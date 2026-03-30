Tell it to the Marines is a phrase about the American Marine Corps that I thought originated in World War I with this memorable propaganda poster.

When I was a child, I would spend hours looking through my father’s collection of World War I books. many of which were full of disgustingly graphic photographs of the trench warfare casualties and contemporary war propaganda posters. It was used again in World War II as a movie and comic book title, and as you can see in the nifty graph below, it remains in use to this day.

I was sure this phrase originated in 1914 and was associated with the United States Marine Corps. Turns out I was mistaken. The earliest use of the phrase was in The Post-Captain by John Davis in 1804, where he wrote: “He may tell that to the marines, but the sailors will not believe him.”

The version in use today came from a campaign journal written by John Marshall Deane, a private in the Foot Guards. Written in 1704 but not printed until 1846 as A Journal of the Campaign in Flanders. It included this story in the preface: If a soldier complained to the commanding officer of hardships which he could not comprehend, he would be very likely to recommend him to “tell it to the marines”!

As two Marine Expeditionary Units converge on the Persian Gulf, it is difficult to separate what we know from what is true. It is hard to believe that the Marines will be used in a combat assault role because there aren’t enough of them. Marine Expeditionary Units in the 1980s, when I was part of the 11th MEU, were bigger and more capable than they are today. In 1988, our Battalion Landing Team numbered over 1,300 Marines and included tank, AAV, LAV, heavy engineers, and reconnaissance platoons. We also had four rifle companies, a sniper platoon, and a large weapons company with 81mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and TOW missiles.

Contemporary Marine Corps Battalion Landing Teams are much smaller. The weapons company has been eliminated, and the Marine Corps has divested itself of tanks, heavy engineers, and snipers. There are only three rifle companies in an Infantry Battalion, so contemporary Battalion Landing Teams are just over 1000 Marines who have significantly less firepower than we had 40 years ago.

The addition of the 82nd Airborne Immediate Response Brigade adds another 3,000 troops to deploy alongside the Marines, but they are not configured to do much beyond holding an airfield open for follow-on forces. And they lack the Marines’ firepower and mobility, as demonstrated in Grenada and Panama. Yet all I hear from the legacy media, YouTube Vet Bros, and many Substackers is that the impending seizure of Kharg Island will be a blood bath, and it’s all Trump’s fault.

There are dozens of Substackers posting unhinged rants about the current conflict, complete with cool graphics. I’m not sure how they create these, but I do know that cool graphics don’t make AI-generated slop better. Graphic credit to Dean Blundell, a Canadian suffering from a severe case of TDS

Operation Epic Fury has, despite the legion of armchair strategists hyperventilating about the Kharg Island blood bath, been a splendid success. President Trump and his CENTCOM commander outlined their objectives on the first day. Destroy Iran’s nuclear weapon program. Eliminate Iran’s ability to manufacture ballistic missiles, destroy the Iranian ability to manufacture drones, and remove the Iranian threat to maritime commerce. Israel is working on a different set of objectives that are complementary but seem to focus more on modifying regime behavior.

Iran’s objectives are easy to interpret from its actions. Preservation of their theocratic authoritarian government, retention of their nuclear weapon program, preservation of their missile and drone manufacturing capacity, and the ability to use the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion.

An accurate assessment of how Iran and the USA/Israel coalition are doing after one month of combat is simple. Which side has made the most progress in meeting their objectives? Iran’s nuclear weapons program has been comprehensively destroyed. American weapons have turned every important nuclear facility into rubble, and Israel has killed the senior scientists and other personnel associated with the program. Iran’s missile production and fixed-site storage caves have been destroyed, and the senior generals and scientists running the missile program are all dead. Same with the drones, and same with the Navy.

The Islamic clerics who have run the country since 1979 are all dead. Their replacements are also all dead, and the third-string mullahs last about 24 hours after being appointed before they are killed. The supreme leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly severely injured. He is a Hojjatoleslam (mid-ranking cleric), not an Ayatollah, which conflicts with the Iranian constitution written after the Ayatollah Khomeini took power in 1979. He is also a Nepo baby with extensive real estate holdings in London and is rumored to be gay.

According to the Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN) polls, support for the principles of the Islamic revolution and the Supreme Leader has fallen to 11%. Between 70 - 80 % of Iranians would not vote for the Islamic Republic if given a free choice, and a majority of those polled favor the separation of religion from the state. As the citizens’ attitudes towards the Twelver Shia Islam foundation of the Islamic Republic have eroded, the regime’s core power base has hardened. Ideological political training dominates the training schedules of the IRGC and the Basij militia. Promotions reward doctrinal loyalty over technical competence.

The IRGC leadership resembles Mexican politicians by using their positions and power to accumulate vast personal wealth. I’ll let Grok summarize

Key Aspects of Corruption

Economic Control: The IRGC has established a vast economic empire, controlling numerous sectors such as energy, construction, and transportation. This dominance has led to widespread corruption, theft, and nepotism.

Black Market Activities: Estimates suggest that IRGC-related black-market activities could account for around $12 billion annually. This includes smuggling and illegal trade operations.

Mismanagement of Resources: The IRGC’s involvement in large-scale projects, like dam construction, has been criticized for prioritizing profit over public welfare. This has contributed to environmental crises, such as severe water shortages.

The secularizing population of Iran is tired of being abused by a thoroughly corrupt regime. Now that Israel and the USA have severely degraded their military capabilities and caused visible desperation in their thuggish enforcer cadre, it is clear change is coming; the only question is how soon.

As one of the obviously knowledgeable and consistently reliable Substack writers, John Spencer observed about the targeted assassination of the Islamic Republic’s leadership:

This is not decapitation as historically understood. This is the systematic removal of entire echelons of leadership across political, military, intelligence, and internal repression structures.

We are in uncharted waters because there has never been a military campaign capable of killing so much of an adversary’s leadership. A regime that thrives on corruption and ideological purity tests by definition cannot develop capable leaders at scale like the American military. The only way the current regime in Iran will survive is by the legacy media, the democratic party, and social media influencers turning the continuation of our punitive campaign toxic with false framing, fabricated stories of insider conflict, and hysterical reporting based on the feverish creations of credentialed Trump deranged defeatists.

My message to the think tankers, Canadian Substckers, legacy media, and everyone who attended a No Kings rally is simple. Tell it to the Marines.