Ever since our ignominious retreat from Afghanistan, I wake up every morning angry. I habitually read the regime media over morning coffee, and my anger is magnified. I should ignore the media, but I can’t. My Dad and I sat together reading the morning paper daily when I was young, and I can’t seem to break the habit. As President Trump gains fraud-proof levels of voter engagement, the gaslighting from the corporate media is reaching unprecedented levels.

The gaslighting starts with fraudulent polling that inflates the support for Kamala and ends with the White House spokesbiped accusing the media of “disinformation” for reporting on their grossly incompetent response to Hurricanes Helena and Milton. Propaganda aims to demoralize its targeted audience, which is exactly what our national polling organizations and regime media are trying to do today. But it’s not working. Every morning, I laugh out loud as great Americans like JD Vance wreak havoc on them.

So, let me tell you a story about Martha Raddatz. In 2009, she showed up at the Taj to interview Dr. Dave Warner about his work supporting the super-effective LaJolla Golden Triangle Rotary Club (Jalalabad and San Diego are sister cities) and maybe his beer for data scheme, too. It was a long time ago, and my memory may not be accurate. What he didn't talk about was his work on DARPA's More Eyes program developing the PULSE platform, which would become the backbone of DARPA's Memex censorship program. More about that below.

One of my favorite Special Forces officers, code named Brother Drew, photobombing me during an interview with Martha Raddatz at the Taj guesthouse in Jalalabad.

Martha took the time to interview me, allowing me to explain the stupidity behind Obama's mini-surge with an end-date plan. She and Obama were friends during their days at Harvard, and I could tell I was pissing her off. She had problems with armed contractors, too, and did not believe me when I explained that if I ever shot someone in Afghanistan, no matter what the circumstances, I'd be fired and flown home immediately. I ended up driving her downtown to the governor's compound because I had some intel about nefarious activity that way, and as we parked, three technicals full of armed Talliban-looking dudes pulled in next to us. Her producer was freaking out, Martha looked uncomfortable, too, but she had an effective poker face, so it was hard to tell what she was feeling.

I pointed at the gunmen next to us and said, "What did I tell you?" She asked if the armed men were Taliban, and I said no, they were speaking Pashayi, so they were from Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin (HIG), which was headed by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. She countered that Gulbuddin Hekmatyar was Taliban, and I again said no, he may be part of the Taliban Peshawar Shura, but his boys have been fighting the Taliban outsiders squatting on their turf recently. I speculated that was why one of his emissaries was here talking with the governor, Gul Agha Sherzai. Governor Sherzai, like Hekmatyar, was a powerful warlord, so they were doing warlord shit, not conducting official government business. The HIG fighters pretended we weren't standing next to them the entire time, confirming my earlier intelligence about unusual activity at the Governor's compound.

The report she filed after that trip featured Dr. Dave visiting several recently built schools that the LaJolla Rotarians funded. He explained that the brand-new desks were piled on the roofs because class sizes were so big there was only enough room for the kids to sit on the floor. Dr. Dave then took her to see Osama bin Ladin's bombed-out Jalalabad compound. That is the only time you can see me in the broadcast as I was driving; the "armed security team" she referenced was me, and all I had was a pistol.

I remember President Obama commenting on his efforts to eliminate tax breaks for charitable donations because they benefited the wealthy, saying something snarky like, “I thought it’s supposed to be about charity, not a tax break.” I remember that because it irritated me then, but you can’t find that remark on today’s internet search engines, which is interesting.

The Rotarians are precisely the kind of Americans who would continue to fund their Afghan projects with or without tax breaks. Dr Dave's Synergy Strike Force unintentionally (in my opinion) helped develop the concepts and software now being sold to foreign governments and used domestically to throttle inconvenient stories that deviate from accepted corporate/government narratives. Things like that unfortunate quip by Obama have the habit of disappearing in today's politicized, controlled internet. You can read all about it in this excellent Jack Poulson article, Mai Tais, More Eyes, and Mercenaries.

Martha Raddatz listened to everything Dave Warner had to say because he is a dual PhD/MD. She ignored everything I told her because I was an armed contractor, which she found distasteful, except when she needed protection on her ill-advised drive around Bin Ladins' compound. She treated me the same way she did J.D. Vance in the interview above. But I'm no J.D. Vance. I told her what I had to say, tried to show her that I knew what I was talking about, and then made myself scarce. I'm not as capable of shutting down media spin as Senator Vance.

I did not enjoy being treated in a condescending manner by an opinionated media clown. She should have reported everything I told her because all of it was proven correct in the ensuing years. But getting the facts straight is not what the American media does; it gaslights, it lies by omission, and it is heading towards the dustbin of history because nobody believes much of what those smug elitists say these days. They hate normal Americans like me, and I hate them right back, even though I unhesitatingly protected them (for free) when they did stupid shit. That’s how us ‘bitter clingers” roll: insult us all you want, and we’ll still have your back because you’re a fellow American, and that means something to us. I wish it did to them too.