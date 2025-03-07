Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Mar 7

Mr. Lynch; thank you for your service. Then and now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
Mar 8

Competent but not trustworthy? Either way, it's a problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture