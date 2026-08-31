Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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Rian Madden's avatar
Rian Madden
1d

Scott is a great guy. We were at Bridgeport together.

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Joe
4d

What a tragic tale of heroes sold out by a collective system. God bless them.

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