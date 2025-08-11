The Kabul embassy guard force bid winner was MVM, an established Northern Virginia company specializing in ConAir flights, protecting federal courthouses, contract prison guards, and CIA contracts. U.S. Department of State Local Guard Force contracts are awarded to the "technically compliant, lowest bidder." The companies bidding on these contracts knew…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tim’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.