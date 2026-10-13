In early 1986, I was the Battalion officer of the day at Camp Horno, the 1st Marine Regiment’s home at Camp Pendleton. My platoon guide, Sgt. Eagan, was standing duty with me, and he returned from a tour of our Battalion area around 0300. He had a PFC from our weapons platoon with him; we’ll call him Smith. He told Smith to report to me, so the kid centers himself on my desk, stands at attention, and says, “PFC Smith reporting as ordered.” He didn’t salute me because we’re Marines and don’t salute indoors unless we’re armed and wearing cover. I was armed and wearing my cover as one does as Officer of the Day, but Marine officers don’t salute PFCs.

Sgt Eagan sat at his desk. “Tell him what you did, Smith.”

Smith started blushing but remained silent.

“Sir, I’m walking by the new barracks, and all of a sudden Smith comes sailing down from the second deck and lands in the bushes right in front of me.”

“Why did you jump from the second deck, Smith?”

“He wants to kill himself”

“Is that true, Smith”?

“Maybe,” Smith Replied.

“Maybe, sir,” Egan added

“Maybe, sir,” Smith replied while looking at the wall above my head.

I didn’t believe it, and I could tell Sgt. Egan didn’t either, and I knew what to do. I parked Smith in a chair with us and waited for our company’s 1st Sergeant to arrive in a few hours. Suicide was virtually unheard of in the Marine Corps in the mid-80s. I had no training on it and had never even heard of it in the Fleet Marine Force. I also had the best 1st Sergeant in the Battalion, and I knew letting him handle Smith was the best course of action.

When the 1st Sgt arrived, I sent Sgt Egan down to the 1st Sgt’s office to explain the Smith situation. Sgt Egan returned to the duty shack to escort Smith back to his room so he could change into his uniform before reporting to the 1st Sgt. I winced when he told me that, knowing I should have anticipated it and had Smith in his uniform. I’d be hearing about that later from the company XO.

The 1stSgt chewed out Smith for a good 30 minutes, and I won’t try to summarize this epic-ass chewing because my wife censors my Substack for offensive language. The gist was that Smith would go on our upcoming WestPac deployment, then finish his enlistment, and the 1stSgt would personally ensure it. I remember his closing statement was something like, “You’re not quitting on me, and you’re not quitting on yourself; for the first time in your miserable life, you’re going to finish what you started. You’re going to complete something you don’t want to do. And my foot will be up your ass the entire time.”

By the time he was done with Smith, the weapons platoon sergeant and the 60mm mortar section leader were waiting in the hallway, knowing full well they were about to get the wire-brush treatment. The platoon commander’s office was next door, so the 1stSgt kept his voice down as he laid down the law. The law was: Smith was their Marine, and they were responsible for everything he did or failed to do. They had to figure out how to motivate Smith to contribute to the mortar section. If the 1stSgt heard Smith was being hazed, stand by.

That was how the Marine Corps handled suicidal ideation back in the 80s. I call it the leadership model for healthy mental health. Smith was promoted to Lance Corporal before he finished his enlistment and left with a good conduct discharge. On his way out the door, he stopped into the CP to thank the 1st Sgt for making him finish his enlistment.

Then came the first breakthrough drug for depression, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) Prozac. Science had determined that episodic depression was caused by an imbalance of serotonin in the brain and had developed powerful drugs to fix it. They also had a new line of antipsychotics that fixed the newly discovered mechanism of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which was too much dopamine.

Turning to mental health professionals who liberally dispensed antidepressants resulted in a steady increase in suicides

At last, the scourge of mental health disorders would be fixed once and for all. We could anticipate that severe depression and psychotic behavior would only be found in third-world populations that did not benefit from cutting-edge science and benevolent pharmaceutical companies. Only the exact opposite happened. To understand why, look at the research literature. Testing for Prozac showed it barely beat placebo, and the overall results weren’t clinically significant. It also made some people psychotic, and/or homicidal, and/or suicidal. The FDA then worked with Eli Lilly to hide these adverse events. The new antipsychotic medicines were much worse; the many suicides that occurred during clinical trials were so well hidden they did not come to light until the family members launched wrongful death suits against the clinical physicians running the drug trials.

The sad facts surrounding the development of these drugs are infuriating yet easily understood. In the early 1980s, drug companies learned how their new drugs worked. Antidepressants increase serotonin uptake, so depression must be caused by insufficient serotonin. Antipsychotics block the uptake of dopamine, so psychotic episodes must be triggered by excess dopamine. These were simple hypotheses that could not be proven until the brains of deceased chronic mental patients who had been treated with the new drugs could be examined and compared with those of patients who had not been treated with pharmaceuticals. When they did, scientists found that the serotonin and dopamine receptors in untreated patients were normal. They also discovered that when dopamine or serotonin receptors are blocked, the brain tries to maintain homeostatic equilibrium by increasing dopamine receptors and decreasing serotonin receptors. That was the very thing once hypothesized to cause schizophrenia or depression in the first place.

Researchers realized the new drugs were making people more biologically vulnerable to psychosis and something similar with depression. They found two big problems with the new magic bullet drugs. The first was that they made symptoms more severe; the second was that it was extremely difficult for patients to come off the drugs because their brains had now adapted to their presence. The new psychiatric drugs increase the likelihood that people will remain symptomatic, increase the likelihood that they’ll become functionally impaired, and increase the likelihood that depressed patients will have bipolar episodes.

The research literature on these findings is unambiguous. It is also clear how much money pharmaceutical companies make from these drugs. In the United States, antidepressants earned $19.8 billion in 2025, while antipsychotics generated between $18.5 and $21 billion (depending on the market report you reference). There is also a side market to treat antipsychotic drug side effects like tardive dyskinesia that generated $2.2 billion in 2025.

The adverse numbers should alert even somnolent bureaucrats that something is dreadfully wrong with this approach

In 2005, the VA launched a program to screen every patient for a mental health disorder or substance abuse. The results were predictable. When given antidepressants to combat depression or sleep disorders, the suicide rate steadily climbed. History repeats itself for those who fail to recognize its patterns. The patterns generated by modern psychiatric drugs are clear to anyone brave enough to see them.

Many in the veteran community were brave enough to see that this treatment paradigm—screening plus drug treatment—was doing great harm. In 2019, Derek Blunke, an Air Force veteran who had struggled to wean himself off the zombie cocktail of drugs the VA had prescribed, co-wrote Screening + Drug Treatment = Increase in Veteran Suicides with Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Robert Whitaker. In 2023, Derek linked up with former Marine Tim Jensen, co-owner of Grunt Style, a leading military apparel brand, to launch the War Cry For Change, a campaign to transform veteran mental health care. They pushed hard for the VA to adopt the Written Informed Consent Act, which would require written consent for prescribing all classes of psychiatric drugs.

War Cry for Change event on Capitol Hill. Photo by Leah Harris

Last September, the VA announced that beginning in 2027, it will require veterans under age 30 to sign consent forms when prescribed antidepressants or when prescribed opioids and benzodiazepines together. As soon as the VA tells young vets that there is a good chance they will experience genital numbness, loss of libido, and (for males) erectile dysfunction, there is no way they’ll take a chance on SSRIs.

In yet another example of why the mental health industrial complex will never die, combined with reason # 134, 569 for why you should despise the press, The New York Times wrote a snarky, elitist, uninformed hit piece about Derek Blunke and his role in pushing for the new VA rules. Here is the paragraph that follows their introduction of Blunke:

“But psychiatrists and major medical groups said they were concerned that the new policy would increase stigma and dissuade veterans from using medications that might be lifesaving.”

Which psychiatrists? What major mental health groups? The NYT never answered these questions. But the ‘medication that might be lifesaving’ part of the quote is little more than Orwellian Newspeak. The serotonergic manipulation of SSRIs that is supposed to lift your mood also severs the invisible threads connecting you to everything that matters. Not only is your sex drive blunted, but you are also emotionally, morally, and spiritually chemically castrated. But many don’t realize that’s happening because the drug disables their ability to recognize its own effects.

Like many veterans and war zone contractors, I’ve had my struggles with depression. It was an exceedingly unpleasant experience that I worked through with the help of close friends who cared about me, understood what I had been through, and were emphatic about the stupidity of self-medicating with alcohol or weed. Depression can kick your ass, but it’s episodic unless you turn to the modern mental health industrial complex. Do that, and you’ll be on psychiatric medication for the rest of your life, and that life will totally suck. But you may not be aware enough to recognize you’ve been played, which is as good as it gets when you’re on SSRIs.