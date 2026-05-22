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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
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God Bless Sir.

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
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Lots can be said after reading this after action report. But, Semper Fidelis to Major General JD Lynch, USMC (Ret), who is looking very spry for 92! It is amazing to have served in the Marine Infantry as an 0302 after the Vietnam “conflict” had come to a close, but so close to the end, that this writer had the good fortune to serve with Marines, the vast majority of whom had at least one tour in the RVN. Most had “acne scars” or “pock marks” on the back of their necks. It took a while but ultimately the mystery solved itself, when a Staff Sargent or Gunny would suddenly pluck a small sharp shard of shrapnel from their neck. The distance between the top of the flak jacket and bottom of the old steel pot and helmet liner was basically unprotected. The point is they endured and fought in uniquely awful terrain and conditions.

Well Tim, this post was an honor to read, it is hard not to feel so proud of those Marines, and one would argue they were both the best and the brightest, their service and their sacrifice, make them the brightest shining stars in a world that had so lost it way. They never wavered, and handed down a grand legacy to us younger Marines who had the privilege to serve with them.

So as we commemorate this Memorial Day and honor the fallen, we can also honor the living, that served at a time of great national confusion, but persevered, and came home to carry on and carry on well. We few, we happy few.

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