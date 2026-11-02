Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

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Richard Nielsen's avatar
Richard Nielsen
14h

I agree sir. I would also add how very sick I am of the SEAL/SF wannabe cottage industry pod casters and the talking head "operators" on the various networks. So from this vet: Shut the f up because we are sick of your shit." RLTW.

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Nancy D.'s avatar
Nancy D.
10h

Thanks for the breath of fresh air, Tim! It helps.

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