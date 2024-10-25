Tim’s Substack

Tim’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Oct 25

This is priceless.

Restacking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Lynch
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Oct 25

“Second, Israel no longer trusts the Biden-Harris administration “

Well hopefully they already didn’t.

I haven’t trusted any of them since Papa Bush. At least he wasn’t lying to our faces about Desert Storm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Lynch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture