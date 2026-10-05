Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Snell's avatar
Scott Snell
17h

Interesting that there hasn't been a peep about this in the legacy press. This seems like a natural obsession for the Orange Man Bad crowd.

Based on the account of a good friend, who was in Del Rio at the height of the alien invasion, I suspect that the real number of invaders is way higher than the official guesstimate of 10 million.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Lynch and others
Nancy D.'s avatar
Nancy D.
16h

Thanks for the consistent truth-telling, Tim! you're making me smarter. S/F

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Lynch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture