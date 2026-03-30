Tim’s Substack

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
8h

Funny you mention the Marines ability to use small arms fire. I am thinking ranges out to 1000 meters, and being engaged with an ever increasing and overwhelming volume of fire. Any of these tunnel boats that come screwing out to the Island will come under intense fires. I felt that Kharge should have been taken on D-Day, or D+1, but obviously there was very good reason not to do it. (Again arm chair generals) But, you make a great point about IRGC resources being pushed out to critical infrastructure, that regime deems a must defend position. That leaves the Combatant Commander with some choices. What’s to stop a fast moving heavy raid on a seaport refinery that they are not thinking of as important. Or, a feint here, a feint there. They can’t defend it all. Suddenly they have been struck, suddenly they are more vulnerable than they believed. The Japanese were an invincible foe until they started fighting Marines. Then as the Japanese commanders who survived would say, we thought the Americans would fold, and instead they brought an intensity to the fight that we had not counted on. The analogy to varsity v. Junior varsity. No doubt it is still going to get very interesting. My heart in my throat for them. But, can’t think of any one force I would rather count on.

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
15h

One problem that persists is the lack of any real news, the guard rails of left and right and neocon v. Defeatist is a sticky wicket to navigate.

But, all of us of a certain vintage shed zero tears for the killing of the Iranian Mafia leadership. Give the mullahs credit John Gotti had nothing in this bunch of kleptomaniacs, dressed up in religious garb. But coming to an end state may take longer than the average Instagram or Tik Tok influencers 45 second dirge that the world is coming to an end.

Tactically and Strategically Kharge Island looms as both. The Gulf States appear to have run out of patience and money that for 47 years they have paid in tribute to the IRI. They might still be neutral if the IRGC in a decentralized configuration hadn’t decided to bomb and rocket them as well. When the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia says “we have had enough” then things are getting seriously tacky. They and their neighbors make money traversing the Straits of Hormuz and as long as they made money they could pay the vig to the kleptocracy in Teheran. So strategically a tipping point aeems to have been reached.

Now to the tactical aspects of “seizing, occupying and defending” an island 5 miles long and 2 miles wide in range of everything the IRGC has left at its disposal. Feels complicated. Can it be done? Yeah. sure, probably but we need to prepare Americans for KIA and WIA in numbers. Does it make sense to take and hold the island. This writer has felt the answer is yes, but it was yes on D-Day and or D+1. We have lost the initiative of surprise. Supposedly there are 8,000 civilians on board the Island. If I give them all weapons and stand behind them with an AK-47 and say “I will kill you all if you all don’t stand and fight the Great Satan to the death I just increased my early combat power. How long before the troops turn on the commissars? Ask the Soviets that survived WWII using similar tactics.

This effort has a ready, fire, aim feel, that may not be remotely so, but the White House PR is just God awful. They have a vast well funded opposition and recognizing that, which they must, requires some very tight and brilliant messaging which seems sorely lacking.

One is left with the sense that as it was in a seminal point in the movie “Jaws” that we “may need a bigger boat…”

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