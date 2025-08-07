Tim’s Substack

Fat-fingered my comment — the point he made was that it’s usually not the men deepest in the fight that put pen to paper or

I think WWII infantryman Paul Fussell echoes your point about who dominates the vet narrative in his “Thank God for the Atom Bomb”, The New Republic - August 1981.

“What did you do in the Great War, Daddy?” The recruiting poster deserves ridicule and contempt, of course, but here its question is embarrassingly relevant, and the problem is one that touches on the dirty little secret of

social class in America. Arthur T. Hadley said recently that those for whom

the use of the A-bomb was “wrong” seem to be implying “that it would have

been better to allow thousands on thousands of American and Japanese

infantrymen to die in honest hand-to-hand combat on the beaches than to

drop those two bombs.” People holding such views, he notes, “do not come

from the ranks of society that produce infantrymen or pilots.” And there’s an eloquence problem: most of those with firsthand experience of the war at its worst were not elaborately educated people. Relatively inarticulate, most have remained silent about what they know. That is, few of those destined

to be blown to pieces if the main Japanese islands had been invaded went on

to become our most effective men of letters or impressive ethical theorists

or professors of contemporary history or of international law. The testimony

of experience has tended to come from rough diamonds--James Jones’ is an

example--who went through the war as enlisted men in the infantry or the

Marine Corps.

