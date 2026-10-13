Tim’s Substack

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Perrdog's avatar
Perrdog
6d

Derek is a stalwart voice for those who no longer have one. I’m thankful to have worked with him combatting suicide and his work with overprescribing has been instrumental in making changes. The system still resists and his story along with so many others is all that’s needed to connect and make the changes permanent!

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3 replies by Tim Lynch and others
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
7d

A lot of people need to go to jail for all this..where to start? Big banks…big pharmaceutical companies…big government…hopeless flag officer leadership…we were and are expendable…There was an interesting novel called Sparta, written circa 2013-14? Regards an 0302 returning from Iraq, he is EAS and has enormous difficulty returning to the civilian world. The VA hands him a brown bag of SSRI’s and suggests that he have fun storming the castle. It was an okay read, but with this post might revisit it. One thing for sure is once a Marine, always a Marine, so that getting integrated back into the world never truly happens. The Corps is always just “There” and thank God for that…

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