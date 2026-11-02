Periodically, I type the word “Iran” into my Substack to see if I can read the overwhelmingly negative, poorly informed AI-generated slop without getting upset. Today I noticed the unhinged hysteria this search normally generates has abated significantly. The annoying, obscenity-laced screeds from armchair experts in Australia and Canada have disappeared. So have the SF Vet Bro YouTubers – I think. I don’t pay any attention to them these days, so I could be wrong. Last I checked, they were trying to tar and feather the SEALs over the Chapman affair and the Lone Survivor mythology.

There are still plenty of articles trumpeting that the regime is still standing, the mullahs are still in charge, and the Bad Orange Man has blown it again. But the new hotness among anti-Trumpers is a reel from Sarah Paine, Professor Emerita at the Naval War College in Newport, RI.

Explaining how USAID works to the Governor of Nimroz Province Karim Brahui

Speaking like a patronizing, snarky girl-boss comfortably ensconced in an academic sinecure, Ms. Paine informs us that to fight a proper war, you must put all the costs on the country you’re fighting while minimizing your own. Has there ever been a war in which the US didn’t foot the bill for itself and its allies? What the hell is she even talking about? She goes on to state that the United States is now “everyone’s primary adversary for threatening their economies,” which she contends is “breathtakingly incompetent.” Then, lowering her irritatingly grating voice, she adds, “Just because you’re really good at something doesn’t make you really good at everything.” Well, no shit – this is what passes as wisdom from our highly credentialed academic elite?

Over the past 25 years, while Ms. Paine taught senior military officers at one of the nation’s most prestigious war colleges, has the military won any wars? Of course not, but they did replace the Taliban with the Taliban, which I contend was breathtakingly incompetent. Is there a chance the United States will win a war during Sarah Paine’s lifetime? Well, yes, in fact, there is, because we have won the war with Iran. Granted, it took too long and may cost the Republicans the midterms, and that may cost us the country.

If the Democrats open the border, pack the Supreme Court, impeach the President (again), and start sham prosecutions of his staffers, we will become a one-party, third-world shithole. This is what they have promised to do, and it will deepen political polarization and leave us pathetically weak on the world stage. But even if this happens, Iran won’t have nukes, nor will it control the Strait of Hormuz. The world will be a better place without the parasitic lunatics from the IRGC funding proxies and attacking Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

What the CENTCOM commander didn’t see

On October 30, Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, released a brief video update. Pay attention to what he said he didn’t see.

He flew over the Strait of Hormuz and saw dozens of commercial ships pass through: cargo, crude, and LNG carriers from multiple countries. He also saw American aircraft, ships, and a squadron of sea drones on patrol. Then he said this:

“I didn’t see the IRGC out there at all. They patrolled the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters for decades, harassing and threatening and seizing commercial vessels at will. But they were not out there because Iran’s navy is all at the bottom of the sea.”

For forty years, the Revolutionary Guard used that strait as a choke point and a venue for hostage-taking. Today it isn’t there. Cooper says U.S. forces cleared Iranian mines from the main shipping lanes and have helped Gulf partners move more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude since summer. Iran’s oil exports are zero because of what he called “the ironclad blockade on Iranian ports.”

Earlier this month, he was even blunter: “The Strait of Hormuz is controlled by the United States and our regional partners, not by Iran.” CENTCOM says the blockade has kept at least $25 billion of Iranian crude off the market and frozen $350 million in cryptocurrency.

This is what losing looks like: broke, no navy, no manufacturing capability, only a few missiles and drones left, and no leverage.

Credit where it’s due

Choking a regime’s economy until it can’t pay its proxies, using a blockade that holds without resorting to a ground war, is smart diplomacy for a hegemon. President Trump made this happen. Axios reported on October 29 that Cooper briefed the President at the White House on whether the blockade was working and on the economic pressure campaign being run with the Treasury. That’s a commander-in-chief asking the right question and getting a straight answer.

Previous administrations sent Tehran pallets of cash. This one sent minesweepers. Judge it by the scoreboard, not the media Kabuki theater.

Meanwhile, in Baluchistan

Hardly anyone in the “Iran is winning” crowd mentions what’s happening in Iran’s southeastern province, Sistan-Baluchistan. I know that border well.

Last December, four Baluch armed groups, including Jaish al-Adl, merged into a coalition called the People’s Fighters Front. Long War Journal counts at least 37 armed incidents in the province since January. A few from the past two months:

September 12, Saravan area: a firefight that ran from dawn until about noon. The IRGC admitted losing three of its own.

September 23, near Saravan: Brig. Gen. Hossein Zarifi, commander of the IRGC’s regional Shahid Sajjad headquarters, was killed along with his intelligence chief.

October 2, near Rask: the coalition claimed a mine-and-gunfire ambush that killed five men from the Fatemiyoun Brigade, the Qods Force’s Afghan militia.

October 7–8: an attack on a police headquarters in Jaleq with explosives, RPGs, and rifles. State media first denied it happened and then blamed Jaish al-Adl.

Mid-October: police and Basij killed in Mehrestan, a gun battle in Taftan, and a kidnapping cell broken up in Zahedan.

When a regime can’t keep a general alive in his own province, it isn’t winning. It’s playing defense on three fronts, and two of them are inside its own borders.

This is the only way to get into Kang District from the city of Zaranj.

The Nimroz angle

I spent a lot of time in Kang District, Nimroz Province, on the Afghan side of that line. On May 27, 2023, Iranian border guards and Taliban fighters clashed at the Sasoli post in Kang. Two Iranian guards and one Taliban fighter were killed, and Tehran closed the Milak–Zaranj crossing. The underlying dispute concerned Helmand River water, and it remains unsettled.

The Iranian Border Guard's Sasoli post. Border Guards from this post came out to hassle me about building an irrigation canal on their side of the border every time I showed up to inspect the project. I’d laugh at them and invite them to drink some chai. They were quite friendly and I thought at the time they just wanted to get a look at the American program manager building the irrigation system. I was the only America living in Zaranj, the capitol of Nimroz Province and attracted a crowd wherever I went.

Here’s my own read, and I’ll be clear it’s mine, not anything the open-source reporting confirms. I know Karim Brahui, the former governor of Nimroz. He hates the Iranians, even though they let him operate from their soil during the Soviet war. I’m certain his security forces, which were a mix of Baloch and Brahui tribesmen hid vast amounts of weapons and ordnance from the Taliban. Given who those men are and where they live, I’d be surprised if old American weapons, along with new Baluch fighters, are not finding their way into the Iranian fight.

The honest caveat

I can’t promise this war will end the way it should. A blockade squeezes a regime but doesn’t topple it, and the mullahs have outlasted pressure before. The Baluch are brave and are hurting the IRGC, but they’re a provincial insurgency, not an army capable of marching on Tehran. Regimes with nothing left to lose do desperate things.

Even if the mullahs and IRGC hang onto power, they have lost control of the Strait of Hormuz and have thus lost the war.

The time to finish the mullahs was years ago, before Tehran built its proxy network and missile stockpile, and before four decades of half-measures taught the mullahs that America always blinks. But American presidents, regardless of party, have always preferred to kick the Iran can down the road. They never had the balls to say that a nuclear-armed Iran is an unacceptable risk they would not tolerate.

But “the final nail in the Mullahs’ coffin has come too late” and “Iran is winning” are two very different claims. The first might be true. The second is wishful thinking by people who would rather see this President fail than see Iran lose.

The Mullah regime has never been this weak. Its navy is gone, its oil is stuck, its generals are being killed at home, and its IRGC commanders can’t move safely through their own provinces.

That doesn’t look like winning to me.