Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beverly's avatar
Beverly
May 30

I always enjoy your conversations Tim.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
May 28

But we all outside the wire now… and we get to “work from home.”

…. Or so I sense.

Cheers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture