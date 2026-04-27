Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4h

Look both ways at the CrossRoad, and try a new lens before proceeding.

LL Cool J, 2000, album G.O.A.T.

Fun fact MoonDay, the pivot point from Scape Goat to ‘the GOAT’ began with Mohamed Ali, The Greatest of All Time. But it took a music album in 2000 to push it over the pivot point.

If this was an Atheist Universe, harmonics in both music and language would be randomized over linear time. Which would also be randomized jumping around past, future, pausing randomly in the present. Instead of being on God’s Divine forwards motion only ratchet. And in an Atheist universe, Music and Language would quickly decay into Atheist gibberish.

The hard scientific proof of God, like an Etch a Sketch proves invisible magnetism, is repeating over forwards only moving linear time the song Ave Maria. As the harmonics are 100% reliably repeated.

God Bless, 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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the long warred's avatar
the long warred
2h

“The official response to COVID-19 revealed how thin the veil of sanity or societal functioning really is.” - well only at the official level and their truly delusional believers faction. What it really revealed is how many are cowards, but we already knew that, perhaps we should simply acknowledge and proceed with that baseline?

Watch Out because I can’t be the only one to notice.

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