the mullahs credit John Gotti had nothing in this bunch of kleptomaniacs, dressed up in religious garb. But coming to an end state may take longer than the average Instagram or Tik Tok influencers 45 second dirge that the world is coming to an end.
Tactically and Strategically Kharge Island looms as both. The Gulf States appear to have run out of patience and money that for 47 years they have paid in tribute to the IRI. They might still be neutral if the IRGC in a decentralized configuration hadn’t decided to bomb and rocket them as well. When the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia says “we have had enough” then things are getting seriously tacky. They and their neighbors make money traversing the Straits of Hormuz and as long as they made money they could pay the vig to the kleptocracy in Teheran. So strategically a tipping point aeems to have been reached.
Now to the tactical aspects of “seizing, occupying and defending” an island 5 miles long and 2 miles wide in range of everything the IRGC has left at its disposal. Feels complicated. Can it be done? Yeah. sure, probably but we need to prepare Americans for KIA and WIA in numbers. Does it make sense to take and hold the island. This writer has felt the answer is yes, but it was yes on D-Day and or D+1. We have lost the initiative of surprise. Supposedly there are 8,000 civilians on board the Island. If I give them all weapons and stand behind them with an AK-47 and say “I will kill you all if you all don’t stand and fight the Great Satan to the death I just increased my early combat power. How long before the troops turn on the commissars? Ask the Soviets that survived WWII using similar tactics.
This effort has a ready, fire, aim feel, that may not be remotely so, but the White House PR is just God awful. They have a vast well funded opposition and recognizing that, which they must, requires some very tight and brilliant messaging which seems sorely lacking.
One is left with the sense that as it was in a seminal point in the movie “Jaws” that we “may need a bigger boat…”