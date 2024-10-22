Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Oct 22

He looks like Rick in that pic…

…. If… I … Click… do I get Rick Rolled?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture