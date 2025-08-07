Poor Bloody Infantry

Nate Cornacchia, who hosts the Valhalla VFT YouTube channel, made a bold statement last week when talking about the demise of the SOF VetBro influencer. He said:

“Conventional soldiers and Marines who fought in Fallujah one and two, Ramadi, Restrepo, Sadar City, all these different places, those guys saw more combat in a day than 99% of special operators saw in their entire careers.”

That seems hard to believe, given the outsized presence of Special Operators in legacy media, social media, Podcasts, and Hollywood movies. After spending four days with former Marines who served in the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, I can attest that their experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan validated Nate’s contention.

I met up with them in Montana after being invited to one of the Bar X Project fly fishing retreats. Did I hear obnoxiously over-the-top war stories that are the standard fare for the SOF VetBro’s? No, I listened to stories —funny stories —about some of the famous firefights that earned this group an episode on the History Channel.

Kilo 3/6 in the Kunar Province

Their stories weren’t about luring the Taliban into a complex ambush and wiping out all of them, which is precisely what they did in the Kunar Province back in 2004. Their stories focused on the elaborate pranks they pulled on each other, telling tired old jokes on the tactical net during intense firefights or “acquiring” brand-new high-speed gear from the Army.

There are hundreds of former operators who have appeared on various podcasts who are not guilty of the sins that led Nate Cornacchia on the warpath. Nicholas “The Reaper” Irving comes immediately to mind. I watched every minute of his five-hour interview on the Shawn Ryan Show. And there have been many SEALs, Delta, and other SOF guys on various podcasts who were engaging, self-deprecating, and humble.

But here’s the thing: Google SOF veteran retreats and dozens of different programs will populate your screen. Do the same for infantry veterans, and you’ll find nothing. Infantrymen are not particularly special, and there are no foundations or organizations that recognize them, despite being the ones who did the heavy lifting during the 20-year-long Global War on Terror.

French infantry moving through no man's land during World War I

It has always been thus. Infantrymen expect to get the short end of the stick. It was the poor, bloody infantry who manned the fetid trenches of World War I. As Eugene Sledge observed, Marines just 100 yards behind the front lines had no idea what it was like for the infantry fighting the Japanese during World War II. In Vietnam, infantrymen patrolled the jungles and paddies for weeks on end while everyone else was in the rear with the gear.

During the endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, it was the infantry that manned small, isolated combat outposts (COPs) surrounded by enemy combatants. Some of these COPs were in buildings inside Iraqi cities; others were in the isolated mountains of the Hindu Kush. If Marines manning a COP allowed Jihadis to sneak up and throw a hand grenade through an open window at them, those who survived expected to be disciplined, not featured in a movie. Getting medals, book deals, and a Hollywood movie after fucking up an operation is inconceivable to infantrymen. Yet there are several examples of exactly that with Special Ops units starting as far back as Panama.

That sounds harsh, but life for a combat infantryman is unremittingly harsh; that’s why having a well-developed, morbid sense of humor is an essential asset for them.

Last month, I spent four days at the Twin Rivers Ranch in Nye, Montana, with the members of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines (3/6) who had deployed to Kunar Province, Afghanistan in 2004. These same Marines did other combat tours in Afghanistan before 2004 and in Iraq after that, but not always with the same company or battalion.

The Marines from 3/6 had little rest after their 2004 Afghanistan deployment and never had a firm base during their combat deployments.

With Marine Corps rifle companies, you expect competent leadership, larger-than-life Staff Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs), hard sergeants, and enlisted men who can unhesitatingly execute their assigned missions. You don’t always get this perfect lineup. The Marine Corps, like any other organization, exists on a bell curve. Kilo 3/6 was on the far right of that curve. The SNCOs were big, bold, and competent; the NCOs were both skilled and confident, and their officers’ mission focused, with the needs and comfort of their men taking precedence over their own. That can only happen under an exceptional battalion commander like Dale Alford, who was one of the best infantry officers of my generation.

Gen Dale Alford with one of his favorite SNCOs, 1st Sergeant Boddette,

The Marines of 3/6 had already broken the code on the importance of reunions. The SNCOs from Kilo 3/6 hosted their first reunion in 2020, and they did it the Marine Corps way... over the top. SSgt J.C. Knight and Gunny William “Bo” Bodette started preparing by attending a professional wrestling school along with Sergeants Dave Childress and Shawn Christ. I should note that all these Marines retired at a higher rank, but for the Kilo 3/6 Marines who deployed with them to Kunar Province, their ranks are frozen in time. The only 3/6 Marine who is habitually addressed by his retired rank by them is their battalion commander, Major General Dale Alford, USMC (Ret).

JC Knight with the Road Warrior

For the 2020 reunion wrestling match, JC and Bo were the good guys, Childress and Christ the bad guys, and to spice things up, the good guys brought in a ringer, Joseph Michael "Joe" Laurinaitis, better known by his ring name Road Warrior Animal. The wrestling match reunion drew a big crowd, including Marines who had served in World War II and Vietnam, as well as General Alford and his wife. When we watched the video during the Montana trip, I almost pissed myself; I was laughing so hard. That was the idea, to break the ice and eliminate any awkwardness the Marines or their wives felt after being separated for almost two decades. To give you an idea of what I mean by big personalities, check out this short clip from the JC and Bo YouTube channel.

When I talked with Childress and Christ at the Twin Rivers Ranch one evening, one of them made a revealing remark. He said the problem with that reunion and the others that followed was that when they ended, the dopamine hit that accompanied them crashed. When they returned home, they were depressed to be so far from their tribe. When I told this to Michael ‘Mac’ McNamarra, who was there to do his Post Traumatic Winning seminar, he smiled knowingly. “I’m going to fix that.”

K 3/6 hanging out in the Twin Rivers Ranch bar

This is the point of the Bar X Project; it’s not just a retreat; there's more to it than reconnecting combat Veterans. The participants leave with good memories, a cool hat, and a stylish insulated tumbler. They also get a copy of Mac’s book, From Trauma to Joy, as well as a task from him. To go back home, find somebody struggling with PTSD, and help them.

Mac explaining the Post Traumatic Winning mission.

This is a way to replace the dopamine hit they feel when surrounded by their Marine Corps family. It is the way one can use to permanently climb out of the Valley of the Shadow of Death. That is to become an Archangel, leading others out of the valley, not by example but by investing the time and effort to be with them. That requires patience and endurance because few succeed on their first attempt. When confronted with the simple fact that self-discipline is self-love, many falter and fall back on self-medication or self-sabotage. Those demons are as old as mankind, as are the archangels who relentlessly battle them.

The Marines with me in Montana last month had demonstrated leadership ability in combat years ago. But none of them considered leading others towards the light as a way of solving their PTSD issues. Men who demonstrated fearless bravery by repeatedly putting their lives on the line to save or protect a brother Marine were overwhelmed by the thought that they could become an Archangel. But they can, and Mac showed them how while reassuring them that if he could do it and the people whose stories he shares in his class (and in the Trauma to Joy book) can do it, then they can too.

After Mac was finished with his presentation, I watched the old warriors from K 3/6 come up to him individually or in pairs to talk. I didn’t listen in because these conversations were intense. This is what I expected, as I’ve seen Mac perform his magic before, and I knew he was helping them get a grip on their latest mission of leading others out of the Valley of the Shadow of Death.