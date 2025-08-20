Last week, the New York Times released a story saying President Trump signed a directive instructing the military to prepare plans for attacking Latin American drug cartels. The story was based on “anonymous sources,” and given the track record of the NYTs, there is no reason to believe it is true. Regardless, the legacy media had a feeding frenzy of conjecture, speculation, and pretend conversations with alleged highly placed sources, allowing them to repeat and plagiarize each other during a week-long news cycle. The Rolling Stone ended the frenzy with this definitive piece of propaganda disguised to look like guidance from on high:

“Trump is eager to breach Mexico’s sovereignty to attack cartels, officials say — just don’t call it an invasion.”

Can you imagine FJB or Obama pulling this off? Of course not - only the leader of the free can look and act like the leader of the free world.

President Trump is the first President in a generation who is not eager to breach any country's sovereignty. He is also the first contemporary President able to impose his will on the Department of State, Department of Defense, and the plethora of (mostly worthless IMHO) intelligence agencies. Trump’s second-term Pentagon doesn’t leak, which is the exact opposite of his first-term experience. This is easy to understand given the feckless nature of modern general officers. When they thought the route to four-star riches and lucrative corporate board sinecures was to thwart the Bad Orange Man, they did not hesitate to undermine him. Now the route to four stars is with, not against, President Trump, so the generals have stopped leaking. It’s a miracle proving that when you get what you incentivize, and now, nobody is incentivized to talk to our Pravda Press.

There are plenty of reasons to attack Mexico, starting with the fact that it has ceded control of large sections of its territory to drug cartels. Mexico’s political class feels entitled to interfere with our elections and policies while aiding China’s retribution for the Opium Wars via fentanyl.

Unlike Americans, Mexicans are not for things like freedom, individual rights, property rights, or even treating dogs well. To be Mexican is to be against things, principally the United States, Spain, retired Westerners who move to Mexico, Colombians, and, if you’re a credentialed member of the elite, the Catholic Church.

This is not going to happen, no matter how much fake news the New York Times pushes on the dwindling population of people stupid enough to believe anything they write. Still, it’s a cool poster

Mexicans hate the memory of Hernán Cortés de Monroy y Pizarro Altamirano because he was an invader. They relish the memory of the Aztecs as being the real Mexicans, even though the Aztecs were also invaders. The Aztecs weren’t Mexican Amerindians; they were colonizers from the North. Their Náhuatl language is unrelated to Mesoamerican native languages but closely related to the Ute and Comanche languages.

Mexican culture mocks the European traditions that created Mexico and devalues the sacrifice of the Europeans who rescued them from the depredations of the Aztecs. Mexico has a violent crime impunity rate of 99%. The perpetual state of extreme violence is due to the ruling class’s corruption, cowardice, and gross incompetence. The Stoics tell us that rudeness, meanness, and cruelty are a mask for deep-seated weakness. Mexico is the poster child for deep-seated weakness. And they shouldn’t be based on the performance of Mexican Americans in the Marine Corps, Army, and various Special Forces units.

Mexican Americans can carry serious weight, which is why they were overrepresented in the heavy weapons platoons back in the 1980s. Try carrying 200 rounds of linked 7.62, three 60mm mortar rounds, and an extra radio battery on top of your sustainment load, and you’ll see why Marine Corps infantry officers loved having Mexican Americans in their units. They’re hard men who don’t bitch in English, so we could pretend we didn’t understand them. And they carried a variety of exotic hot sauces to spice up MRE meals – what’s not to love?

Despite Mexico being a third-world shit hole governed by kleptocrats unconcerned about the health and welfare of Mexican citizens, history has shown there is one issue that will unite all Mexicans instantly: American military action on Mexican soil. It does not matter how surgical the strike or justified the retribution, any excursion by us on their (allegedly) sovereign territory would result in massive protests.

That’s not a reason to refrain from launching a punitive raid or two. It’s hard to take a country that allows criminal cartels to control vast swathes of territory seriously. Did you know there is a town in Mexico called Pimp City? Tenancingo is known as Pimp City in the Mexican press because, for generations, the principal industry in Tenancingo has been sex trafficking. Can you imagine an entire small city devoted to trafficking young Mexican girls into the sex trade, and nobody in the Mexican government lifts a finger to stop it? Now the pimps of Tenancingo have an unlimited supply of Venezuelan women to traffic and murder, and nobody outside of American law enforcement seems interested in this despicable trend.

I think most Americans would support a punitive raid to wipe the shit hole of Tenancingo off the face of the earth if they understood the levels of depravity masquerading as civic virtue there. But I wouldn’t recommend it, and I doubt President Trump has any interest in raiding Mexico. There is a bigger Narco State that is begging to be added to the Joint Prioritized Effects List: Venezuela.

Cartel de los Soles collar insignia

Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns) was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department last month. The group’s name comes from the collar insignia worn by Venezuelan generals, and the cartel is alleged to be a direct arm of the Venezuelan government. That is why the dictator of Venezuela has a $50 million price on his head.

The reward money has already doubled.

There is an established precedent for going into a Latin American country to arrest the head of a narcoterrorist state. We invaded Panama to arrest President Noriega when he only had measly $1 million in reward money on his pimple-scarred pineapple face.

There are even better reasons to put a hurting on Venezuela. They host Russian military advisors, buy Russian arms like the S-400 advanced anti-air missile system, and grant port access to Russian warships. Meanwhile, China invests heavily in Venezuela’s oil and gas sector, facilitating the flow of Venezuelan crude oil despite U.S. sanctions. Iran’s involvement is equally concerning, with Quds Force operatives in the country training terrorists for operations inside the United States and supporting Venezuela’s National Guard in suppressing domestic opposition groups.

But the biggest reason to target Venezuela is that its massive proven oil reserves are now the world’s largest stranded asset.

I know what you’re thinking – that oil belongs to the people of Venezuela, which is true. But the people of Venezuela are eating their pets and losing their daughters to pudgy, low-T Mexican pimps, so that oil is not helping them. We could invade, destroy their military, everyone military adjacent, and any Iranian shit birds slinking about the place. Feed the poor, arrest the rich, extract the petrochemicals, and split the profits with the Venezuelans 50/50. Everybody comes out as a winner.

Then we could train up a force of patriotic Venezuelans in the latest Military Operations of Urban Terrain (MOUT) tactics using a replica of Tenancingo. When they’re ready, we would then explain that the Mexicans who have been murdering and abusing Venezuelan women are from Tenancingo and then let nature take its course. The Mexican political class can then start hating on the Venezuelans while we sit behind our secure Southern border and laugh at them.

Even better, President Trump could use our 50% cut in the world’s largest proven oil reserves to give every taxpayer a 10, 20, or even 50k rebate check. Then slap a 50% tax on all remittances to Mexico to punish them for interfering in our elections, having a city full of pimps, chaining dogs to their rooftops, and allowing the cartels to rape, murder, and steal from Mexican citizens without fear or consequences.

Righting an existential wrong is the modern hero’s journey, featured ad nauseam in virtually every contemporary Hollywood movie. So why not make it part of our foreign policy now that the State Department is more concerned with American interests than “responsible internationalism.”

And to prove that great minds think alike, look what just showed up on my computer mere seconds before posting this piece. I knew that all the legacy media bullshit about President Trump being ‘eager to breach Mexico’s sovereignty to attack cartels’ was wrong. Still, I didn’t expect to be proved right so quickly.