Last Friday’s comments on the always-amusing Nextdoor app about helicopter activity in Starr County caught my attention. Several people posting about it correctly identified the helicopters as CH-47 Chinooks, the Army’s tandem-rotor heavy-lift helicopters used to move men and material. Soon, pictures were posted on local social media accounts showing soldiers exiting the Chinooks on a few islands in the Rio Grande River between the towns of Garceno and Roma.

This picture had to be taken on Saturday during a brief lull in the rainstorms sweeping the RGV this weekend

To the surprise of no experienced infantryman, the soldiers arrived with the first serious rain we’ve seen in four months. Since landing, they’ve been pelted with more than 8 inches of rain, and more is coming tonight. Those islands they are sitting on will start to shrink if the front stagnates over the valley for a few more days. They’ve turned into muddy quagmires full of mosquitoes and rattlesnakes. It’s hot and humid, too, which makes the ballistic helmets and body armor that much more unpleasant to wear.

Screenshot from one of the videos posted Friday of infantry landing on one of the islands in the Rio Grande River

The soldiers were sent here in response to cartel gunmen shooting at Coast Guard boats patrolling the River. The Coast Guard returned fire, and there are no reports of casualties, but the question remains: why send in 500 grunts to a chain of small, overgrown islands? The official mission is to “increase patrol capacity, reinforce key areas, provide additional monitoring and detection capabilities, and reinforce security of critical locations” in support of DHS and CBP. But that’s only half of the story because the Feds and Texas have been feuding over these islands for several years.

Fronton Island after it was cleared of vegetation and cartel gunmen

Back when the border was being invaded by millions of illegal immigrants, Texas authorities moved to clear the cartels from 170-acre Fronton Island, which is upstream of Roma. It was known at the time as Cartel Island because the cartels had free rein of the place and used it for smuggling drugs and humans. In September of 2023, Texas State Troopers, Texas Rangers, and some National Guard units cleared the island of cartel gunmen. Engineers from the Texas National Guard followed and cleared the brush, built roads, and erected a couple of miles of concertina wire facing the Mexican border.

The heroes of Fronton Island posing for a picture to send to the Federal Judge who tried to stop them.

The federal government under sleepy Joe Biden immediately sued, claiming that immigration and border security are federal issues and that Texas lacked the “competency” to manage the border. Texas faced the question of what happens when a country can no longer articulate why it is entitled to say no to an invasion sponsored by its own government. One answer is to ignore the federal government and hope that the next president actually cares about the future of his country.

Roma Island during the reign of Sleepy Joe Biden

When President Trump took office, he not only shut down the border but installed waterborne buoys and cleared all the brush from Roma Island to prevent the cartels from using it to stage drugs and illegal migrants. The Army doesn’t need to put troops on Roma Island, since it can be fully observed and controlled from Roma Heights, which had a nice brewpub the last time I visited.

Roma Island today

Much more than infantry deployments are happening on the border. In the last six weeks, Joint Task Force-Southern Border used the Army Multipurpose High-Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) to destroy 11 cartel-linked drones in the Rio Grande Valley. During the same period, they logged 300 drone defeats on the Southern Border. NORTHCOM has not defined “defeat,” so the 300 likely includes many drones that were jammed and turned back rather than destroyed. Only the 11 brought down in the RGV were credited to the laser.

What other systems does the American Military have to deploy against drones? Here is a list of the unclassified weapons systems, which means there are many more systems in play:

M-LIDS (Mobile Low, Slow, Small UAS Integrated Defeat System): Two MRAPs (mine-resistant armored trucks), one with a radar and jammer and one with a 30mm XM914 cannon. It also carries Coyote interceptors.

Coyote Block 2 (Raytheon): A small jet-powered interceptor drone with a warhead, fired from M-LIDS or a fixed launcher. The Block 3 version can be recovered and reused.

KuRFS radar (Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor): The main sensor that detects and tracks drones for Coyote and M-LIDS.

FAAD C2 (Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control): The software that ties sensors and shooters together. It’s the Army’s backbone for short-range air defense against drones.

M-SHORAD (Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense): A Stryker with a 30mm cannon, Stinger missiles, and Hellfire missiles. One version, DE M-SHORAD, mounts a 50kW laser, but it got mixed reviews in testing.

Handheld and dismounted jammers: The Dronebuster, the Smart Shooter SMASH fire-control optic for rifles, and the Army’s newer push to issue drone jammers down to squad level.

Leonidas (Epirus): A high-power microwave that can knock out several drones at once. The Army’s IFPC-HPM (Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Power Microwave) prototypes are based on it.

IFPC-HEL: A 300kW-class laser prototype aimed at larger threats than what AMP-HEL handles.

I’m sure this list is a surprise to those of you who have been fed a constant stream of Orange Man Bad propaganda regarding our forces being pummeled by Iranian drones. It could be that Iranians are smarter than Mexicans, but I know that’s nonsense, and I also know the Mexican cartels have a lot more money than the regime in Tehran. If we’re having our way with drones over here, we are also having our way with the Mullahs’ depleted drone stocks.

The RGV deployment comes as we escalate the counternarcotics war in Latin America. Southern Command is run by an experienced Marine Corps General, Francis Donovan, who is willing to use every tool at his disposal to cripple drug cartels. Donovan is a former Force Reconnaissance officer with a lot of Special Ops time on his resume.

American operators in Ecuador, lucky bastards. Photo credit: Stringer/EPA/Shutterstock

SOUTHCOM already has American troops on the ground in Ecuador, which has to be a cool assignment for them. He plans to send more to various South American countries, which has to be 100 times better than deploying to Afghanistan and Iraq. Why couldn’t George Bush have invaded countries with hot women and an easy language to master? No wonder the troops love Donald Trump.

U.S. forces taking part in a joint training exercise with Panama. Probably not as cool as Ecuador but 10 times better than Kabul: Photo credit Enea Lebrun/Reuters

Of course, the midterms could change this positive trajectory if the Democrats find themselves in the majority. Many will find it hard to believe that back in 1986, when General Donovan and I were newly commissioned 2nd Lieutenants, most of the Democrats in Congress and the Senate were patriots who loved this country. They were as ignorant then as they are now about basic economics, but they were still pro-American and would have freaked out if their party allowed 10 million dirt-poor migrants to flow across our Southern Border.

Time changes all things, and not always for the better.