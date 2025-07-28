The sky over Kabul was bright blue, crystal clear, and sunny when my Kam Air flight landed at Kabul International with a gentle bump after a long, easy descent. There were enough destroyed Soviet aircraft, anti-aircraft artillery, and bomb craters inside the international airport to make you think we should have come in hot. At the time, contractors could exit the airport from the flight line via an exterior unguarded gate, while company fixers had all the passports stamped inside the terminal. Contractors with rifles and wearing body armor drove onto the arrival ramp to meet most of the Westerners on the flight. I was not greeted by armed men with body armor. The country manager from my firm was a Canadian army vet who thought running around Kabul armed to the teeth was unnecessary, irritating, and unprofessional. He waited for the other Westerners to be called off the plane before sticking his head in and saying, “Lynch, let’s go.”

No guns or grenades were issued at the airport by my new boss, David Justice, who drove around Kabul instead of using a local driver. As I stepped out of the airplane, the cold gripped me like a vice, so I pulled on a watch cap and gloves, which David noted with disdain. I asked how the embassy guard contract was going, and he laughed, shook his head, and looked at me with genuine sympathy. “I got here two weeks ago, mate, and from what I can tell, you are at least six weeks behind the power curve. The guy who handled the contract left a project implementation plan behind, but it’s a piece of shit.” I thought it couldn’t be that bad and said so. David just shook his head, “You’re an American working for a British security company, guarding an American embassy, where the Regional Security Officer wants nothing to do with you. It’s bad.”

My company did not win the most expensive private security contract in history (at that time) in the traditional bidding process. It was given to the joint venture between the Louis Berger Group and Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE), who were building the most expensive American Embassy in history. I was heading a “bridging contract,” hastily written after the Marines announced they would no longer deploy reinforced infantry companies to provide guard duty for the embassy. The Marines needed their grunts for Iraq, but the Department of State had been slow walking the bid for private sector guards, forcing the Marines to call their bluff. My company already had the guard contract for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) compound across the street from the embassy, so we were well-positioned to take over the guard contract at the embassy as well. All my company needed was a project manager with the right background and a top-secret security clearance, and they had exactly one of those, which was why I was in Kabul.

Kabul was nothing like Iraq. Large crowds were milling around the small shops and stalls on both sides of the city’s thoroughfares, and they spilled onto the road, slowing the traffic to a crawl. A stiff wind out of the north spiked the icy subzero temperatures, but the locals weren’t exactly bundled up. Some had bulky winter coats, but most did not, and all regarded the passing traffic indifferently.

David and I visited the embassy the following day to meet the Regional Security Officer (RSO). The RSO is the senior Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Agent for the embassy and is responsible for all security-related matters. The Kabul RSO was a large, rotund man with a desk cluttered with paperwork and high-speed military gear catalogs. He often appeared flustered and angry during our brief interactions after my arrival. The assistant RSO was also in the 2XL category and had a cluttered desk full of high-speed gear catalogs. The other two DSS agents were former Marines. They were young, in good physical shape; their desks were organized, their little office spotless, and their tactical gear hung neatly on purpose-built wooden cross-stands. I liked them immediately.

The Marine Corps provides embassy security detachments to U.S. embassies worldwide. Their primary responsibility is the integrity of secured spaces and classified materials. Marine guards at every American embassy worldwide conduct evening rounds in all secure areas, checking for unsecured classified material. Their secondary mission is the protection of embassy personnel, which in Kabul meant the personnel inside the embassy building. They are not responsible for the security of the embassy compound and have no involvement with the contractors or local guards who provide security at their embassies. Embassy duty for the Marine detachments is a good deal and, in most cases, requires living in some of the world's loveliest cities. The pipeline from the Marine Corps into the Department of State diplomatic security agency runs through the embassy security guard detachments, which is why so many DSS agents are former Marines.

The guard supervisors were due in a week, and the Marines we were replacing, a weapons company from one of the 6th Marines’ battalions, were scheduled to leave in two weeks. It became painfully evident that the RSO was livid at losing his Marines and unhappy about outsourcing the perimeter guard to a Private Military Company (PMC). I knew this because the Major in charge of the detachment and the weapons company commander had gone through the Infantry Officer Course (IOC) when I was an instructor there. I must have made a good impression on them because they happily provided me with inside information on our perpetually irritated RSO.

The RSO issued me a Glock 19 pistol and told me I could sign for 20 more when the guard supervisors arrived. He added the rest of the weapons: the M4 rifles, M240 machine guns, M249 squad automatic weapons, Benelli shotguns, and the sniper rifles would only be issued to the company that won the contract, not the bridging force. When I asked how we would obtain the hundreds of rifles and dozens of machineguns required for the guard force, he told me that was my problem, not his. We both knew it was illegal to buy, sell, or trade firearms or ammunition in Afghanistan, but as with all inconvenient foreign laws, this was ignored by the State Department when it benefited them. In Baghdad, there was a gigantic armory full of confiscated Iraqi army rifles inside the embassy that you signed out and kept for the duration of the contract. The Baghdad embassy also provided our training and duty ammunition, and I could never determine why that was different in Kabul. Finding our weapons and ammunition was an unexpected complication, and things were about to go downhill even faster.

As we returned to our car, David told me that the RSO was the least of our problems. We were heading for our new camp, which would be the real problem with this contract. Unlike Baghdad, the guard force in Kabul could not live inside the embassy compound. I had not known this, thinking my greatest challenge would be getting 300 men to pass the Department of State weapons qualification tables. When we pulled into our new base camp, the word ‘problems’ took on a new meaning.

Camp Happy Barracks

I’ll spare you the tale of woe concerning our camp, other than to note the barracks were converted from a large barn that was missing a good bit of the roof. The kitchen was filthy, the ‘ablutions’ were converted cargo containers that were not wired correctly, and the only functional building was a small, stand-alone room serving as the camp bar. The two Lebanese brothers (born and raised in Liberia), who were building our new home, told me they set up the bar to serve the men. David told them they needed to sell their stock to us immediately because their bar was now the Camp bar, and it was company policy that the guard force ran all camp bars. That was improvised on the spur of the moment since there was no company policy.