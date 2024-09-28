Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Sep 28

“When you cannot do what is important, the unimportant becomes important.”

Well there’s also “vision” that is to say Delusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Sep 28

The kids are alright, really.

Decades of conflict and deployments have their lessons and knowledge passed on.

I just left in 22.

However your points about the Senior Leadership and the logistics, the artillery support, overall capacity for war are well taken. So we have the British troops of 1914 (lions) led by the Italian leadership of 1940 (jackals) donkeys would be a step up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture